NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
Alan Davidson admitted he was “incredibly uncomfortable” with the January 13 deadline
WASHINGTON, December 16, 2022 – National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Alan Davidson praised the first draft of the national broadband map, although he expressed concern at the short timeframe in which stakeholders can challenge its data before it will be used to allocate a massive tranche of federal funds.
“[The first draft is] a bit of a technical wonder,” Davidson said on Thursday at the 40th Annual Institute on Telecommunications Policy and Regulation conference. First released by the Federal Communications Commission in November, the map contains about 100 million locations and more than 800 million data points that chronicle broadband availability nationwide, Davidson noted.
The FCC has solicited challenges to the map’s data from state governments, service providers, the general public, and other stakeholders. Although the FCC will accept challenges on an ongoing basis, the NTIA has said challenges should be submitted before January 13, 2022, to be factored into the agency’s allocation of the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
When questioned, Davidson admitted he was “incredibly uncomfortable” with the January-13 deadline, although he stated the NTIA is working with under-resourced states to facilitate their challenge participation.
The map’s first draft has faced heavy criticisms from lawmakers and industry players who say its data is deeply inaccurate. Many worry that its data will be insufficiently corrected by January 13, which could lead to a misallocation of BEAD funds. This concern is particularly acute in largely rural states.
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
According to the Subcommittee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., up to 37,000 locations in New Mexico are unaccounted for.
WASHINGTON, December 13, 2022 – Senators and witnesses criticized the inaccuracies in the Federal Communications Commission’s new national broadband map, although some said a robust challenge process could correct those flaws.
The comments came during a hearing held Tuesday by the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband. The FCC expected the first draft of its map – which displays location-level broadband-availability data nationwide – to be somewhat inaccurate.
The agency has continuously encouraged state and Tribal governments, service providers, individuals, and other stakeholders to challenge its data on an ongoing basis. Still, many say the map’s first draft is concerningly flawed.
“Broadband is not just a communications issue. It’s an economic issue, it’s a workforce issue, it’s a public safety issue, and it’s a healthcare issue,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., at Tuesday’s hearing. “And that’s why I’m so severely disappointed by the recent broadband map’s release by the FCC which vastly overstate[s] current coverage in rural Nevada.”
Once iteratively improved, the map will provide accurate, granular data that are far superior to the FCC’s previous census-block-level Form 477 model, many say. “The FCC’s first draft of new broadband maps is an excellent start,” said Michael Powell, CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and a former FCC chairman.
“But we will need to continually refine them and faithfully and consistently use them as an authoritative source across many programs if we want good results.”
The map’s effect on broadband funding
The map’s data will largely determine the allocation of the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is scheduled to be announced by June 30, 2023. To be included in the allocation process, challenges should be submitted by January 13, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has stated. Given the difficulties of the challenge processes, many state broadband officials and industry experts say January 13 is too soon for sufficient corrections to be made.
“In New Mexico, we estimate that the fabric (the FCC’s dataset of broadband serviceable locations) is missing tens of thousands of eligible serviceable locations, losing up to $500M in the funding allocation,” Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chair of the Connect New Mexico Council, told the subcommittee in a prepared statement. “We ask that NTIA extend the January 13, 2023 deadline to submit challenges to the FCC’s preliminary broadband map.”
According to the Subcommittee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., up to 37,000 locations in New Mexico are “unaccounted for” in the map. What’s more, the commission’s data appears to be in error for 138,000 locations in West Virginia, said the state’s Republican senator, Shelley Moore Capito. In response to Capito’s questioning, Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of trade group US Telecom, emphasized that an accurate map will depend on a vigorous challenge process.
“It would be a complete undermining of the law if the NTIA were to move forward with maps that had not been subject to that rigorous review process,” Spalter added.
“We really are in a crunch period,” Powell said.
However, some states are unable to fully participating in the challenge processes. One east-coast broadband official told Broadband Breakfast that although the official’s state challenged the map’s location data, it will not challenge the map’s availability data. “The juice isn’t worth the squeeze,” the official said, explaining that the state’s broadband office needed to direct its finite resources elsewhere.
Garland McCoy: Some State Attorneys General Are Preparing to Take the FCC to Court
While some will “cash out,” other state broadband officials will seek the full measure of federal broadband infrastructure funds due.
Let me start by saving the time of those state broadband officials who are going to accept the recently released FCC Broadband Map Data at face value and take NTIA’s “cash out,” and in doing so, forgo participation in the available FCC challenge process. For those state broadband officials, the insights, and recommendations I provide below will be of little interest to you.
If the past is any prelude to the future, the Internet Service Providers will use the same challenge criteria to successfully throw out the crowdsourced and bulk data that states have gathered for their own maps. As I detailed in my recent article on Broadband Breakfast, the FCC published specifications for its challenge process on September 15, 2022.
This directive gives ISPs authority to challenge data drawn from their respective service territories, leaving states with little choice but to accept the FCC’s map. The only notable exception is California, which has put in place its own statewide device-driven data gathering methodology, and we consider its data as likely challenge-proof.
Not all is lost for states seeking to challenge the FCC’s maps
But all is not lost for other states. By the end of the first quarter of next year I firmly believe there will be some state broadband officials who will seek to pursue the full measure of federal broadband infrastructure funds due them, and not simply acquiesce to a smaller portion of funds that is supported by the flawed FCC map.
I base this assumption on new methodologies now available to states, which will bring the same type of credible validation and metering to broadband service at the end-user level that has been available, and required, for decades with other important utilities such as electricity, water, and natural gas. In other words, these methodologies will allow consumers to determine if they are getting true broadband speed connectivity – and frankly whether or not they are getting what they are paying for.
These state broadband officials have reviewed the recently released FCC broadband map and have compared it to their own respective state broadband maps. And not surprisingly, what they are finding is an FCC map that vastly overstates the amount of broadband connectivity in their states, and in doing so, vastly reduces the amount of federal dollars that state will receive. And these differences are significant. It could mean as much as a loss of tens of millions of dollars in smaller states and up to half a billion dollars or more for larger states.
What these state officials will ultimately find is irrefutable evidence that many of the ISPs doing business in their state have been systematically providing significantly less service speed and quality than their customers’ terms of service agreements stipulate.
States are beginning to work with their state attorneys general on lawsuits
Knowing this and considering how the FCC has not run a transparent and straightforward process – and has used the calendar in a way to run out the clock on states, you can see why some state broadband officials have begun working with their state attorneys general to not only prepare to challenge the FCC data, but to take their case to court.
Consider the calendar issue alone: The FCC released its long-anticipated new map data on November 18, 2022, and is giving states until January 13, 2023, to respond – with the major holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s falling in the interim.
If you are one of these state broadband officials currently considering your options to challenge and/or litigate, then we can play a vital role in your efforts. You will need to ensure that your state broadband map data is litigation-ready by putting in place bullet-proof methodologies and highly credible network monitoring devices/meters. This data can be used to support your case for the full broadband infrastructure funding that your State is entitled to receive. Additionally, these same devices and methodologies can be used to support any state lawsuits against ISPs for false/deceptive advertising and breach of the spirit, if not the letter, of customer “terms of service” contracts.
Importantly, our device-driven methodology also focuses solely on the premium customers of ISPs in rural counties of a state, which establishes what FCC refers to as the “available service” for a given ISP’s service territory.
You have the power to truly close your state’s broadband connectivity gap by fully utilizing the historic level of federal infrastructure funding that has been set aside for this purpose, which in turn will bring accountability and equity to broadband network services for your citizens.
If you want a citizen-centric partner in these initiatives, please visit our website and contact me at the email address provided below. PAgCASA is a non-profit organization focused on promoting rural prosperity, and we are utilizing industry standard network monitoring/metering devices, same as used by the largest ISPs, litigation-ready methodologies, and an expert team and partnerships to accomplish our goals.
Garland T. McCoy, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Precision Ag Connectivity and Accuracy Stakeholder Alliance, is a long-time non-profit veteran in the fields of technology and telecommunication policy having served as Founder and CEO of the Technology Education Institute. Garland was recently an adjunct professor at Syracuse University’s iSchool, teaching information policy and decision making, and can be reached at garland.mccoy@pagcasa.org. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
Service providers that use GIS applications are able to reduce design time by 80 percent.
Today’s digital world is driving the insatiable need for fiber networks and connectivity, thus the thrust for widespread broadband buildouts and deployments worldwide. Broadband connectivity is the heartbeat for mobility, cloud applications, voice, video, and social media, not to mention home automation, IoT, and smart cities. As a result, service providers and operators are investing heavily in infrastructure, claiming their 5G networks are the largest or fastest or most reliable.
Initiatives like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund are aimed at bridging the digital divide and fast-tracking investment to deploy high speed fixed broadband service to rural areas and small businesses that lack it. The Federal Communications Commission’s $20.4 billion program requires that networks stand the test of time by prioritizing higher network speeds and lower latency.
A key element in the implementation of RDOF-backed projects is broadband mapping. The Federal Communications Commission is in the process of updating its current broadband maps with more detailed and precise information on the availability of fixed and mobile broadband services. The Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act, signed into law in March 2020, requires the FCC to change the way broadband data is collected, verified, and reported
As carriers build, expand, and upgrade their fiber network infrastructure, a great deal of planning is required, along with documenting the intricacies of design and engineering processes.
Streamlining and automating network planning and design processes through software can deliver accurate and timely network info for service providers, increase efficiency, and create opportunities for reducing costs.
GIS based systems are replacing volumes of paper, and outdated static CAD, Excel and Vizio files. They offer sophisticated tools to manage all aspects of network design and infrastructure management. Working with many service providers that use GIS applications, they are able to reduce design time by 80 percent and drastically cut other capital expenditures.
Automation is key
Having to rely on a system of manual processes to manage the fiber network makes it increasingly difficult to scale. Fortunately, with the introduction of automation into the network management process by utilizing an accurate physical network inventory in addition to geographic information system mapping, scalability becomes a much easier task.
Continuous planning and engineering tasks can ultimately become automated through software implementation. Automating network fiber management creates significant business value by shifting a service provider’s approach from reactive to proactive. A comprehensive and updated database for network architecture quickly allows for scenario analysis and capacity planning. Sharing automated processes across different organizations becomes much simpler and improves collaboration while reducing errors. This can allow staff to shift their focus to more pressing operational activities thus making the network more reliable.
Integration between different systems
Whether it is your enterprise GIS or outage monitoring system, it should be easy to interact with third-party systems to get the most out of the network data. Ideally, you should be able to receive an outage notification and use that location to track down the network and pinpoint the root cause to act and quickly resolve the situation before customers notice. This can help save time, money, and guarantee customer satisfaction.
Mobilize network data and increase field worker productivity
Utilizing a fiber networking and planning solution enables network information to be shared easily and quickly between the field and office to provide access to the information they need when they need it at any given time. Enterprise-wide access can provide timely and accurate network information for a wide range of communications service providers.
When it comes to service providers, expanded visibility into a network yields a greater overall awareness of the network. Automating third-party data exchange processes with accurate and up-to date inventory can optimize performance for field workers and guarantee customer satisfaction. Improved access to data can increase ROI by allowing cable locators and field techs to receive accurate confirmation before they arrive at a job. In the end, there will be fewer mistakes which ensures happier customers.
The right tools can result in improved scalability, reduced time to revenue, lower operational costs, and actionable insights that can be gleaned from network data.
Jeff Miller serves as President and CEO of Synchronoss Technologies. He previously served as President for IDEAL Industries Technology Group, following a 16-year experience with Motorola Mobility where he was Corporate Vice President of North America. Miller also serves on the Board of 1871, Chicago’s largest start-up incubator, and on the non-profit Boards of Aspire Chicago and Junior Achievement. This article is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
