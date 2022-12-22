Broadband Roundup
Lack of ‘Rip and Replace’ Money, NCTA Rejects Speed Tests for Mapping, FBA Reports Lots of Fiber in 2022
The FCC and industry have said there is a shortfall in rip and replace funding.
December 22, 2022 – The Telecommunications Industry Association on Wednesday panned Congress’s exclusion from the 2022 omnibus package of funding for the “Rip-and-Replace” program, which helps operators refit networks compromised by risky foreign equipment.
“While we applaud both parties for coming together to negotiate the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, TIA was stunned to see that this package does not include the remaining $3.08 billion required for the Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program,” said a statement from TIA CEO David Stehlin.
“Rip and Replace” is a reimbursement program instated by Congress in 2020 to facilitate the removal of foreign-made communications technology – e.g., products from Chinese tech firms Huawei and ZTE – deemed to threaten American national security. Many, however, including the Federal Communications Commission, which oversees the program, have noted that the program is underfunded.
“This program – to replace public network equipment from Chinese vendors who pose national security risks – has long had bipartisan support since it was initially created in 2019 and partially funded in 2020,” Stehlin said.
According to an FCC letter sent in July, the agency’s current funding amounts to only 39 percent of total costs. An ex parte letter dated Friday by the Rural Wireless Association urged the commission to ask Congress for further funding.
“It is urgent that Congress act now to fully fund this national security priority. We look forward to working with the 118th Congress to address this critical issue with the urgency it is due and to make measurable progress to ensure the security and resilience of America’s public networks,” Stehlin continued.
NCTA says ‘no’ to speed tests
In a letter to the FCC dated Tuesday, trade group NCTA – The Internet & Television Association rejected calls for the agency to more heavily weigh speed test data for the purposes of broadband mapping.
The data in the FCC’s new national broadband map, published in November, may be challenged by the public. Submitted speed test data, however, are not categorized as formal challenges and are less seriously considered than challenge data, FCC officials have said.
NCTA wrote that speed test data are unreliable, arguing that they are easily affected by unknown equipment and network conditions. The trade association also argued that a speed test taker’s internet plan could provide misleading test results.
“For example, if a fixed wireless provider offers 100/20 service and reports that level to the Commission, the fact that a customer purchasing the 25/3 tier submits speed tests showing speeds slower than 25/3 in no way proves that the provider has misreported the availability of 100/20 service,” the letter said.
The letter noted that the FCC instructed providers to report the best service level at each location that could be made available within 10 days at no additional deployment-related cost to the consumer.
FBA report finds record fiber deployments in 2022
The Fiber Broadband Association’s 2022 Fiber Provider Report found that fiber providers passed almost eight million new homes in 2022, an unprecedented 13 percent annual uptick, the trade association said Wednesday.
There are 68 million fiber passings nationwide, or 63 million unique homes passed, the FBA said. The organization noted that 2022 fiber deployments proceeded despite supply chain and workforce challenges. The report was generated in partnership with RVA LLC Market Research & Consulting.
“Fiber broadband exceeds all other types of delivery in every single measurement of broadband quality, including speeds, uptime, latency, jitter, and power consumption,” said Gary Bolton, FBA’s president and CEO. “For the consumer this has real-world impacts, like more productivity, better access to health care and education, more entrepreneurism, and the option of more rural living. For society, this means more sustainability and, ultimately, digital equity.”
More Planning Grants, Variance in Updated Broadband Connectivity, Elon Musk Stepping Down as Twitter CEO
New planning grants were awarded to twelve states and two tribal entities.
December 21, 2021 — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday that 12 states and two tribal entities have been awarded planning grants through the Internet for All initiative.
The grants will support the expansion of high-speed internet access by funding data collection, mapping, regional planning, and other deployment and adoption programs. The funds will be disbursed through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and the $2.5 billion Digital Equity Act program.
California received $9 million, Illinois received $6.5 million, Indiana received $5.8 million, Michigan received $6.3 million, Nevada received $5.7 million, New Hampshire received $5.5 million, New Jersey received $6.1 million, Oklahoma received $5.8 million, Oregon received $5.7 million, Texas received $8.1 million, Vermont received $5.5 million, and Wyoming received $5.4 million. Tribal entities in Hawaii and Minnesota received $17.3 million and $18.8 million respectively.
All 50 states and six additional territories applied for the grant funding, and awards are being announced on a rolling basis.
The NTIA on Dec. 12 awarded grants to eight states and on Dec. 8 awarded grants to 12 states. Grants were given to Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
County-by-county connectivity data could be used to challenge FCC’s map
Broadband connectivity varies widely both between and within states, according to the Technology Policy Institute’s Broadband Connectivity Index, which was recently updated with new data from the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Census.
The BCI assigns each county a score between 0.00 and 1.00 based on the availability and speed of internet service, as well as how many people have access to home internet.
One example of this wide variance is Arizona. Although the state has an average score of 0.67 — only slightly lower than the national average of 0.71 — its lowest-scoring 5 percent of counties are ranked lower than those in all but one other state.
On a broader level, the data indicates that most counties in the U.S. have fairly high rates of broadband access and adoption. However, it also shows that several counties still have extremely poor connectivity.
Because it incorporates and standardizes information from several different datasets, the BCI makes it possible to objectively compare connectivity across counties, TPI says. This data could be utilized to highlight areas where states should challenge the FCC’s new maps, as well as to help determine the allocation of subsidies and other resources, according to the TPI.
Elon Musk announces intent to resign as Twitter tumult continues
Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Tuesday his intention to resign as CEO of Twitter as soon as he found “someone foolish enough to take the job.
“After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he wrote.
The statement came after Musk posted a poll on Sunday asking viewers if he should step down as head of the company, just two months after taking ownership. Of the 17.5 million respondents to the poll, 57.5 percent voted “yes.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission is deepening its investigation into Twitter’s data privacy practices, reported Bloomberg News on Tuesday. The agency reportedly questioned Twitter’s former chief security officer Damien Kieran and former chief information security officer Lea Kissner about the company’s compliance with a 2011 consent decree.
Twitter announced Sunday a new policy prohibiting tweets that contained links to or usernames for several other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastadon, Truth Social and others. TikTok was notably absent from the list, sparking questions about Musk’s relationship with China through his other company, Tesla, and what that could mean for
Later that evening, Musk seemingly loosened the policy after receiving significant backlash, tweeting, “Casually sharing occasional links is fine.” Twitter’s official account deleted tweets announcing the new policy and it was removed from the company’s website, but it remains unclear how or if the policy will be implemented.
More Time on Disaster Agreements, Small Providers Want Fed Spectrum, More ECF Funding
The Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative requires providers to negotiate network sharing within nine months.
December 20, 2022 – Small mobile wireless providers are asking the Federal Communications Commission for some reprieve on a requirement to enter formal agreements with other providers on roaming deals in case of network outages.
The agency earlier this year made mandatory a previously voluntary protocol in which service providers would give each other access to their networks – including allowing customers to roam on the others’ network – in case of a disaster that knocks a network out of commission.
The Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative also extended the requirement of the initiative to all facilities-based providers, requiring them to negotiate and enter into bilateral roaming-under-disaster deals with all wireless providers and perform testing of roaming capabilities within nine months of the ruling.
But members of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association and the Competitive Carriers Association have told the agency that, because of their size, they have limited personnel and financial resources and asked to double the time to implement the system to 18 months.
In a submission to the agency this week, Blooston Rural Carriers backed those calls for additional time, stating the negotiation process with multiple service providers is “likely to take longer than the 200 hour estimate” for carriers “that do not already have intercarrier arrangements in place.
“Allowing additional time for negotiation and bilateral network testing should also help small carriers to negotiate on a more equal footing with large carriers by alleviating time pressure that an arbitrarily short regulatory deadline would create,” Blooston said.
Federal spectrum auction should include smaller providers
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association sent a letter earlier this month to two senators urging them to ensure smaller providers are not left out of auctions for federal spectrum reallocated for commercial use.
The proposed Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022 would establish a process by which parts of spectrum currently allocated for federal government use would be auctioned off to private entities.
In the letter to Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, the industry association representing wireless internet service providers said it is concerned that calls by the large players to auction limited residual government spectrum in the 3.1 to 3.45 Gigahertz band solely to them would effectively leave out smaller providers they say are crucial to close the digital divide.
“Without access to additional usable spectrum, like that in the lower 3 GHz band, small and medium-sized businesses like ours may be precluded from expanding our offerings to the millions of truly unserved Americans desperately in need of connectivity,” WISPA said in the letter.
“For these reasons, we respectfully ask that you reject calls by those asking for the entire band to be auctioned for use by only a few of the largest companies who have repeatedly turned a cold shoulder to Americans living in the nation’s most rural and hard-to-reach areas,” it added. “Instead, we urge you to support legislation that allows small and medium-sized businesses like ours the opportunity to access spectrum in the 3.1-3.45 GHz band.”
FCC approves $65 million for schools and libraries
The FCC on Monday approved $65 million in another funding round from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which goes to extend student connectivity beyond the school.
The latest round will go to support 170,000 students in over 200 schools, 20 libraries and two consortia across the country, including in Alaska, Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, and Puerto Rico.
“This program is bringing us closer to the goal of closing the Homework Gap so all students have the resources they need to do well in school and beyond,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a release.
The latest round means the agency has so far allocated $6.4 billion out of the $7.1 billion available for the ECF, which launched last year. The agency said nearly 16 million students are benefitting from the initiative.
‘Rip and Replace’ Problems, Texas Social Media Law, Twitter Flip-Flops on Promotions
The RWA told the FCC its members are struggling to get loans to fulfil Rip and Replace obligations.
December 19, 2022 – In an ex parte filing Friday, the Rural Wireless Association called on the Federal Communications Commission to streamline a program that funds the removal of network equipment that could threaten national security, stating its members are finding it difficult to get the funds to fulfil their obligations.
The so-called Rip and Replace program, authorized by Congress in the Secure and Trusted Networks Act in 2020, reimburses private network owners’ efforts to remove equipment that is suspected to be a national security risk. The law directed the FCC to create a “covered list” of technology deemed an “unacceptable” risk to national security, which includes telecommunications equipment from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE.
“RWA discussed the need for Congress to fully fund the Reimbursement Program and urged the FCC to continue to press Congress on this issue as it is becoming increasingly difficult for program participants to complete their removal, replacement, and destruction of covered equipment with only 40% of the funds required and no assurance that additional funds will ever come,” the letter said.
The organization, which has previously raised the program shortfall with the FCC, added that the providers are having a hard time even getting loans to follow through on requirement. “The difficulty in finding lenders has forced many to halt the removal, replacement, and destruction of equipment, leaving networks to deteriorate as time goes on and service to be lost as Universal Service funds cannot be used to upgrade the networks that contain covered equipment,” it said.
This summer, the FCC wrote a letter to Congress stating that there is a shortfall in the replacement program.
Industry association wants Texas law heard at top court
The Computer & Communications Industry Association on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to review a Texas law that bars social media companies from performing viewpoint-based content moderation.
“For 200 years courts have upheld the First Amendment to protect citizens and private businesses from government compelling speech – including forcing websites to publish and disseminate speech against their will,” said CCIA President Matt Schruers in a statement Thursday. “Texas’s social media law would pave the way for an internet overrun with bad actors and tie the hands of businesses trying to protect users. This law endangers internet users in the short term and democratic principles in the long term.”
The Texas law – initially ruled unconstitutional by a district court only to be upheld in September by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals – was passed to protect right-wing users from alleged censorship by social media moderators. Opponents of the law say it violates the First Amendment by forcing platforms to publish speech against their will.
“The platforms argue that buried somewhere in the person’s enumerated right to free speech lies a corporation’s unenumerated right to muzzle speech,” wrote Fifth Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham in his opinion.
In addition to the Texas case, a similar Florida law appears bound for the high court’s consideration. Florida’s content moderation statute, however, was largely found unconstitutional by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May. Social media companies also face judicial scrutiny in cases Twitter v. Taamneh and Gonzalez v. Google, which question whether Twitter and YouTube, respectively, illegally abetted terrorist action on their platforms by allowing videos to circulate.
Twitter bans promotion of competitors, reverses course
Twitter on Sunday announced it would ban content that promoted competing social media platforms, including Facebook and Mastodon, only to apparently backtrack on the policy within 24 hours.
The Twitter help center entry detailing the policy seems to have been deleted early Monday morning. According to that entry, violative behavior included posting “follow me @username on Instagram,” “check out my profile on Facebook – facebook.com/username,” and use of link aggregator linktr.ee. The policy banned such content in both tweets and account bios.
“Policy will be adjusted to suspending accounts only when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors, which essentially falls under the no spam rule,” Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, tweeted Sunday evening.
Minutes later, Musk posted a poll asking whether he should step away from running the platform. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted. 57.5 percent of respondents said Musk should down when the poll closed Monday morning.
