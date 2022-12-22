12 Days of Broadband
Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding
State allocations of BEAD funding will likely be announced by June 2023..
12 Days of Broadband
Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain
The Supreme Court is preparing to hear two cases related to content moderation and platform liability.
12 Days of Broadband
Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs
The controversy is about the rates that internet companies seeking to put fiber on utility poles need to pay.
12 Days of Broadband
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
The COVID-19 pandemic provided the foundation case for why fiber’s symmetrical capabilities have became so central.
FCC Proposes Competing ‘Digital Discrimination’ Definitions, Advocates Clash
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
FCC Proposes ‘Record-Breaking’ Fine on Robocall Scammer
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
More Planning Grants, Variance in Updated Broadband Connectivity, Elon Musk Stepping Down as Twitter CEO
Appeals Court Rejects China Telecom’s Appeal
Premium Internet Plans Overpromising on Speeds, Atlas VPN Report Says
FCC Opens Robocall Reporting Portal
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
Senators Join CFTB’s Chairman in Calling for Crypto Regulation in Light of FTX Implosion
FCC December Agenda, Biden to Visit TSMC plant, Weak Economy Presents Cyber Problem
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 7, 2022 – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation
Bjorn Capens: Strong Appetite for Rural Broadband Calls for Next Generation Fiber Technology
Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk Forces Conflict Over Free Speech on Social Networks
