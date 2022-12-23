12 Days of Broadband
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
The FCC licensed a significant amount of the limited available spectrum before its authority to do was set to expire.
Gigi Sohn’s Political Purgatory and the Prospect of Reintroducing Net Neutrality Rules in 2023
If Sohn is sworn in, it would break the FCC’s party deadlock and allow the Democrats to potentially bring back net neutrality.
Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding
State allocations of BEAD funding will likely be announced by June 2023.
Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain
The Supreme Court is preparing to hear two cases related to content moderation and platform liability.
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
State Broadband Offices Should Emphasize Adoption and Sustainability
Wireless Association Claims NTIA Chief Avoids Senators on Tech Neutrality
Georgia Congressional Delegation Urges FCC, NTIA to Delay BEAD Dates
Lack of ‘Rip and Replace’ Money, NCTA Rejects Speed Tests for Mapping, FBA Reports Lots of Fiber in 2022
FCC Proposes Competing ‘Digital Discrimination’ Definitions, Advocates Clash
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs
Garland McCoy: Some State Attorneys General Are Preparing to Take the FCC to Court
E-Rate Bidding Portal Dilemma, Sustainable Funding for Indigenous Broadband, NYC Kills Internet Plan
Maryland Bans TikTok on State Network, New Head of Open Technology Institute, UScellular Expands 5G
Cable Providers Back Hybrid Fiber-Coax Networks in Face of Pure Fiber
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
