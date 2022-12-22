Connect with us

12 Days of Broadband

Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding

State allocations of BEAD funding will likely be announced by June 2023..

Published

1 hour ago

on

Graphic courtesy of Workable used with permission

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

  • On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
    $42.5 billion in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds
    Section Two-30 of the Communications Decency Act
    24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States
    and A Symmetrical Gigabit Network.

Despite passing the one-year anniversary of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November, the bulk of the law’s $65 billion ticketed for broadband projects has yet to be disbursed.

Grant processes for the IIJA’s flagship program, the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, will begin in earnest in 2023. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will apportion BEAD funds among the states based on relative need, and after receiving grants, the state governments will run sub-grant programs to finance broadband-deployment and related projects. The NTIA said in November that state allocations will likely be announced by June 30.

Access Premium content for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Login to your account below. Or visit Broadband Breakfast Club to signup.

Related Topics:

Reporter David B. McGarry hails from sunny Los Angeles. He has written extensively on privacy and tech policy. His work has appeared in such publications as RealClearPolicy and The Center Square.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

12 Days of Broadband

Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain

The Supreme Court is preparing to hear two cases related to content moderation and platform liability.

Published

1 day ago

on

December 20, 2022

By

Graphic courtesy of Ellagrin Graphic

The past year has seen many controversial decisions from big tech platforms, but 2022 might end up being the last year that such decisions are shielded by the liability protections of Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act.

Many actors are now calling for the statue’s repeal or reformulation. Conservative populists on the right argue that it enables social media giants to silence conservative speech. Progressives on the left believe it allows platforms to shirk responsibility for moderating hate speech and misinformation.

Access Premium content for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Login to your account below. Or visit Broadband Breakfast Club to signup.

Continue Reading

12 Days of Broadband

Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs

The controversy is about the rates that internet companies seeking to put fiber on utility poles need to pay.

Published

2 days ago

on

December 19, 2022

By

Graphic courtesy of Buravleva_Stock / Adobe Stock

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

  • On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
    24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States
    and A Symmetrical Gigabit Network…

Over the course of 2022, the heat has risen in the debate surrounding pole replacement costs. The issue is all the more salient with the need to attach new fiber installations as part of the large amount of federal funding for broadband.

The specific controversy centers around the rates that broadband companies seeking to put fiber on utility poles need to pay the owners of the poles, often utilities. Internet companies claim that utility companies place an undue financial burden on attachers.

Access Premium content for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Login to your account below. Or visit Broadband Breakfast Club to signup.

Continue Reading

12 Days of Broadband

Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds

The COVID-19 pandemic provided the foundation case for why fiber’s symmetrical capabilities have became so central.

Published

5 days ago

on

December 16, 2022

By

Illustration from Nexus-net

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

  • On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
    A Symmetrical Gigabit Network.

If 2022 was nothing else, it was the year in which symmetrical fiber became the hands-down unquestioned technology for broadband deployment.

Fiber isn’t exactly an immature technology: It’s been in widespread use for decades. But until the 21st century, fiber-to-the-home deployments weren’t very common in the United States. In part, this was because other technologies had a strong foothold, including co-axial cables used by cable television giants, legacy copper wiring for Digital Subscriber Lines first put in place by Ma Bell and her progeny, and various forms of wireless transmissions (both terrestrial and satellite).

Access Premium content for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Login to your account below. Or visit Broadband Breakfast Club to signup.

Continue Reading

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts
* = required field

Broadband Breakfast Research Partner

BroadbandNow: Internet Provider Search and research on the digital divide

Trending