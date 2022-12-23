Connect with us

12 Days of Broadband

High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs

The FCC licensed a significant amount of the limited available spectrum before its authority to do was set to expire.

3 hours ago

Graphic courtesy of TechHive

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

No matter the year, issues of radiofrequency spectrum is an important topic because of the crucial importance of wireless transmission in modern internet connectivity.

The year 2022 saw many carve-outs of the already limited unlicensed spectrum to tackle growing demand for connections and to relieve congestions on existing frequencies.

Teralyn Whipple

12 Days of Broadband

Gigi Sohn’s Political Purgatory and the Prospect of Reintroducing Net Neutrality Rules in 2023

If Sohn is sworn in, it would break the FCC’s party deadlock and allow the Democrats to potentially bring back net neutrality.

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

November’s midterm elections saw the Democrats hold on to power in the Senate, where executive and judicial appointments are confirmed. But Democrats also held to power in the previous term, yet the upper chamber did not hold votes on the prospective fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, Democrat Gigi Sohn.

Sohn, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in October 2021, has been in a bit of a political purgatory since making it through the Senate commerce committee in March. Former FCC commissioners were concerned about her prospects of making it to Senate votes before the midterms, with the lingering possibility that the Republicans would win the chamber and nuke her nomination over concerns that she would not be able to remain non-partisan on the issues the FCC addresses.

12 Days of Broadband

Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding

State allocations of BEAD funding will likely be announced by June 2023.

2 days ago

December 21, 2022

Graphic courtesy of Workable used with permission

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

Despite passing the one-year anniversary of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November, the bulk of the law’s $65 billion ticketed for broadband projects has yet to be disbursed.

Grant processes for the IIJA’s flagship program, the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, will begin in earnest in 2023. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will apportion BEAD funds among the states based on relative need, and after receiving grants, the state governments will run sub-grant programs to finance broadband-deployment and related projects. The NTIA said in November that state allocations will likely be announced by June 30.

12 Days of Broadband

Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain

The Supreme Court is preparing to hear two cases related to content moderation and platform liability.

3 days ago

December 20, 2022

Graphic courtesy of Ellagrin Graphic

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

The past year has seen many controversial decisions from big tech platforms, but 2022 might end up being the last year that such decisions are shielded by the liability protections of Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act.

Many actors are now calling for the statue’s repeal or reformulation. Conservative populists on the right argue that it enables social media giants to silence conservative speech. Progressives on the left believe it allows platforms to shirk responsibility for moderating hate speech and misinformation.

