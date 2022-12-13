Broadband Roundup
Innovation Fund Consultation Launched, Broadband Mapping for Apartments, Digital Discrimination Clarity
Comments on the $1.5B fund are due January 27, 2023.
December 13, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has officially launched the comment period for its $1.5 billion Innovation fund, which is intended to invest in developing alternative wireless equipment, according to a request for comment notice.
The $1.5 billion fund from the $280 billion Chips and Science Act will go toward domestic alternatives to current wireless equipment, the bulk of which is supplied by foreign companies including Finland’s Nokia, Sweden’s Ericsson, and China’s Huawei. The NTIA is accepting comments on this issue until January 27, 2023.
“NTIA seeks broad input and feedback from all interested stakeholders— including private industry, academia, civil society, and other experts—on this grant program to support the promotion and deployment of open, interoperable, and standards-based radio access networks (RAN)”, the notice read.
Inquiries by the NTIA includes the current “state” of the telecommunications industry, technology development, integration and certification of radio access networks, supply chain security, questions on trials, pilot programs and telecom market development, program execution and monitoring supported by the Innovation fund, according to the notice.
Last week, the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada signed onto a commitment to “ensuring the security and resilience of our telecommunications networks, including by fostering a diverse supply chain and influencing the development of future telecommunications technologies such as 6G.
“Collectively, we recognise that open and interoperable architectures are one way of creating a more open, diverse and innovative market,” the statement said.
Anchor institutions want FCC maps to include low-income apartment units
Over 100 organizations including EducationSuperHighway and the Schools, Health, and Library Broadband Coalition are urging the Federal Communications Commission to incorporate a mapping challenge process for apartment building in low-income areas.
The organizations said in a letter to the commission on Tuesday that low-income families in apartment buildings that serve just one unit with certain broadband speeds are excluded from the “unserved” categorization in the commission’s preliminary broadband map. But the organizations say that does not reflect the reality for low-income families in other units of those buildings.
As such, the organizations are asking that the FCC develop a mapping data challenge process for apartment buildings, including “locations in which the percentage of individuals with a household income that is at or below 150 percent of the poverty line” and “locations that have a substantial share of unserved households.”
The organizations also said the burden is unreasonable for such individuals in these apartment buildings to submit their own challenges to the mapping data.
“To ensure all MDUs are accurately designated, we request that the FCC shift the burden of proof from unconnected consumers to the ISPs, by pausing the current challenge process and creating a new challenge process that automatically designates MDUs, which fit the above criteria, as unconnected and establish a process in which ISPs are required to submit challenges.
SHLB has said previously that the current iteration of the FCC maps skips over community anchor institutions because the commission has presumed, without warrant, that these institutions subscribe largely to non-mass-market internet services.
Public Knowledge wants clarity that wireless services included in digital discrimination probe
Internet advocacy group Public Knowledge is recommending the FCC include mobile wireless services in the agency’s review of digital discrimination by telecommunications companies, according to a Monday letter to the commission.
The draft proposal by the FCC “appears to suggest that the definition of “broadband internet access service” covered by proposed rules does not apply to mobile broadband,” Public Knowledge said in the letter, which includes a graph that says the FCC proposes to limit its focus on BIAS.
“Because of the importance of prohibiting discrimination in access to mobile services, the Commission should clarify” that BIAS includes both fixed and mobile services, the letter said.
Digital Discrimination will be on the agency’s agenda for its open meeting on December 21. The NPRM will be released on this day and as the agency seeks comment, the goal is to create new rules that are aligned with the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act provisions on digital discrimination.
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
The NTIA approved eight more planning grants Monday.
December 12, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Monday that eight states have been awarded planning grant funds through the Internet for All initiative.
The planning grants are used for data collection, mapping, and feasibility studies to help develop internet expansion projects, according to the NTIA, that will be funded via the $42.5 billion available from the Commerce agency’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Alabama received $6 million, Arizona received $6.1 million, Maryland received $5.9 million, Minnesota received $5.8 million, Montana received $5.6 million, New York received $$7.2 million, Tennessee received $6 million and Wisconsin received $5.9 million.
Most recently, 12 states received planning grants last week. This includes Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Seventeen other states have also received this grant previously, including Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Puerto Rico.
FCC urged to open 10 GHz band for commercial use
A letter signed by 242 internet service providers and sent to the FCC last week backs a coalition request for the Federal Communications Commission to open for commercial use 500 megahertz of the 10 GigaHertz (GHz) band.
The Coordinated Sharing Coalition, which consists of Cambium Networks, Public Knowledge, Open Technology Institute, and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, in October pushed the FCC to release that sliver of spectrum for fixed wireless broadband providers.
In a letter last week, the 242 ISPs noted the increased demand for wireless services, said it has received signatures from 242 ISPs supporting the need for the FCC to initiative a proposal on the matter.
“We urge the Commission to adopt a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking at the earliest possible time so that a complete record on the proposed rule changes can be developed,” the letter said.
WISPA urges caution on digital discrimination inquiry
WISPA urged the FCC to take the “totality of the circumstances” when it looks at why certain areas of the country are not served with broadband infrastructure.
In March, the FCC started a proceeding to eliminate digital discrimination by telecommunication providers and asked the public for comment.
In a letter Friday, WISPA argued that, “any finding of discrimination” should “be based on ‘the totality of the circumstances,’ not just the disparate impact or disparate treatment of a protected class. All relevant factors regarding legitimate rationale and business decisions should be taken into consideration, especially for small providers that have deployed affordable broadband where larger carriers have not found a business case to invest.”
In November, advocacy group Next Century Cities wrote a letter to the FCC addressing the need to eliminate digital discrimination. It emphasized that the FCC must address discriminatory patterns on its impacts on disadvantaged communities.
More Twitter Files, FTC Sues to Stop Microsoft Deal, Broadband Bills on Space
Many, particularly conservatives, have expressed outrage over Taibbi and Weiss’s revelations.
December 8, 2022 – Journalist Bari Weiss published the second installment of the “Twitter Files,” detailing content-moderation measures the platform allegedly used to limit the visibility right-wing accounts.
Weiss’s tweet thread, posted Thursday night, says Twitter, without notifying users, prevented certain accounts from appearing in user searches, hashtag searches, or the platform’s “trending” section. Affected accounts included talk-show host Dan Bongino; activist Charlie Kirk; and the once anonymous video-repost account, “Libs of TikTok.”
The “Twitter Files” are based on “thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter,” according to Matt Taibbi, publisher of the series’ first tweet thread. In it, Taibbi outlined internal discussions at Twitter surrounding the platform’s temporary ban on the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story. Both Taibbi and Weiss have teased further reporting on the files.
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has promised to increase the transparency of content-moderation policies. “Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal” he tweeted Thursday night.
Although many, particularly conservatives, have expressed outrage over Taibbi and Weiss’s revelations, others say the files contain no new substantive information.
“So we’ve now had two long threads, presented as if they were revealing some big conspiracy, that basically, just… confirmed a bunch of things the company had already said publicly, and showed pretty standard (boring) trust & safety work,” tweeted Mike Masnick, founder and editor of Techdirt.
The FTC pumps the breaks on the Microsoft–Activision deal
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed an antitrust suit to prevent Microsoft from acquiring videogame developer Activision Blizzard, the creator of such hits as “Call of Duty.”
The federal watchdog says the deal would allow Microsoft to manipulate access to Activision’s products for users of consoles that compete with Microsoft’s Xbox line. Microsoft has a record of using purchased gaming content to suppress competition, the FTC alleges, although the company has insisted it will not deny its rivals access to Activision’s products and recently committed to decade-long licenses for “Call of Duty” with Nintendo and Sony.
“Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC Bureau of Competition. “Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”
According to Microsoft, the deal will strengthen competition and innovation in the videogame market. “Microsoft wants to change [the gaming status quo] by offering consumers the option to subscribe to a cloud gaming service that lets them stream a variety of games on multiple devices for one reasonable fee,” wrote Vice Chair and President Brad Smith in an op-ed published Monday in the The Wall Street Journal.
Announced in January, the deal would make it the world’s third largest gaming company – after Tencent and Sony, the company has said. It would be the only American firm on the podium.
Representatives introduce bills to promote innovation in space
Top members of the House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce on Thursday introduced a pair of bills to promote innovation, security, and American leadership in the commercial satellite communications industry.
Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., and Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., respectively introduced the Secure Space Act and the Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act.
“America is leading the way in next-generation satellite technologies, which are contributing to a revolution in the communications marketplace,” the representatives said in a statement. “To make sure the U.S. – not China – continues to lead this global industry, we must streamline our regulatory processes to unleash innovation while also ensuring our laws fully protect the American public.”
Many States Receive Broadband Planning Grants, Complaints About Charter, Blockchain for Healthcare
Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, D.C, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, N.D., Pennsylvania, S.C., Virginia, and W.V. received awards.
December 8, 2022 — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday that Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia will receive planning grants under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
The allocations are made under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Act, as well as the Digital Equity Act grant provisions.
Alaska will receive $5.5 million in funding, Arkansas will receive $5.8 million in funding, Colorado will receive $5.9 million, District of Columbia will receive $5.4 million, Kentucky will receive $5.8 million, Maine will receive $5.5 million, Missouri will receive $2.9 million, North Dakota will receive $5.5 million, Pennsylvania will receive $6.6 million, South Carolina will receive $5.9 million, Virginia will receive $6.2 million, and West Virginia will receive $5.7 million.
Other states and territories that have received planning grants include Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Puerto Rico.
Complaints about Charter in Los Angeles
Government affairs and association management firm Joint California Advocates urged the Federal Communications Commission to seek comment about recent report findings that shows Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, offered low-income Los Angeles County residents more expensive rates for service, compared to wealthier communities that received better rates, in an ex-parte letter sent on Monday.
Los Angeles-based non-profit California Community Foundation released a report called The Slower and More Expensive, which documents the advertising disparity of price, terms, and conditions between different neighborhoods in Los Angeles in Charter Spectrum’s identified service areas.
The foundation “explained that the data for the report demonstrated that the Charter Spectrum website routinely offered potential new customers in households in higher poverty neighborhoods more expensive rates for Charter Spectrum service than households in wealthier neighborhoods. Moreover, [foundation] explained that it found that Charter Spectrum’s promotional rates are “locked in” for half as long in high-poverty neighborhoods than in lower-poverty neighborhoods,” the letter read.
Blockchain will help protect health data, World Bank specialist says
In reference to the European Health Data Space anticipated for launch in 2025, a World Bank digital development specialist on Wednesday suggested blockchain technology to secure data sharing and collection in healthcare, according to a virtual event by the Center for Data Innovation.
Health information managers or medical caregivers can encrypt their patients’ data in the blockchain. Data breaches can be prevented by tracking a permanent timestamp left on the blockchain when companies seek data access.
The safety of data sharing and user transparency is an ongoing challenge in healthcare. According to European Patients’ Forum director of policy, Kaisa Immonen, the main concern for patients is their data shared for commercial purposes or with employers.
