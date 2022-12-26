Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

Inflation-driven high prices for materials, supply chain disruptions, and a shortage of workforce labor are putting significant economic pressures and delays on builders of fiber networks.

Inflation has gripped the United States for almost a year and a half. The latest consumer price index report has year-over-year inflation at 7.7 percent. Over the course of the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported rates as high as 9.1 percent. The fiber industry is feeling the effects of inflation — even more so than other industries.