Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

$42.5 billion in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds

Section Two-30 of the Communications Decency Act

24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States

and A Symmetrical Gigabit Network.

Despite passing the one-year anniversary of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November, the bulk of the law’s $65 billion ticketed for broadband projects has yet to be disbursed.

Grant processes for the IIJA’s flagship program, the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, will begin in earnest in 2023. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will apportion BEAD funds among the states based on relative need, and after receiving grants, the state governments will run sub-grant programs to finance broadband-deployment and related projects. The NTIA said in November that state allocations will likely be announced by June 30.