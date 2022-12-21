Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES

Photo of CES in 2019 by Derrick Story

Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Live from Las Vegas for CES

In this special episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, Broadband Breakfast Reporter David McGarry will be on the ground at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. He and Broadband Breakfast Editor Drew Clark will interview panelists at CES 2023 to discuss connectivity, technology and social media trends as they impact broadband infrastructure for 2023. They will also provide a sneak peek of the hottest trends at the country’s largest tech conference.

Panelists:

  • David McGarry, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
  • Tom Kamber, Founder & Executive Director, Older Adults Technology Services
  • Christian Kurasek, CFO, Pollen Mobile
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

David B. McGarry is a Broadband Breakfast reporter who who has extensively covered broadband infrastructure, data and mapping. He has closely followed and broken news on the controversies surrounding the national broadband fabric and map. He hails from sunny Los Angeles, and has written extensively on privacy and tech policy.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband

Introducing the Broadband Breakfast Club during the 12 days of broadband.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 30, 2022

By

Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Introducing the Broadband Breakfast Club During the 12 Days of Broadband

In this session of the Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Zoom, Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will introduce the Broadband Breakfast Club. He will recap the Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington conference, and highlight the videos from the event, which are now available to Broadband Breakfast Club members. (Conference attendees and registrants for our recent Broadband Mapping Masterclass will receive two months’ complimentary access to the Broadband Breakfast Club.) Clark will outline the benefits for Broadband Breakfast Club members, including:

  • Exclusive Access to our Signature Course on Digital Infrastructure
  • 2 Hours of Monthly Group Coaching on issues of Digital Infrastructure
  • Exclusive Monthly Report on the latest developments impacting Digital Infrastructure - The report for December 2022 report will feature the "Top 12 Stories in Broadband from 2022"
  • Exclusive Access to Video Content from Digital Infrastructure Investment and subsequent events

All of these benefits are available for $99/month. However, during our 12 Days of Broadband Sale, from Thursday, December 1- Friday, December 16, you can purchase monthly membership for $60/month. If you register now, for this one-time price, you'll lock in your discount for as long as you remain a Broadband Breakfast Club member!

To become a member of the Broadband Breakfast Club, register here or reach out to membership@breakfast.media.

Panelists:

  • Drew Clark (presenter), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of the State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way.

Access Premium content for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Login to your account below. Or visit Broadband Breakfast Club to signup.

Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband

Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests to discuss the biggest stories in broadband in 2022.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 28, 2022

By

Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 12 Noon ET – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband

Join the Broadband Breakfast team and our guests to discuss the biggest stories in broadband in 2022. Plus, we’ll make predictions for what to expect in 2023. We’ll discuss:

  • The first year of implementing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
  • How broadband and the hybrid workforce are adapting to the post-pandemic reality.
  • The role of the national broadband map and challenges to it.
  • Key moments in the ongoing fight about online content moderation.
  • The future of broadband infrastructure development in the face of a number of workforce and supply chain challenges.
  • And more!

Make sure to tune in for this special year-in-review Live Online.

Panelists:

  • Sean Buckley, Editor in Chief, Broadband Communities
  • Linda Hardesty, Editor in Chief, Fierce Telecom
  • Sean Gonsalves, Senior Writer and Editor, Community Broadband Networks Initiative, Institute for Local Self-Reliance
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022 – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health

Smart technologies hold incredible promise for the future of healthcare. How can we lay the groundwork now?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 28, 2022

By

Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health

Smart technologies, robotics, remote monitoring and wearable devices hold incredible promise for the future of healthcare, particularly for those living in remote rural areas and urban residents unable to afford traditional care. But will broadband in these communities keep up with digital health? This episode discusses how robots can help telehealth revolutionize healthcare, optimize patient outcomes, and bridge the workforce shortage. How can we lay the groundwork now for broadband to expand this data traffic? Join us for a special Live Online event featuring a panel of experts — and a telehealth robot.

Panelists:

  • Arshia Khan, Professor & Director of Graduate Studies, University of Minnesota Duluth
  • Craig Settles, Broadband and Telehealth Expert
  • Ron Deus, CEO of regional WISP NetX Internet
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Dr. Arshia Khan holds a bachelor of engineering in computer-engineering, an M.S. in computer science and a Ph.D in information technology. Her research efforts are directed at growing the emerging new field of biomedical and health informatics, specifically in the areas of neuroscience and therapeutic robotic assistive technology in combination with sensors and IoT (Internet of Things). This research, which combines her computer science and engineering skills with medicine, offers promising solutions to chronic neurodegenerative problems such as dementia and elderly care. Her research requires strong and varied interdisciplinary collaborations with experts in fields of cardiothoracic surgery, neuropsychology, psychology, physical therapy, dietetics, nursing and occupational therapy.

Saved from a stroke by telehealth, Craig Settles pays it forward by uniting community broadband teams and healthcare stakeholders through telehealth projects that transform healthcare delivery. He conducts needs analyses with community stakeholders who want broadband networks to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government.

Ron Deus is a versatile technical manager and leader with proven, hands-on success in building robust wireless network infrastructures. He is highly skilled in developing operational strategies and maintaining large and disperse digital communication networks. For nearly two decades, Deus has been the owner and CEO of NetX Internet, a leading WISP located in Northeast Ohio that delivers fast and reliable broadband to businesses using a Microwave Wireless Network.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

