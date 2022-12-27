12 Days of Broadband
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
Some fear that state offices will lack the necessary resources to fully participate in the fabric challenge process, resulting in an inaccurate map.
12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage
Between supply chain disruptions and the rising price of goods, the increased costs of fiber deployment could be pushed onto consumers.
12 Days of Broadband
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
The FCC licensed a significant amount of the limited available spectrum before its authority to do was set to expire.
12 Days of Broadband
Gigi Sohn’s Political Purgatory and the Prospect of Reintroducing Net Neutrality Rules in 2023
If Sohn is sworn in, it would break the FCC’s party deadlock and allow the Democrats to potentially bring back net neutrality.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
State Broadband Offices Should Emphasize Adoption and Sustainability
Gigi Sohn’s Political Purgatory and the Prospect of Reintroducing Net Neutrality Rules in 2023
Wireless Association Claims NTIA Chief Avoids Senators on Tech Neutrality
Georgia Congressional Delegation Urges FCC, NTIA to Delay BEAD Dates
Lack of ‘Rip and Replace’ Money, NCTA Rejects Speed Tests for Mapping, FBA Reports Lots of Fiber in 2022
Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
Maryland Bans TikTok on State Network, New Head of Open Technology Institute, UScellular Expands 5G
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs
Cable Providers Back Hybrid Fiber-Coax Networks in Face of Pure Fiber
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
House Bill to Make Broadband Grants Non-Taxable Introduced
Talent for Growth Taskforce, ‘Grave Mistakes’ in FCC Maps, Lumen Expanding Fiber
Many States Receive Broadband Planning Grants, Complaints About Charter, Blockchain for Healthcare
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Trending
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
-
Expert Opinion2 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States Face Roadblocks in Challenge Processes, FCC Tries to Facilitate
-
Privacy3 weeks ago
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely