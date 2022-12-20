Broadband Roundup
More Time on Disaster Agreements, Small Providers Want Fed Spectrum, More ECF Funding
The Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative requires providers to negotiate network sharing within nine months.
December 20, 2022 – Small mobile wireless providers are asking the Federal Communications Commission for some reprieve on a requirement to enter formal agreements with other providers on roaming deals in case of network outages.
The agency earlier this year made mandatory a previously voluntary protocol in which service providers would give each other access to their networks – including allowing customers to roam on the others’ network – in case of a disaster that knocks a network out of commission.
The Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative also extended the requirement of the initiative to all facilities-based providers, requiring them to negotiate and enter into bilateral roaming-under-disaster deals with all wireless providers and perform testing of roaming capabilities within nine months of the ruling.
But members of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association and the Competitive Carriers Association have told the agency that, because of their size, they have limited personnel and financial resources and asked to double the time to implement the system to 18 months.
In a submission to the agency this week, Blooston Rural Carriers backed those calls for additional time, stating the negotiation process with multiple service providers is “likely to take longer than the 200 hour estimate” for carriers “that do not already have intercarrier arrangements in place.
“Allowing additional time for negotiation and bilateral network testing should also help small carriers to negotiate on a more equal footing with large carriers by alleviating time pressure that an arbitrarily short regulatory deadline would create,” Blooston said.
Federal spectrum auction should include smaller providers
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association sent a letter earlier this month to two senators urging them to ensure smaller providers are not left out of auctions for federal spectrum reallocated for commercial use.
The proposed Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022 would establish a process by which parts of spectrum currently allocated for federal government use would be auctioned off to private entities.
In the letter to Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, the industry association representing wireless internet service providers said it is concerned that calls by the large players to auction limited residual government spectrum in the 3.1 to 3.45 Gigahertz band solely to them would effectively leave out smaller providers they say are crucial to close the digital divide.
“Without access to additional usable spectrum, like that in the lower 3 GHz band, small and medium-sized businesses like ours may be precluded from expanding our offerings to the millions of truly unserved Americans desperately in need of connectivity,” WISPA said in the letter.
“For these reasons, we respectfully ask that you reject calls by those asking for the entire band to be auctioned for use by only a few of the largest companies who have repeatedly turned a cold shoulder to Americans living in the nation’s most rural and hard-to-reach areas,” it added. “Instead, we urge you to support legislation that allows small and medium-sized businesses like ours the opportunity to access spectrum in the 3.1-3.45 GHz band.”
FCC approves $65 million for schools and libraries
The FCC on Monday approved $65 million in another funding round from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which goes to extend student connectivity beyond the school.
The latest round will go to support 170,000 students in over 200 schools, 20 libraries and two consortia across the country, including in Alaska, Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, and Puerto Rico.
“This program is bringing us closer to the goal of closing the Homework Gap so all students have the resources they need to do well in school and beyond,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a release.
The latest round means the agency has so far allocated $6.4 billion out of the $7.1 billion available for the ECF, which launched last year. The agency said nearly 16 million students are benefitting from the initiative.
Broadband Roundup
‘Rip and Replace’ Problems, Texas Social Media Law, Twitter Flip-Flops on Promotions
The RWA told the FCC its members are struggling to get loans to fulfil Rip and Replace obligations.
December 19, 2022 – In an ex parte filing Friday, the Rural Wireless Association called on the Federal Communications Commission to streamline a program that funds the removal of network equipment that could threaten national security, stating its members are finding it difficult to get the funds to fulfil their obligations.
The so-called Rip and Replace program, authorized by Congress in the Secure and Trusted Networks Act in 2020, reimburses private network owners’ efforts to remove equipment that is suspected to be a national security risk. The law directed the FCC to create a “covered list” of technology deemed an “unacceptable” risk to national security, which includes telecommunications equipment from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE.
“RWA discussed the need for Congress to fully fund the Reimbursement Program and urged the FCC to continue to press Congress on this issue as it is becoming increasingly difficult for program participants to complete their removal, replacement, and destruction of covered equipment with only 40% of the funds required and no assurance that additional funds will ever come,” the letter said.
The organization, which has previously raised the program shortfall with the FCC, added that the providers are having a hard time even getting loans to follow through on requirement. “The difficulty in finding lenders has forced many to halt the removal, replacement, and destruction of equipment, leaving networks to deteriorate as time goes on and service to be lost as Universal Service funds cannot be used to upgrade the networks that contain covered equipment,” it said.
This summer, the FCC wrote a letter to Congress stating that there is a shortfall in the replacement program.
Industry association wants Texas law heard at top court
The Computer & Communications Industry Association on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to review a Texas law that bars social media companies from performing viewpoint-based content moderation.
“For 200 years courts have upheld the First Amendment to protect citizens and private businesses from government compelling speech – including forcing websites to publish and disseminate speech against their will,” said CCIA President Matt Schruers in a statement Thursday. “Texas’s social media law would pave the way for an internet overrun with bad actors and tie the hands of businesses trying to protect users. This law endangers internet users in the short term and democratic principles in the long term.”
The Texas law – initially ruled unconstitutional by a district court only to be upheld in September by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals – was passed to protect right-wing users from alleged censorship by social media moderators. Opponents of the law say it violates the First Amendment by forcing platforms to publish speech against their will.
“The platforms argue that buried somewhere in the person’s enumerated right to free speech lies a corporation’s unenumerated right to muzzle speech,” wrote Fifth Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham in his opinion.
In addition to the Texas case, a similar Florida law appears bound for the high court’s consideration. Florida’s content moderation statute, however, was largely found unconstitutional by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May. Social media companies also face judicial scrutiny in cases Twitter v. Taamneh and Gonzalez v. Google, which question whether Twitter and YouTube, respectively, illegally abetted terrorist action on their platforms by allowing videos to circulate.
Twitter bans promotion of competitors, reverses course
Twitter on Sunday announced it would ban content that promoted competing social media platforms, including Facebook and Mastodon, only to apparently backtrack on the policy within 24 hours.
The Twitter help center entry detailing the policy seems to have been deleted early Monday morning. According to that entry, violative behavior included posting “follow me @username on Instagram,” “check out my profile on Facebook – facebook.com/username,” and use of link aggregator linktr.ee. The policy banned such content in both tweets and account bios.
“Policy will be adjusted to suspending accounts only when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors, which essentially falls under the no spam rule,” Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, tweeted Sunday evening.
Minutes later, Musk posted a poll asking whether he should step away from running the platform. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted. 57.5 percent of respondents said Musk should down when the poll closed Monday morning.
Broadband Roundup
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
The combination of federal benefits is currently prohibited in the state of California.
December 16, 2022 — More than 90 percent of 60,000 participants reported that they prefer having the ability to combine the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity programs to get more robust results in the National Lifeline Association’s 2022 consumer survey on Wednesday.
The respondents who participated were low-income households who use or qualify for the Lifeline program of the Universal Service Fund – a long-existing subsidy – or the more recent ACProgram.
Other key insights: 43 percent of participants said mobile wireless services best meet their connectivity needs, 90 percent of consumers throttle their data usage over the course of the month due to the unaffordability of capped plans, 95 percent of Lifeline and ACP subscribers say they cannot afford any additional payments for wireless services, and more than 50 percent of Lifeline or ACP subscribers surveyed do not have a debit or credit card or a bank account, according to the report.
“NaLA’s survey shows that the majority of Lifeline and ACP recipients live below the Federal Poverty Guidelines,” said group Chairman David Dorwart.
“This means that our programs are working to bring connectivity to those who need help the most. It is crucial that lawmakers continue to support these programs to ensure that all Americans have affordable access to essential communications.” he said.
New funding for Tribal nations in five states
Tribal nations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Maine will receive up to $40.3 million as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Thursday.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to connecting all Tribal communities to affordable and reliable high-speed Internet service,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo The investments we announced today are a crucial step in closing the digital divide in Indian country”.
The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a $3 billion grant program, with $2 billion in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and $980 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act. It is designed to expand broadband access and deploy digital skills training across tribal nations.
Biden blacklists Chinese chipmaker
Chinese semiconductor company Yangtze Memory Technologies is the new addition to the Biden Administration’s trade blacklist, the entity list, according to Reuters on Thursday.
YMTC’s suppliers would be banned from shipping supplies from the United States, and the company’s access to technology manufactured with U.S.- based equipment would be restricted under the new order.
“U.S. national security interests require that we act decisively to deny access to advanced technologies,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Kendler.
Reuters reported that the Chinese Embassy in Washington accused the U.S. government of “blatant economic coercion and bullying in the field of technology” and undermining normal business activities between Chinese and American companies.”
“China will resolutely safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and institutions,” the embassy continued, in the statement reported by Reuters.
Broadband Roundup
Bill to Ban TikTok, Microsoft-Viasat Broadband Plan, NY Fiber for 5G
Some states have already banned TikTok from government networks.
December 14, 2022 – On Tuesday, a bipartisan trio of lawmakers introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of Chinese-owned TikTok for American consumers and businesses due to ongoing national security concerns.
The Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship, and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act bill was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-III. They referred to the Chinese potentially using the video sharing platform to spy on Americans, which are concerns of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Communications Commission.
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has more than 100 million U.S.-based users.
South Dakota, Maryland, Texas and Utah have implemented measures to prohibit TikTok in state government branches and on government-issued devices. Gov. Spencer Cox, R-UT, said “China’s access to data collected by TikTok presents a threat to our cybersecurity.”
Last week at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event, panelists said proposed federal privacy bill, the American Data and Privacy Protection Act, is an option to protect American consumers against cybersecurity threats and could play an important role in TikTok’s privacy and security challenge.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has been an outspoken critic of TikTok and said in November it should be banned.
Microsoft and Viasat team up for global broadband delivery
Software company Microsoft and satellite company Viasat announced Wednesday a partnership to deliver high-speed internet access to 10 million people globally, including five million in Africa, by the end of 2025.
Viasat is working with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative – which is intended to bring broadband to underserved communities around the world – to expand broadband access in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. Viasat and Microsoft said they want to expand their program into Egypt, Senegal and Angola as well.
Microsoft said it hopes to deliver internet access to nearly a quarter of a billion people globally by 2025.
Lightpath to add over 300 fiber miles to NY Metro for 5G
Fiber infrastructure provider Lightpath said in a press release on Tuesday that it is expanding its network in the New York Metro region with more than 300 miles of fiber for 5G.
“5G wireless network deployments require incredibly dense fiber infrastructure networks to backhaul and aggregate the massive bandwidths that they support. Expanding our fiber footprint in New York Metro to accommodate 5G is going to bring our network to thousands of new organizations,” said Lightpath CEO Chris Morley.
In September, Lightpath said it would expand its services into Connecticut with the addition of over 70 miles of network. It said it would connect Trumball and Norwalk, CT, to Katonah, NY in this earlier expansion.
Lightpath previously announced in June 2021 an expansion of more than 100 route miles in Queens, New York.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain
Appeals Court Rejects China Telecom’s Appeal
Premium Internet Plans Overpromising on Speeds, Atlas VPN Report Says
FCC Opens Robocall Reporting Portal
More Time on Disaster Agreements, Small Providers Want Fed Spectrum, More ECF Funding
Brookings Panelists Debate the Future of Crypto
Omnibus Bill Includes FCC Spectrum Auction Extension, TikTok Ban on Government Devices
Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs
Epic Games Settles with FTC for $520 Million
‘Rip and Replace’ Problems, Texas Social Media Law, Twitter Flip-Flops on Promotions
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
States Face Roadblocks in Challenge Processes, FCC Tries to Facilitate
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Interference Concerns with FCC Raised Over Wi-Fi in 6 GigaHertz Band
Senators Join CFTB’s Chairman in Calling for Crypto Regulation in Light of FTX Implosion
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022 – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health
Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units
Trending
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 7, 2022 – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Told No to C-Band Changes, New Tribal Entity Grants, Surfshark Report on Internet Value
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
-
Social Media4 weeks ago
Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk Forces Conflict Over Free Speech on Social Networks
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Bjorn Capens: Strong Appetite for Rural Broadband Calls for Next Generation Fiber Technology
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts