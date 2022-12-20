Broadband Mapping & Data
Premium Internet Plans Overpromising on Speeds, Atlas VPN Report Says
The report did not find a significant discrepancy for plans advertising speeds of 125 Mbps or slower.
December 20, 2022 – Consumers often experience internet service speeds that are dramatically lower than advertised speeds, and the gap is widest for high-end plans, according to analysis by Atlas VPN published Tuesday.
Examining plans advertising 1200 Megabits per second, Atlas found the median tested speed was 360 Mbps – a 70 percent drop-off. For plans offering 400 Mbps and 250 Mbps, the median tested speeds were 256 Mbps and 195 Mbps, respectively. The report did not find a significant discrepancy for plans advertising speeds of 125 Mbps or slower.
Atlas analyzed the bills of more than 6,000 consumers, using data from Consumer Reports. Survey participants documented their experienced speeds with a Measurement Lab speed test. The report attributed the speed discrepancies to the prevalence of network congestion, low-quality or outdated hardware, and ISPs’ fair usage policies, which “limit the amount of bandwidth a user can consume at any given time.”
Atlas released the report amid widespread concerns that many providers serially advertise speeds they are unable to deliver. To allay concerns that service providers have overstated speeds to the federal government as well as consumers, several advocates say the FCC should consider speed test data more heavily as the agency updates the national broadband map.
In Maine, UScellular appears to have greatly overstated coverage, according to analyst Mike Conlow. “According (to) the FCC maps, they offer 25/3 service to 390,212 locations in Maine. I went through the US Cellular sign up process. Nowhere do they advertise throughputs of 25 down and 3 up,” Conlow wrote in a recent Substack Post.
Will nutrition labels ensure that consumers get the speeds they pay for?
To ensure customers can enjoy promised and paid-for speeds, the Federal Communications Commission in November mandated broadband nutrition labels, which display download and upload speeds, latency, monthly fees, and other metrics. Providers are required to display the labels at point-of-sale and in the customer’s online portal. The labels must be machine-readable, which facilitates research and analysis.
Some supporters of nutrition labels say the FCC should go further. Free Press unsuccessfully asked the FCC to require their inclusion on consumers’ monthly bill.
“Opposition to the label isn’t coming from every ISP – just the biggest ones,” Josh Stager, the advocacy group’s policy director, told Broadband Breakfast in October. “Smaller ISPs and new entrants like Starlink see the label as good for business because they have simpler pricing.”
Some industry players disagree, however. “There is no evidence that existing customers would benefit from the addition of label information to their monthly bill,” NCTA – The Internet & Television Association wrote in a September FCC filing. “To the contrary, there is a substantial likelihood that it will simply generate customer confusion.”
Broadband Mapping & Data
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
Alan Davidson admitted he was “incredibly uncomfortable” with the January 13 deadline
WASHINGTON, December 16, 2022 – National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Alan Davidson praised the first draft of the national broadband map, although he expressed concern at the short timeframe in which stakeholders can challenge its data before it will be used to allocate a massive tranche of federal funds.
“[The first draft is] a bit of a technical wonder,” Davidson said on Thursday at the 40th Annual Institute on Telecommunications Policy and Regulation conference. First released by the Federal Communications Commission in November, the map contains about 100 million locations and more than 800 million data points that chronicle broadband availability nationwide, Davidson noted.
The FCC has solicited challenges to the map’s data from state governments, service providers, the general public, and other stakeholders. Although the FCC will accept challenges on an ongoing basis, the NTIA has said challenges should be submitted before January 13, 2022, to be factored into the agency’s allocation of the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
When questioned, Davidson admitted he was “incredibly uncomfortable” with the January-13 deadline, although he stated the NTIA is working with under-resourced states to facilitate their challenge participation.
The map’s first draft has faced heavy criticisms from lawmakers and industry players who say its data is deeply inaccurate. Many worry that its data will be insufficiently corrected by January 13, which could lead to a misallocation of BEAD funds. This concern is particularly acute in largely rural states.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
According to the Subcommittee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., up to 37,000 locations in New Mexico are unaccounted for.
WASHINGTON, December 13, 2022 – Senators and witnesses criticized the inaccuracies in the Federal Communications Commission’s new national broadband map, although some said a robust challenge process could correct those flaws.
The comments came during a hearing held Tuesday by the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband. The FCC expected the first draft of its map – which displays location-level broadband-availability data nationwide – to be somewhat inaccurate.
The agency has continuously encouraged state and Tribal governments, service providers, individuals, and other stakeholders to challenge its data on an ongoing basis. Still, many say the map’s first draft is concerningly flawed.
“Broadband is not just a communications issue. It’s an economic issue, it’s a workforce issue, it’s a public safety issue, and it’s a healthcare issue,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., at Tuesday’s hearing. “And that’s why I’m so severely disappointed by the recent broadband map’s release by the FCC which vastly overstate[s] current coverage in rural Nevada.”
Once iteratively improved, the map will provide accurate, granular data that are far superior to the FCC’s previous census-block-level Form 477 model, many say. “The FCC’s first draft of new broadband maps is an excellent start,” said Michael Powell, CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and a former FCC chairman.
“But we will need to continually refine them and faithfully and consistently use them as an authoritative source across many programs if we want good results.”
The map’s effect on broadband funding
The map’s data will largely determine the allocation of the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is scheduled to be announced by June 30, 2023. To be included in the allocation process, challenges should be submitted by January 13, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has stated. Given the difficulties of the challenge processes, many state broadband officials and industry experts say January 13 is too soon for sufficient corrections to be made.
“In New Mexico, we estimate that the fabric (the FCC’s dataset of broadband serviceable locations) is missing tens of thousands of eligible serviceable locations, losing up to $500M in the funding allocation,” Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chair of the Connect New Mexico Council, told the subcommittee in a prepared statement. “We ask that NTIA extend the January 13, 2023 deadline to submit challenges to the FCC’s preliminary broadband map.”
According to the Subcommittee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., up to 37,000 locations in New Mexico are “unaccounted for” in the map. What’s more, the commission’s data appears to be in error for 138,000 locations in West Virginia, said the state’s Republican senator, Shelley Moore Capito. In response to Capito’s questioning, Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of trade group US Telecom, emphasized that an accurate map will depend on a vigorous challenge process.
“It would be a complete undermining of the law if the NTIA were to move forward with maps that had not been subject to that rigorous review process,” Spalter added.
“We really are in a crunch period,” Powell said.
However, some states are unable to fully participating in the challenge processes. One east-coast broadband official told Broadband Breakfast that although the official’s state challenged the map’s location data, it will not challenge the map’s availability data. “The juice isn’t worth the squeeze,” the official said, explaining that the state’s broadband office needed to direct its finite resources elsewhere.
Broadband Mapping
Garland McCoy: Some State Attorneys General Are Preparing to Take the FCC to Court
While some will “cash out,” other state broadband officials will seek the full measure of federal broadband infrastructure funds due.
Let me start by saving the time of those state broadband officials who are going to accept the recently released FCC Broadband Map Data at face value and take NTIA’s “cash out,” and in doing so, forgo participation in the available FCC challenge process. For those state broadband officials, the insights, and recommendations I provide below will be of little interest to you.
If the past is any prelude to the future, the Internet Service Providers will use the same challenge criteria to successfully throw out the crowdsourced and bulk data that states have gathered for their own maps. As I detailed in my recent article on Broadband Breakfast, the FCC published specifications for its challenge process on September 15, 2022.
This directive gives ISPs authority to challenge data drawn from their respective service territories, leaving states with little choice but to accept the FCC’s map. The only notable exception is California, which has put in place its own statewide device-driven data gathering methodology, and we consider its data as likely challenge-proof.
Not all is lost for states seeking to challenge the FCC’s maps
But all is not lost for other states. By the end of the first quarter of next year I firmly believe there will be some state broadband officials who will seek to pursue the full measure of federal broadband infrastructure funds due them, and not simply acquiesce to a smaller portion of funds that is supported by the flawed FCC map.
I base this assumption on new methodologies now available to states, which will bring the same type of credible validation and metering to broadband service at the end-user level that has been available, and required, for decades with other important utilities such as electricity, water, and natural gas. In other words, these methodologies will allow consumers to determine if they are getting true broadband speed connectivity – and frankly whether or not they are getting what they are paying for.
These state broadband officials have reviewed the recently released FCC broadband map and have compared it to their own respective state broadband maps. And not surprisingly, what they are finding is an FCC map that vastly overstates the amount of broadband connectivity in their states, and in doing so, vastly reduces the amount of federal dollars that state will receive. And these differences are significant. It could mean as much as a loss of tens of millions of dollars in smaller states and up to half a billion dollars or more for larger states.
What these state officials will ultimately find is irrefutable evidence that many of the ISPs doing business in their state have been systematically providing significantly less service speed and quality than their customers’ terms of service agreements stipulate.
States are beginning to work with their state attorneys general on lawsuits
Knowing this and considering how the FCC has not run a transparent and straightforward process – and has used the calendar in a way to run out the clock on states, you can see why some state broadband officials have begun working with their state attorneys general to not only prepare to challenge the FCC data, but to take their case to court.
Consider the calendar issue alone: The FCC released its long-anticipated new map data on November 18, 2022, and is giving states until January 13, 2023, to respond – with the major holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s falling in the interim.
If you are one of these state broadband officials currently considering your options to challenge and/or litigate, then we can play a vital role in your efforts. You will need to ensure that your state broadband map data is litigation-ready by putting in place bullet-proof methodologies and highly credible network monitoring devices/meters. This data can be used to support your case for the full broadband infrastructure funding that your State is entitled to receive. Additionally, these same devices and methodologies can be used to support any state lawsuits against ISPs for false/deceptive advertising and breach of the spirit, if not the letter, of customer “terms of service” contracts.
Importantly, our device-driven methodology also focuses solely on the premium customers of ISPs in rural counties of a state, which establishes what FCC refers to as the “available service” for a given ISP’s service territory.
You have the power to truly close your state’s broadband connectivity gap by fully utilizing the historic level of federal infrastructure funding that has been set aside for this purpose, which in turn will bring accountability and equity to broadband network services for your citizens.
If you want a citizen-centric partner in these initiatives, please visit our website and contact me at the email address provided below. PAgCASA is a non-profit organization focused on promoting rural prosperity, and we are utilizing industry standard network monitoring/metering devices, same as used by the largest ISPs, litigation-ready methodologies, and an expert team and partnerships to accomplish our goals.
Garland T. McCoy, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Precision Ag Connectivity and Accuracy Stakeholder Alliance, is a long-time non-profit veteran in the fields of technology and telecommunication policy having served as Founder and CEO of the Technology Education Institute. Garland was recently an adjunct professor at Syracuse University’s iSchool, teaching information policy and decision making, and can be reached at garland.mccoy@pagcasa.org. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Premium Internet Plans Overpromising on Speeds, Atlas VPN Report Says
FCC Opens Robocall Reporting Portal
More Time on Disaster Agreements, Small Providers Want Fed Spectrum, More ECF Funding
Brookings Panelists Debate the Future of Crypto
Omnibus Bill Includes FCC Spectrum Auction Extension, TikTok Ban on Government Devices
Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs
Epic Games Settles with FTC for $520 Million
‘Rip and Replace’ Problems, Texas Social Media Law, Twitter Flip-Flops on Promotions
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
States Face Roadblocks in Challenge Processes, FCC Tries to Facilitate
Florida, Mississippi, S.D. and Utah Awarded Broadband Planning Grants
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Interference Concerns with FCC Raised Over Wi-Fi in 6 GigaHertz Band
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Senators Join CFTB’s Chairman in Calling for Crypto Regulation in Light of FTX Implosion
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022, – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health
Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units
Trending
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Told No to C-Band Changes, New Tribal Entity Grants, Surfshark Report on Internet Value
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 7, 2022 – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
-
Social Media4 weeks ago
Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk Forces Conflict Over Free Speech on Social Networks
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Bjorn Capens: Strong Appetite for Rural Broadband Calls for Next Generation Fiber Technology
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts