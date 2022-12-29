Broadband Mapping & Data
Circulating Open Letter Urges BEAD Delays Due to Inaccurate Maps and Lack of Challenge Resources
The letter says the current version of the FCC’s map is highly inaccurate.
OAKLAND, Ca., December 29, 2022 – OaklandUndivided, an entity in the California city’s mayor’s office, is gathering signatures for an open letter that urges federal officials to delay the $42.5 Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program’s schedule for mapping challenges and funding announcements.
The letter – which seems to have been circulated this week and is addressed to the heads of the Federal Communications Commission and BEAD administrator the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – advocates elongating the window for challenge submissions and postponing the BEAD program’s funding announcements by 60 days.
The letter argues that many communities and organizations lack the technical knowledge and resources to successfully challenge the FCC’s mapping data before January 13, 2023. Although the FCC will accept challenges on an ongoing basis to further correct its mapping data, the NTIA has said it will likely announce BEAD grants by June 30, 2023, and any challenges submitted after January 13 may not be processed in time for consideration in that allocation process. The letter says the current version of the FCC’s map is highly inaccurate, which could lead to the misdistribution of BEAD funds.
“This is an equity issue. In order to ensure that federal funds are equitably distributed, the broadband maps must be accurate,” the letter reads. “Given the current FCC timeline and resources provided, communities that are historically disenfranchised and the least connected are not positioned to successfully advocate for their stake in the BEAD funding.”
The letter further asks the agency chiefs to assist communities’ efforts to submit challenges. “We urge our federal and state agencies to use all available means of communication, provide technical assistance, and remain flexible and responsive to community needs,” the letter says. “Although there are many federal webinars scheduled, many individuals and communities are not aware of these events or do not know how to participate.”
An official from #OaklandUndivided said the letter was modeled on a similar letter that has obtained signatures from 77 organizations and cities.
12 Days of Broadband
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
Some fear that state offices will lack the necessary resources to fully participate in the fabric challenge process.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Georgia Congressional Delegation Urges FCC, NTIA to Delay BEAD Dates
Georgia will submit 167K location challenges within days and plans to submit tens of thousands more in early January 2023.
WASHINGTON, December 22, 2022 – As Georgia works to challenge more than 200,000 locations missing from the national broadband map’s location fabric, the state’s congressional delegation sent a letter Wednesday urging federal officials to extend the time allotted for challenges before the map is used to divide $42.5 billion dollars in broadband funding.
The bipartisan delegation, led by Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Rep. Rick Allen, said Georgia officials believe as many as 220,000 un- and underserved locations in the state could be missing from the map. Georgia’s broadband director, Joshua Hildebrandt, told Broadband Breakfast on Thursday that his state will within days submit 167,000 location challenges and plans to submit tens of thousands more in early January 2023.
Under current guidance from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the overseer of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, stakeholders should submit location and availability challenges by January 13, 2023, to ensure their data are processed before BEAD allocations are calculated. The map was released in November, leaving less than two months – punctuated by holidays – for challenge submissions, the letter noted.
The NTIA has said BEAD allocations will be announced by June 30, 2023. If the map’s data underrepresent unserved locations in Georgia, its BEAD grant will likely shrink. The letter asked the NTIA and the Federal Communications Commission to extend the January and June BEAD deadlines by at least 60 days to allow more time for corrections.
“We are in receipt of the letter and are reviewing it,” an NTIA spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast. “NTIA is committed to balancing the urgency of the moment with the need for an accurate map for funding allocation.”
Broadband Breakfast contacted the FCC for comment, and the agency did not respond to Broadband Breakfast’s request.
Senators ask FCC to diligently correct maps
Also on Wednesday, a bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators urged the FCC to address the map’s inaccuracies “in a systemic and thorough matter.” Led by Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., the senators advocated the commission take steps to ameliorate alleged overreporting of service availability by providers and advocated increasing the frequency of map updates, which are currently scheduled biannually.
“A more granular map will be of little use if there is little confidence in the results and if providers are not accountable for reporting accurately,” they wrote. “We encourage you therefore to work with stakeholders of all kinds to make sure that all serviceable locations are in fact represented on the map, such as by making it relatively simple for adjustments to be made to the (location) Fabric.”
Some states can’t yet challenge the fabric
The State of Texas has not issued location challenges due to its contract with state mapping vendor LightBox, Texas Public Radio reported Tuesday.
At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event in October, Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the Montana, another LightBox partner, explained the problem. The FCC’s agreement with CostQuest Associates, the federal vendor that created the fabric, allows CostQuest to use challenge data submitted to the FCC in its commercial products – which runs afoul of LightBox’s contractual protections of its own proprietary data.
“It is a concern, but I’m not sure how you address that concern,” James Stegeman, president and CEO of CostQuest, told the audience at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference in November. “It is not necessarily the FCC’s issue – it’s really those third parties who present issues to the states.”
A senior LightBox executive recently told Broadband Breakfast that the company has met with the FCC to address the issue.

Editor’s note: The article has been updated to reflect the fact that the FCC did not respond to Broadband Breakfast’s request for comment.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Premium Internet Plans Overpromising on Speeds, Atlas VPN Report Says
The report did not find a significant discrepancy for plans advertising speeds of 125 Mbps or slower.
December 20, 2022 – Consumers often experience internet service speeds that are dramatically lower than advertised speeds, and the gap is widest for high-end plans, according to analysis by Atlas VPN published Tuesday.
Examining plans advertising 1200 Megabits per second, Atlas found the median tested speed was 360 Mbps – a 70 percent drop-off. For plans offering 400 Mbps and 250 Mbps, the median tested speeds were 256 Mbps and 195 Mbps, respectively. The report did not find a significant discrepancy for plans advertising speeds of 125 Mbps or slower.
Atlas analyzed the bills of more than 6,000 consumers, using data from Consumer Reports. Survey participants documented their experienced speeds with a Measurement Lab speed test. The report attributed the speed discrepancies to the prevalence of network congestion, low-quality or outdated hardware, and ISPs’ fair usage policies, which “limit the amount of bandwidth a user can consume at any given time.”
Atlas released the report amid widespread concerns that many providers serially advertise speeds they are unable to deliver. To allay concerns that service providers have overstated speeds to the federal government as well as consumers, several advocates say the FCC should consider speed test data more heavily as the agency updates the national broadband map.
In Maine, UScellular appears to have greatly overstated coverage, according to analyst Mike Conlow. “According (to) the FCC maps, they offer 25/3 service to 390,212 locations in Maine. I went through the US Cellular sign up process. Nowhere do they advertise throughputs of 25 down and 3 up,” Conlow wrote in a recent Substack Post.
Will nutrition labels ensure that consumers get the speeds they pay for?
To ensure customers can enjoy promised and paid-for speeds, the Federal Communications Commission in November mandated broadband nutrition labels, which display download and upload speeds, latency, monthly fees, and other metrics. Providers are required to display the labels at point-of-sale and in the customer’s online portal. The labels must be machine-readable, which facilitates research and analysis.
Some supporters of nutrition labels say the FCC should go further. Free Press unsuccessfully asked the FCC to require their inclusion on consumers’ monthly bill.
“Opposition to the label isn’t coming from every ISP – just the biggest ones,” Josh Stager, the advocacy group’s policy director, told Broadband Breakfast in October. “Smaller ISPs and new entrants like Starlink see the label as good for business because they have simpler pricing.”
Some industry players disagree, however. “There is no evidence that existing customers would benefit from the addition of label information to their monthly bill,” NCTA – The Internet & Television Association wrote in a September FCC filing. “To the contrary, there is a substantial likelihood that it will simply generate customer confusion.”
