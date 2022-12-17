12 Days of Broadband
Fiber Finds Its Footing
The COVID-19 pandemic provided the foundation case for why fiber’s symmetrical capabilities have became so central.
Fiber Finds Its Footing
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
Anchor Institutions Spreading Connectivity, SHLB Web Audience Hears
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
FCC Commissioners Tout 5G, Spectrum and Permitting Reform
Workforce Training Gap Next Great Challenge for Broadband, Conference Hears
FCC Commissioner Simington Calls for Higher Cybersecurity Standards on Devices
GOP Senator Pushes Back Against Crypto Skeptics, Calls for Consumer Protections
Bill to Ban TikTok, Microsoft-Viasat Broadband Plan, NY Fiber for 5G
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
States Face Roadblocks in Challenge Processes, FCC Tries to Facilitate
Florida, Mississippi, S.D. and Utah Awarded Broadband Planning Grants
FCC Halts Authorization of Equipment That Threatens National Security
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
Interference Concerns with FCC Raised Over Wi-Fi in 6 GigaHertz Band
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022, – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health
Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units
