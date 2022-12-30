12 Days of Broadband
Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns
The Senate recently passed a measure banning the app from government devices.
Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?
The program is helping low-income households afford internet access, but some experts warn that the fund will soon be depleted.
How Long Will it Take Congress to Revamp the Universal Service Fund?
Critics urged the FCC to expand the fund’s contribution sources, but the agency chose to punt the decision to Congress.
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
Some fear that state offices will lack the necessary resources to fully participate in the fabric challenge process.
