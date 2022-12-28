Fiber
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
The FBA report shows an unprecedented rate of new fiber deployments in 2022.
WASHINGTON, December 28, 2022 – Almost 98 percent of fiber consumers are offered plans with download speeds of at least 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps), and most of those gigabit plans provide symmetrical service, according to Mike Render, CEO of RVA LLC Market and Research Consulting.
Render presented the results of the Fiber Broadband Association’s 2022 Fiber Provider Report Wednesday at a web event. The report, the completion of which was announced by the FBA last week, shows an unprecedented rate of new fiber deployments in 2022, with more than 7.5 million new homes passed by fiber. The report reflects public company data, provider surveys, Form 477 data, and other sources, Render said.
Fiber now passes 63 million unique homes, the report found. Total fiber passings number 68 million, Render said, a 13 percent year-over-year spike. About 28 million homes are connected to fiber, he added.
In addition to fiber providers, large cable providers have contributed to fiber’s proliferation, Render argued. “They’re still primarily focused on DOCSIS…but there is quite a bit of fiber among [the top five multiple-service providers],” he said. Small providers – comprised of cable companies, cooperatives, municipalities, and others – account for 18 percent of the fiber market, Render said.
Fiber outperforms other technologies by many metrics, Render claimed. While second-place cable is somewhat competitive with first-place fiber’s download speeds, he said, no technology approaches fiber’s upload speeds. For latency, fiber leads second-place cable 60 milliseconds to 115 milliseconds on average, according to RVA’s research.
Fiber
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
G.hn technology can utilize existing telephone wiring and coaxial cabling to deliver fiber-like speeds.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 — Utilizing existing infrastructure can significantly lower the costs of fiber deployment to multi-dwelling units and help improve connectivity in unserved and underserved areas, according to panelists at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Dec. 14.
Although fiber deployment has become increasingly straightforward, MDUs such as apartment buildings and hotels still present major obstacles in the process, said Pierre Trudeau, president of Positron Access Solutions.
“It’s expensive, it takes time, it requires resources for fiber splicing… To some extent, it actually increases the digital divide, where now you have tenants with low-speed DSL or DOCSIS that are eager to sign up for much better service but simply cannot,” Trudeau said.
A technology standard known as G.hn has emerged as a solution to these concerns. Positron developed a G.hn Access Multiplexer that utilizes existing telephone wiring and coaxial cabling to increase capacity on older technology to deliver fiber-like speeds to MDUs in a cost-effective manner.
“The goal is gigabit, the goal is symmetrical and the goal is highly reliable,” said Robert Grosz, president of World Cinema, a data and connectivity services company that uses the technology in hotels. “And that’s what we’re seeing out of this technology.”
GAM installation is relatively simple, bypassing the prohibitively expensive and disruptive aspects of more traditional fiber buildout.
“We’ve built out a whole building in a week or less, so it’s a matter of days,” said Kevin Fisher, CEO of Sail Internet.
Deploying fiber to MDUs is often a digital equity issue. Many buildings with older wiring that hinders fiber deployment are concentrated in affordable housing communities, Grosz noted.
“We’ve gotten a number of calls from desperate children saying, ‘My mom’s community doesn’t have working internet, and she can’t Zoom with the grandkids because she doesn’t have a real internet connection,’” Grosz said.
The COVID-19 pandemic illuminated the importance of connectivity in employment, education, healthcare and communication, said Nicol Turner Lee, director of the Center for Technology Innovation. But even now, millions of Americans either lack home internet altogether or lack access to high-speed internet that can support high bandwidth uses such as video calling.
Property managers should view fiber as a benefit, not a burden
One of the unique challenges with MDU deployment is that it requires the involvement of the building owner in addition to the resident and the service provider.
Property owners may not want to disrupt their long-standing relationship with a cable operator, Fisher said. “They want choice, but they also don’t want to create problems, whether it’s contractual or concerns about the service quality for the tenants who want to continue using the coaxial cable.”
Sail Internet avoids this issue by utilizing twisted pair cables rather than coaxial cables, Fisher said.
Still, a lack of understanding is still a barrier to deployment, and more public education and awareness is needed in order for communities to fully take advantage of these solutions, Trudeau added.
Grosz agreed, saying that awareness was the “most powerful thing” that he could promote. Framing digital infrastructure as an asset, analogous to plumbing or any other part of a building, is the best way to convince property owners to invest in connectivity for their residents, he said.
Property managers sometimes view upgraded connectivity as a risk because of concerns over cost, failing to realize how essential broadband has become for many potential occupants, Lee said.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12 Noon ET – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units
Multi-dwelling units often pose challenges for carriers looking to expedite broadband deployment through fiber installation in underserved areas. Innovative access solutions that utilize existing infrastructure and future-proof technology can be a significant component in improving service without being prohibitively expensive and disruptive. This Live Online session will explore a model for successful MDU deployment through a start-to-finish case study.
Panelists:
- Kevin Fisher, CEO, Sail Internet
- Robert Grosz, President, World Cinema
- Nicol Turner Lee, Director, Center for Technology Innovation
- Pierre Trudeau, President & CTO, Positron Access Solutions
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs, Broadband Breakfast, December 7, 2022
Kevin Fisher has spent his career revolutionizing the high speed internet access experience for consumers and businesses. He has received more than 20 U.S. patents and his team developed the core technology behind the award-winning line of 2Wire HomePortal routers deployed by AT&T/U-verse and other major phone companies. Kevin has a passion for making new technology accessible, easy-to-use, and affordable on a mass scale.
Robert Grosz is a leader in the institutional real estate and technology industries with a 25-year track record of success. He is committed to helping institutional real estate owners and managers create value from investments in technology by enhancing the customer experience and forming long-lasting partnerships with best of breed technology solutions. Prior to World Cinema, he worked at Boingo Wireless and DISH Network.
Nicol Turner Lee is a senior fellow in Governance Studies, the director of the Center for Technology Innovation, and serves as Co-Editor-In-Chief of TechTank. Dr. Turner Lee’s portfolio includes research on public policies designed to enable equitable access to technology across the U.S. and to harness its power to create change in communities across the world. She has a forthcoming book on the U.S. digital divide titled Digitally Invisible: How the Internet is Creating the New Underclass (forthcoming 2022, Brookings Press).
Pierre Trudeau is the president and CTO of Positron Access Solutions and a seasoned Networking and Technology Executive with over 30 years of experience. Pierre founded Colubris Networks, a leader in advanced Wi-Fi solutions for Wireless ISP, Carriers and Enterprises in March 2000. He provided business and technology services to several companies until January 2013 when he joined Positron Access as its Chief Strategy Officer.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
12 Days of Broadband
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
The COVID-19 pandemic provided the foundation case for why fiber’s symmetrical capabilities have became so central.
Expert Opinion
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs
Behind every great wireless network, is an even greater wired network.
Imagine community-wide Wi-Fi an industry standard in multi-dwelling environments. This is possible through the deployment of G.hn technology.
G.hn, an International Telecommunications Union (ITU-T) standard, is an access technology for operators looking to simplify their access network with an “Ethernet-like” technology.
Don’t miss the conversation on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET: Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units. Join us!
With G.hn, operators deliver advanced services, such as gigabit high-speed residential internet and 4K internet protocol television without the high capital and operational expenses associated with a fiber retrofit. Each G.hn subscriber port supports up to 1.7 Gbps of dynamically allocated bandwidth for near-symmetrical gigabit services. This enables providers to deliver a gigabit internet service to each apartment inside a multi-dwelling unit or a multi-tenant unit without the cost, complexity and delays associated with in-building fiber installation.
As deployed by Positron Access, G.hn is increasingly used by our partners to sustainably improve connectivity in multifamily communities. These partners offer in-depth analysis of cabling specifics and electrical as-built drawings of active properties to design a custom wiring solution to accommodate, rather than replace, each property’s unique, pre-existing infrastructure.
Proven Benefits of Fiber Service Extension Applications
Our partners leverage their expertise of the Positron G.hn Access Multiplexer to enable MDU property management companies to offer lightning-quick, cost-effective, and dependable Gigabit internet speeds to their tenants in MDUs. Property management companies can then improve their service levels without the need for any building retrofit, which can be expensive and disruptive. Property management companies expand the services they deliver with an impressive ROI and minimal capital outlay.
The transformative nature of G.hn applications will make community-wide Wi-Fi an industry standard in multi-dwelling environments. With the broader installation of smart building systems including cameras, sensors, environmental controls, and asset tracking systems as crucial amenities for an improved resident experience, residents will come to view community Wi-Fi systems as another essential building asset. Owners that do not keep up with these developments will see the quality and capitalized value of their community suffer.
The Process
Positron’s partners have developed a proven process to ensure a successful and sustainable deployment in existing brownfield properties.
In-Depth Site Surveys
The site survey process begins with a careful analysis of each property’s unique needs. Built from the ground up, the solution is designed to accommodate each property’s unique blueprints and connectivity requirements. Site surveys are extremely important to ensure systems are updated in the most economical way for each property’s connectivity requirements.
Minimal Interruption
The deployment process is aligned to complement, rather than disrupt, established occupancy turn processes. With little to no downtime, the installation enables property-wide connectivity, giving residents the opportunity to immediately connect to the internet, without reauthorizing as they move about the property.
Sustainable and scalable
Positron’s partners provide subscribers with an extensive support team, dedicated to each property’s continued development and operation, designing customized, future-proof solutions to ensure the network is both a sustainable and buildable foundation for upcoming technologies like Web 3.0, Wi-Fi 7 and 5G. G.hn technology is designed to be adapted and improved upon to grow in tandem with each property, working together to accommodate any future needs that may arise.
Lessons Learned
The installation of the GAM solution by Positron’s partners highlighted the importance of a careful pre-deployment site survey and this is applicable to coaxial and telephone wiring re-use with G.hn.
For MDUs where the telephone wiring will be re-used, the continuity of pairs currently used for VDSL2 or even telephone service, there is no additional validation required since G.hn is permissive and will operate without further pair qualification or grooming. For unused pairs, it is important to perform a continuity test using the same tools and techniques used for the last 20 years for xDSL. Bad pairs can then be identified and repaired as needed.
When re-using coaxial cabling, understanding how each room or apartment is connected is important. Most MDUs are cabled with “home run” coaxial cabling to a common location where taps or splitters can be installed in a point to multipoint mode to reduce the connectivity cost of each subscriber. Unlike CATV and DOCSIS, G.hn does not require coaxial amplifiers and fine tuning with attenuating taps. If co-habitation with CATV is required, the G.hn signal shall be injected downstream of the CATV/DOCSIS amplifier with a simple 2:1 combiner device. Otherwise, if migrating to IPTV or streaming, these amplifiers and attenuating taps shall be removed as they are no longer useful.
For some properties, the option of a comprehensive site survey is not always an option. For instance, a property of about 450 doors no longer had up to date coaxial cabling diagrams. In this case, rather than spending days “toning out” each coaxial drop with specialized equipment to document the coaxial infrastructure, we recommend installing the GAM devices in each wiring closet and pre-install the G.hn endpoint devices in each room or apartment and to record serial number of each device against the room or apartment number. Using the endpoint auto-detection feature for each coaxial port of the GAM, it is then simple and efficient to use this information to fully document which door is served by each coaxial segment.
Overall, we learned that G.hn is robust and rather forgiving with regards to “less than stellar” existing wiring. You can plan fiber extension by re-using the existing wiring in your building without too much concern about potential complexity, cost, or performance issues.
Pierre Trudeau is the president and CTO of Positron Access Solutions and a seasoned Networking and Technology Executive with over 30 years of experience. Pierre founded Colubris Networks, a leader in advanced Wi-Fi solutions for Wireless ISP, Carriers and Enterprises in March 2000. He provided business and technology services to several companies until January 2013 when he joined Positron Access as its Chief Strategy Officer. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
Second FCC Map Data Filing Window, Health Provider Access to USF, NTIA Year-in-Review
How Long Will it Take Congress to Revamp the Universal Service Fund?
Quantum Technologies on Fiber Will Advance AI, Other Applications: Company Exec
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
As Debate Over 12 GigaHertz Persist, Satellite Companies Jockey for Nearby Spectrum
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
House Bill to Make Broadband Grants Non-Taxable Introduced
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
Many States Receive Broadband Planning Grants, Complaints About Charter, Blockchain for Healthcare
New FTC Guidelines Proposes to Address Deceptive Endorsement Advertising on Social Media
Tech Groups, Free Expression Advocates Support Twitter in Landmark Content Moderation Case
Regulatory Barriers Could Hinder Broadband Deployment, Senate Hearing Panelists Say
FCC GOP Commissioner Endorses Satellite Streamlining Bill
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Trending
-
Expert Opinion2 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States Face Roadblocks in Challenge Processes, FCC Tries to Facilitate
-
Privacy3 weeks ago
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Florida, Mississippi, S.D. and Utah Awarded Broadband Planning Grants
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain