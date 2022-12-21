Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Live from Las Vegas for CES

In this special episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, Broadband Breakfast Reporter David McGarry will be on the ground at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. He and Broadband Breakfast Editor Drew Clark will interview panelists at CES 2023 to discuss connectivity, technology and social media trends as they impact broadband infrastructure for 2023. They will also provide a sneak peek of the hottest trends at the country’s largest tech conference.

Panelists:

David McGarry , Reporter, Broadband Breakfast

, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast Tom Kamber , Founder & Executive Director, Older Adults Technology Services

, Founder & Executive Director, Older Adults Technology Services Christian Kurasek , CFO, Pollen Mobile

, CFO, Pollen Mobile Other panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

David B. McGarry is a Broadband Breakfast reporter who who has extensively covered broadband infrastructure, data and mapping. He has closely followed and broken news on the controversies surrounding the national broadband fabric and map. He hails from sunny Los Angeles, and has written extensively on privacy and tech policy.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.