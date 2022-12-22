Broadband Mapping & Data
Georgia Congressional Delegation Urges FCC, NTIA to Delay BEAD Dates
Georgia will submit 167K location challenges within days and plans to submit tens of thousands more in early January 2023.
WASHINGTON, December 22, 2022 – As Georgia works to challenge more than 200,000 locations missing from the national broadband map’s location fabric, the state’s congressional delegation sent a letter Wednesday urging federal officials to extend the time allotted for challenges before the map is used to divide $42.5 billion dollars in broadband funding.
The bipartisan delegation, led by Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Rep. Rick Allen, said Georgia officials believe as many as 220,000 un- and underserved locations in the state could be missing from the map. Georgia’s broadband director, Joshua Hildebrandt, told Broadband Breakfast on Thursday that his state will within days submit 167,000 location challenges and plans to submit tens of thousands more in early January 2023.
Under current guidance from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the overseer of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, stakeholders should submit location and availability challenges by January 13, 2023, to ensure their data are processed before BEAD allocations are calculated. The map was released in November, leaving less than two months – punctuated by holidays – for challenge submissions, the letter noted.
The NTIA has said BEAD allocations will be announced by June 30, 2023. If the map’s data underrepresent unserved locations in Georgia, its BEAD grant will likely shrink. The letter asked the NTIA and the Federal Communications Commission to extend the January and June BEAD deadlines by at least 60 days to allow more time for corrections.
“We are in receipt of the letter and are reviewing it,” an NTIA spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast. “NTIA is committed to balancing the urgency of the moment with the need for an accurate map for funding allocation.”
Broadband Breakfast contacted the FCC for comment, and the agency did not respond to Broadband Breakfast’s request.
Senators ask FCC to diligently correct maps
Also on Wednesday, a bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators urged the FCC to address the map’s inaccuracies “in a systemic and thorough matter.” Led by Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., the senators advocated the commission take steps to ameliorate alleged overreporting of service availability by providers and advocated increasing the frequency of map updates, which are currently scheduled biannually.
“A more granular map will be of little use if there is little confidence in the results and if providers are not accountable for reporting accurately,” they wrote. “We encourage you therefore to work with stakeholders of all kinds to make sure that all serviceable locations are in fact represented on the map, such as by making it relatively simple for adjustments to be made to the (location) Fabric.”
Some states can’t yet challenge the fabric
The State of Texas has not issued location challenges due to its contract with state mapping vendor LightBox, Texas Public Radio reported Tuesday.
At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event in October, Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the Montana, another LightBox partner, explained the problem. The FCC’s agreement with CostQuest Associates, the federal vendor that created the fabric, allows CostQuest to use challenge data submitted to the FCC in its commercial products – which runs afoul of LightBox’s contractual protections of its own proprietary data.
“It is a concern, but I’m not sure how you address that concern,” James Stegeman, president and CEO of CostQuest, told the audience at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference in November. “It is not necessarily the FCC’s issue – it’s really those third parties who present issues to the states.”
A senior LightBox executive recently told Broadband Breakfast that the company has met with the FCC to address the issue.
LightBox is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Editor’s note: The article has been updated to reflect the fact that the FCC did not respond to Broadband Breakfast’s request for comment.
Premium Internet Plans Overpromising on Speeds, Atlas VPN Report Says
The report did not find a significant discrepancy for plans advertising speeds of 125 Mbps or slower.
December 20, 2022 – Consumers often experience internet service speeds that are dramatically lower than advertised speeds, and the gap is widest for high-end plans, according to analysis by Atlas VPN published Tuesday.
Examining plans advertising 1200 Megabits per second, Atlas found the median tested speed was 360 Mbps – a 70 percent drop-off. For plans offering 400 Mbps and 250 Mbps, the median tested speeds were 256 Mbps and 195 Mbps, respectively. The report did not find a significant discrepancy for plans advertising speeds of 125 Mbps or slower.
Atlas analyzed the bills of more than 6,000 consumers, using data from Consumer Reports. Survey participants documented their experienced speeds with a Measurement Lab speed test. The report attributed the speed discrepancies to the prevalence of network congestion, low-quality or outdated hardware, and ISPs’ fair usage policies, which “limit the amount of bandwidth a user can consume at any given time.”
Atlas released the report amid widespread concerns that many providers serially advertise speeds they are unable to deliver. To allay concerns that service providers have overstated speeds to the federal government as well as consumers, several advocates say the FCC should consider speed test data more heavily as the agency updates the national broadband map.
In Maine, UScellular appears to have greatly overstated coverage, according to analyst Mike Conlow. “According (to) the FCC maps, they offer 25/3 service to 390,212 locations in Maine. I went through the US Cellular sign up process. Nowhere do they advertise throughputs of 25 down and 3 up,” Conlow wrote in a recent Substack Post.
Will nutrition labels ensure that consumers get the speeds they pay for?
To ensure customers can enjoy promised and paid-for speeds, the Federal Communications Commission in November mandated broadband nutrition labels, which display download and upload speeds, latency, monthly fees, and other metrics. Providers are required to display the labels at point-of-sale and in the customer’s online portal. The labels must be machine-readable, which facilitates research and analysis.
Some supporters of nutrition labels say the FCC should go further. Free Press unsuccessfully asked the FCC to require their inclusion on consumers’ monthly bill.
“Opposition to the label isn’t coming from every ISP – just the biggest ones,” Josh Stager, the advocacy group’s policy director, told Broadband Breakfast in October. “Smaller ISPs and new entrants like Starlink see the label as good for business because they have simpler pricing.”
Some industry players disagree, however. “There is no evidence that existing customers would benefit from the addition of label information to their monthly bill,” NCTA – The Internet & Television Association wrote in a September FCC filing. “To the contrary, there is a substantial likelihood that it will simply generate customer confusion.”
Broadband Mapping & Data
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
Alan Davidson admitted he was “incredibly uncomfortable” with the January 13 deadline
WASHINGTON, December 16, 2022 – National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Alan Davidson praised the first draft of the national broadband map, although he expressed concern at the short timeframe in which stakeholders can challenge its data before it will be used to allocate a massive tranche of federal funds.
“[The first draft is] a bit of a technical wonder,” Davidson said on Thursday at the 40th Annual Institute on Telecommunications Policy and Regulation conference. First released by the Federal Communications Commission in November, the map contains about 100 million locations and more than 800 million data points that chronicle broadband availability nationwide, Davidson noted.
The FCC has solicited challenges to the map’s data from state governments, service providers, the general public, and other stakeholders. Although the FCC will accept challenges on an ongoing basis, the NTIA has said challenges should be submitted before January 13, 2022, to be factored into the agency’s allocation of the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
When questioned, Davidson admitted he was “incredibly uncomfortable” with the January-13 deadline, although he stated the NTIA is working with under-resourced states to facilitate their challenge participation.
The map’s first draft has faced heavy criticisms from lawmakers and industry players who say its data is deeply inaccurate. Many worry that its data will be insufficiently corrected by January 13, which could lead to a misallocation of BEAD funds. This concern is particularly acute in largely rural states.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
According to the Subcommittee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., up to 37,000 locations in New Mexico are unaccounted for.
WASHINGTON, December 13, 2022 – Senators and witnesses criticized the inaccuracies in the Federal Communications Commission’s new national broadband map, although some said a robust challenge process could correct those flaws.
The comments came during a hearing held Tuesday by the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband. The FCC expected the first draft of its map – which displays location-level broadband-availability data nationwide – to be somewhat inaccurate.
The agency has continuously encouraged state and Tribal governments, service providers, individuals, and other stakeholders to challenge its data on an ongoing basis. Still, many say the map’s first draft is concerningly flawed.
“Broadband is not just a communications issue. It’s an economic issue, it’s a workforce issue, it’s a public safety issue, and it’s a healthcare issue,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., at Tuesday’s hearing. “And that’s why I’m so severely disappointed by the recent broadband map’s release by the FCC which vastly overstate[s] current coverage in rural Nevada.”
Once iteratively improved, the map will provide accurate, granular data that are far superior to the FCC’s previous census-block-level Form 477 model, many say. “The FCC’s first draft of new broadband maps is an excellent start,” said Michael Powell, CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and a former FCC chairman.
“But we will need to continually refine them and faithfully and consistently use them as an authoritative source across many programs if we want good results.”
The map’s effect on broadband funding
The map’s data will largely determine the allocation of the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is scheduled to be announced by June 30, 2023. To be included in the allocation process, challenges should be submitted by January 13, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has stated. Given the difficulties of the challenge processes, many state broadband officials and industry experts say January 13 is too soon for sufficient corrections to be made.
“In New Mexico, we estimate that the fabric (the FCC’s dataset of broadband serviceable locations) is missing tens of thousands of eligible serviceable locations, losing up to $500M in the funding allocation,” Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chair of the Connect New Mexico Council, told the subcommittee in a prepared statement. “We ask that NTIA extend the January 13, 2023 deadline to submit challenges to the FCC’s preliminary broadband map.”
According to the Subcommittee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., up to 37,000 locations in New Mexico are “unaccounted for” in the map. What’s more, the commission’s data appears to be in error for 138,000 locations in West Virginia, said the state’s Republican senator, Shelley Moore Capito. In response to Capito’s questioning, Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of trade group US Telecom, emphasized that an accurate map will depend on a vigorous challenge process.
“It would be a complete undermining of the law if the NTIA were to move forward with maps that had not been subject to that rigorous review process,” Spalter added.
“We really are in a crunch period,” Powell said.
However, some states are unable to fully participating in the challenge processes. One east-coast broadband official told Broadband Breakfast that although the official’s state challenged the map’s location data, it will not challenge the map’s availability data. “The juice isn’t worth the squeeze,” the official said, explaining that the state’s broadband office needed to direct its finite resources elsewhere.
