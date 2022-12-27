Connect with us

12 Days of Broadband

FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts

Some fear that state offices will lack the necessary resources to fully participate in the fabric challenge process.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Graphic courtesy of Siberian Art / Adobe Stock

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

The Federal Communications Commission’s mapping process has drawn much scrutiny. Much of the broadband industry discusses the new map’s looming role in allocating funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law largely administered by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

But the FCC, the independent regulatory agency charged by Congress with the broadband map, seems equally focused on its long-term potential.

Related Topics:

Reporter David B. McGarry hails from sunny Los Angeles. He has written extensively on privacy and tech policy.

12 Days of Broadband

Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage

Between supply chain disruptions and the rising price of goods, the increased costs of fiber deployment could be pushed onto consumers.

Published

1 day ago

on

December 26, 2022

By

Graphic courtesy of MyScholarHub

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

Inflation-driven high prices for materials, supply chain disruptions, and a shortage of workforce labor are putting significant economic pressures and delays on builders of fiber networks.

Inflation has gripped the United States for almost a year and a half. The latest consumer price index report has year-over-year inflation at 7.7 percent. Over the course of the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported rates as high as 9.1 percent. The fiber industry is feeling the effects of inflation — even more so than other industries.

12 Days of Broadband

High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs

The FCC licensed a significant amount of the limited available spectrum before its authority to do was set to expire.

Published

4 days ago

on

December 23, 2022

By

Graphic courtesy of TechHive

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

No matter the year, issues of radiofrequency spectrum is an important topic because of the crucial importance of wireless transmission in modern internet connectivity.

The year 2022 saw many carve-outs of the already limited unlicensed spectrum to tackle growing demand for connections and to relieve congestions on existing frequencies.

12 Days of Broadband

Gigi Sohn’s Political Purgatory and the Prospect of Reintroducing Net Neutrality Rules in 2023

If Sohn is sworn in, it would break the FCC’s party deadlock and allow the Democrats to potentially bring back net neutrality.

Published

5 days ago

on

December 22, 2022

By

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

November’s midterm elections saw the Democrats hold on to power in the Senate, where executive and judicial appointments are confirmed. But Democrats also held to power in the previous term, yet the upper chamber did not hold votes on the prospective fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, Democrat Gigi Sohn.

Sohn, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in October 2021, has been in a bit of a political purgatory since making it through the Senate commerce committee in March. Former FCC commissioners were concerned about her prospects of making it to Senate votes before the midterms, with the lingering possibility that the Republicans would win the chamber and nuke her nomination over concerns that she would not be able to remain non-partisan on the issues the FCC addresses.

