#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Live from Las Vegas for CES
In this special episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, Broadband Breakfast Reporter David McGarry will be on the ground at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. He and Broadband Breakfast Editor Drew Clark will interview panelists at CES 2023 to discuss connectivity, technology and social media trends as they impact broadband infrastructure for 2023. They will also provide a sneak peek of the hottest trends at the country’s largest tech conference.
Panelists:
- David McGarry, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
- Tom Kamber, Founder & Executive Director, Older Adults Technology Services
- Christian Kurasek, CFO, Pollen Mobile
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
David B. McGarry is a Broadband Breakfast reporter who who has extensively covered broadband infrastructure, data and mapping. He has closely followed and broken news on the controversies surrounding the national broadband fabric and map. He hails from sunny Los Angeles, and has written extensively on privacy and tech policy.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Introducing the Broadband Breakfast Club during the 12 days of broadband.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests to discuss the biggest stories in broadband in 2022.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 12 Noon ET – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests to discuss the biggest stories in broadband in 2022. Plus, we’ll make predictions for what to expect in 2023. We’ll discuss:
- The first year of implementing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- How broadband and the hybrid workforce are adapting to the post-pandemic reality.
- The role of the national broadband map and challenges to it.
- Key moments in the ongoing fight about online content moderation.
- The future of broadband infrastructure development in the face of a number of workforce and supply chain challenges.
- And more!
Make sure to tune in for this special year-in-review Live Online.
Panelists:
- Sean Buckley, Editor in Chief, Broadband Communities
- Linda Hardesty, Editor in Chief, Fierce Telecom
- Sean Gonsalves, Senior Writer and Editor, Community Broadband Networks Initiative, Institute for Local Self-Reliance
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022 – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health
Smart technologies hold incredible promise for the future of healthcare. How can we lay the groundwork now?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health
Smart technologies, robotics, remote monitoring and wearable devices hold incredible promise for the future of healthcare, particularly for those living in remote rural areas and urban residents unable to afford traditional care. But will broadband in these communities keep up with digital health? This episode discusses how robots can help telehealth revolutionize healthcare, optimize patient outcomes, and bridge the workforce shortage. How can we lay the groundwork now for broadband to expand this data traffic? Join us for a special Live Online event featuring a panel of experts — and a telehealth robot.
Panelists:
- Arshia Khan, Professor & Director of Graduate Studies, University of Minnesota Duluth
- Craig Settles, Broadband and Telehealth Expert
- Ron Deus, CEO of regional WISP NetX Internet
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Dr. Arshia Khan holds a bachelor of engineering in computer-engineering, an M.S. in computer science and a Ph.D in information technology. Her research efforts are directed at growing the emerging new field of biomedical and health informatics, specifically in the areas of neuroscience and therapeutic robotic assistive technology in combination with sensors and IoT (Internet of Things). This research, which combines her computer science and engineering skills with medicine, offers promising solutions to chronic neurodegenerative problems such as dementia and elderly care. Her research requires strong and varied interdisciplinary collaborations with experts in fields of cardiothoracic surgery, neuropsychology, psychology, physical therapy, dietetics, nursing and occupational therapy.
Saved from a stroke by telehealth, Craig Settles pays it forward by uniting community broadband teams and healthcare stakeholders through telehealth projects that transform healthcare delivery. He conducts needs analyses with community stakeholders who want broadband networks to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government.
Ron Deus is a versatile technical manager and leader with proven, hands-on success in building robust wireless network infrastructures. He is highly skilled in developing operational strategies and maintaining large and disperse digital communication networks. For nearly two decades, Deus has been the owner and CEO of NetX Internet, a leading WISP located in Northeast Ohio that delivers fast and reliable broadband to businesses using a Microwave Wireless Network.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding
FCC Proposes Competing ‘Digital Discrimination’ Definitions, Advocates Clash
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
FCC Proposes ‘Record-Breaking’ Fine on Robocall Scammer
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
More Planning Grants, Variance in Updated Broadband Connectivity, Elon Musk Stepping Down as Twitter CEO
Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain
Appeals Court Rejects China Telecom’s Appeal
Premium Internet Plans Overpromising on Speeds, Atlas VPN Report Says
FCC Opens Robocall Reporting Portal
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
Senators Join CFTB’s Chairman in Calling for Crypto Regulation in Light of FTX Implosion
FCC December Agenda, Biden to Visit TSMC plant, Weak Economy Presents Cyber Problem
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Trending
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 7, 2022 – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Bjorn Capens: Strong Appetite for Rural Broadband Calls for Next Generation Fiber Technology
-
Social Media4 weeks ago
Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk Forces Conflict Over Free Speech on Social Networks
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment