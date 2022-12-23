Expert Opinion
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
Government funding should be invested in new, modern infrastructure that provides reliable broadband at a lower cost to more people.
When the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, $65 billion was dedicated to broadband. Various programs were designated to distribute the funding, the largest of which being the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
Governmental broadband programs certainly have important missions. For example, BEAD aims to expand high-speed internet access in all 50 states by allocating federal funding to support infrastructure planning, deployment, mapping, equity, and adoption projects and activities.
However, for over two decades, federal programs have pursued the same approach to their broadband buildouts. They haven’t taken advantage of the innovative technologies that have been made available in the past few years — and as a result, underserved communities aren’t getting the most out of taxpayers’ money.
One of the main reasons behind this is because of the current, consolidated, slow-to-change telecom vendors. In recent years, several larger suppliers pursuing legacy approaches have taken over the industry, and carriers have been left with only a few sources for technology — particularly since they can no longer rely on China for low-cost tech that’s also secure.
Fortunately, 2023 is a fresh start. It’s time to ensure the telco industry is evolving, and that government broadband initiatives are taking advantage of new opportunities and investing in modern infrastructure.
The disaggregated revolution
Recently, progress in ‘merchant-silicon,’ or chipsets developed by independent, third-party companies, has forged a path for a new generation of open telco hardware and switches — changing the industry’s entire approach to building networks. Disaggregation breaks the bond between hardware and software, giving carriers control and flexibility to select the most cost-effective and power efficient products. Top carriers are already deploying a disaggregated approach in certain areas, including the network core, fixed edge and mobile RAN.
Additionally, disaggregated networks are surpassing traditional networks when it comes to reliability — from high-speed route convergence, to sub-second failovers during line breaks. As consumers continue demanding faster speeds and greater reliability from their broadband providers in 2023, the telco industry will increase its adoption of disaggregation.
A new vendor landscape
So, what does this revolution mean for vendors? Companies have previously needed expensive, purpose-built silicon to meet the demands of modern networks. As a result, entry into the industry has been difficult, and big-name vendors have been able to dominate.
Now, thanks to the development of off-the-shelf silicon that’s suitable for various network applications, new vendors like EdgeCore, UfiSpace, RtBrick, Drivenets and more are bringing innovative, open hardware and software to the telco space.
What’s next?
While it’s great to see the amount of government funding that’s being dedicated to broadband buildouts today, it shouldn’t be put towards legacy approaches and solutions. The telco industry’s recent evolution has enabled low-cost, high-performance, and efficient broadband rollout — similar to how large cloud-IT providers innovated and improved their operations for building and managing their data centers years ago.
2023 is a new year, so let’s invest government programs in a new, modern infrastructure that provides reliable broadband at a lower cost to more people.
Richard Brandon is Vice President of Strategy at RtBrick. He is a strategic and operational IT marketeer with experience within the networking, telecoms and TV industries. He was listed by Informa Tech, Omdia and Light Reading on their list of Top 50 influencers in the broadband industry. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Expert Opinion
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
Sleeper issue could derail a state’s ability to spend its broadband infrastructure allocation effectively
States have a lot to think about as they determine how to prioritize investing federal broadband dollars. Efficiently connecting every unserved and underserved home and business will take priority, but other considerations, like workforce development, advancing 5G, service to libraries and other anchor institutions, and increasing broadband adoption, will also be critical.
Even with the largest federal investment in broadband expansion ever, hard choices abound on how states will spend their federal broadband dollars to close broadband access and equity gaps.
Every state that receives federal funding via the Infrastructure Act’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program should have the flexibility to design and implement a plan that meets its policy prerogatives – just as Congress envisioned. However, there is a sleeper issue not receiving much attention that could derail a state’s ability to spend its BEAD allocation effectively.
It’s called the “Extremely High Cost Per Location Threshold,” and if states are not careful, this wonky issue could hamstring their ability to maximize the impact of federal broadband funding.
You won’t find the term in the statute, but the BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity requires states to propose, and NTIA to approve, an extremely high-cost threshold – a minimum cost-per-location-passed below which states cannot consider a non-fiber alternative, regardless of the cost differential.
Why does the ‘Extremely High-Cost Per Location Threshold’ matter?
Some have called for this threshold to be set as high as possible so that fiber is virtually guaranteed to win every time. This is a mistake. If a state sets the threshold too high, it could be forced to allocate all of its funds for a limited number of fiber deployments, likely to the exclusion of alternative high-speed technologies and other state priorities. That doesn’t make sense for several reasons.
First, let’s recognize that choosing a non-fiber alternative does not mean providing a second-class service. Quite the contrary. Fixed wireless to the home is a reliable, high-speed, affordable alternative to fiber, and it is much faster to deploy. In fact, fixed wireless broadband is the fastest growing broadband service to the home in the marketplace today, with multiple providers delivering blazing fast service to millions of Americans.
In the third quarter of 2022, the top two fixed wireless providers alone added over 900,000 new subscribers, compared to a net loss of nearly 100,000 subscribers for the top cable and wireline ISPs. Another carrier recently announced it is doubling its FWA subscriber base every 18 months. Nearly ten million homes are expected to be using fixed wireless at the end of 2022. With consumers flocking towards fixed wireless, why create an unnecessary barrier to further deployment of this growing technology?
Second, rural fixed wireless offers an important additional benefit – mobile 5G. The right mix of spectrum and technology often enables the same radios and antennas being deployed for fixed wireless to also expand access to mobile broadband service in remote areas.
Third, states are faced with the challenge of designing a bidding process that results in reasonable subsidy levels to sufficiently stretch limited federal funds. Experts are already starting to do the math, and there will be significant variation in terms of which states receive enough funding to connect the unserved and still have additional dollars to address other issues. At the initial program design stage, states will presumably have no way of accurately predicting provider deployment and operating costs, and continued inflation and potential supply chain shortages make determining reasonable per-project subsidy amounts difficult. Why set a threshold so high that it precludes even the consideration of lower-cost alternatives?
Fourth, some states are big and topographically diverse, resulting in systematic broadband deployment cost differences. A high threshold in the eastern part of a state might ensure that all homes there get fiber, but in the process consume the vast majority of BEAD funds, leaving fewer options for the entire western region, even if the state’s goal is to ensure a regionally diverse mix of projects. Thus, it would make sense to set the threshold relatively lower, not higher.
Finally, in addition to physical infrastructure buildout, BEAD dollars can be used for digital literacy and equity programs, workforce development, telehealth facilities, and even device subsidies. Set the threshold too high, and the state may not have enough money for important non-deployment priorities. In fact, some states are likely to receive BEAD allocations large enough relative to their unserved location needs that they could technically “afford” to pay shockingly high amounts to reach their very last unserved locations with fiber. Is that the best use of funds?
How might this play out?
A state could set the extremely high-cost threshold so high, let’s say $50,000 per location, that it would effectively mean all of the state’s money goes to fiber projects. Don’t believe me? Federal funds have already been approved to fund fiber projects at over $200,000 per location! For example, a fiber builder could bid $4.9 million to serve 100 unserved locations at $49,000 per location. In that same area, a competing provider could propose a fixed wireless network to serve the same 100 unserved locations for $500,000 at $5,000 per location. In that case, the state would be required to select the fiber proposal, even though it is nearly 10 times more expensive, regardless of the network’s speed/capacity, deployment schedule, or ability to enable mobile service in the same area.
Setting the threshold sufficiently low will give a state maximum flexibility to decide how to spend its money. For one state, that priority might be as much fiber as possible. For another state, it could be getting everyone served as quickly as possible or to lower deployment costs to ensure significant funds remain available for critical non-deployment uses.
Bottom-line conclusion
This is not a battle between technologies. Fiber and fixed wireless are both incredible technologies that will make sense for a state to deploy in different areas. But states should not unnecessarily tie their own hands by setting an overly high threshold. Instead, states should allow themselves the opportunity to choose the right mix of technology to meet their deployment and non-deployment policy objectives.
Patrick Halley is the President and CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, which represents more than 140 companies that develop, build, own and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure and is the leading authority on all things wireless. Halley joined WIA in August of 2022, and previously was Senior Vice President of Policy & Advocacy and General Counsel at US Telecom – The Broadband Association. He also served at the Federal Communications Commission as a legal advisor to the FCC Chairman and two Bureau Chiefs, as Associate Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and Acting Director of the Commission’s Office of Legislative Affairs. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Expert Opinion
Hironobu Ueno: The Significance of NFTs in the MetaVerse
NFTs have represented everything from items collected within online games to pieces of art.
By now, most are familiar with the metaverse and the concept of NFTs. However, those not regularly embroiled in the technology world may not completely understand how NFTs are significant within the metaverse.
NFTs have gained popularity in the past few years as a way to represent digital assets. Representing assets in the virtual world of the metaverse is one way to utilize NFTs, but there are a much broader number of ways NFTs can be a benefit as we move into the metaverse.
What exactly are NFTs?
The concept of digital assets on the blockchain can be complex, but it really is as simple as representation. Non-fungible tokens are a type of unique cryptocurrency that cannot be replaced by any other token. This irreplaceability makes them ideally suited for a situation such as the metaverse, where people will need a way to lay claim to virtual assets inside a completely virtual world. NFTs have represented everything from items collected within online games to pieces of art.
The concept of NFTs predates the metaverse, especially within the gaming world. Online currency has been used for gambling, building collections of assets, and as a way to create small virtual worlds. Bringing NFTs into the metaverse is a logical step, as the metaverse is built around the same technology concepts.
What is the metaverse?
The metaverse is envisioned as a virtual, parallel representation of the tangible, physical world around us. If you ask many of the great tech minds of our generation, it is the future of the internet.
Although the full structuring of the metaverse has been relatively slow going, it has steadily been picking up steam since Facebook’s rebranding to Meta. Gaming companies have begun building VR social platforms in the metaverse, and everyone from real estate experts to celebrities vying to buy a piece of this new, virtual space.
The idea of the metaverse is still in its relative infancy, with differing views on what it will eventually become, depending on who you ask. Many people are comparing the rise of the metaverse to the birth of the modern internet. There were many theories on what the world-wide web would eventually become, but no one could likely have predicted how it would change our lives. Many are hoping that, ultimately, the metaverse will have the same life-altering effect.
NFTs in the Metaverse
There are numerous benefits to using NFTs in the metaverse. Their potential could be limitless, depending on how fast and broad the metaverse eventually grows.
Security: One of the most significant benefits to NFTs overall is the level of security that they provide to the owner and within trading. All transactions of NFTs are recorded on the blockchain, rendering it nearly impossible to fake ownership or steal. Virtual assets and transactions have been traditionally vulnerable to hacking and fraud, but the security that NFTs offer could be seen as the primary benefit of their use, especially within the novel metaverse.
Sense of value: Within the metaverse, having items that hold some sense of value will be essential. Using NFTs creates scarcity, which gives them a sense of worth. NFTs can represent one-of-a-kind items and works of art, and being able to prove ownership of such items through the use of NFTs will continue to be a draw for many.
Monetize assets: NFTs create a way to monetize assets, which will be useful and significant as the metaverse continues to be built. People will own houses, cars, and other assets within the metaverse, and NFTs will be how those assets will be monetized. This can also provide a way for people to create income streams within the metaverse, which would open up entire new industries for people around the globe.
NFT use in the metaverse is consistently being studied and designed to best fit the needs of those who will take up residence to live, work, and play in this new virtual community. There are several innovators already working on solutions to how to best integrate NFT use into the move to the metaverse. As we move forward with whatever the technological future has to hold for us, NFTs will certainly be a part of that future in some form.
Hironobu Ueno is the founder and CEO of Double Jump.Tokyo. He has participated in the construction of various financial system infrastructures at Nomura Research Institute. He has worked as an executive officer and technical fellow of Mobcast Co., directed the design and development of platform and game servers, and development of smartphone game development platforms. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Expert Opinion
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs
Behind every great wireless network, is an even greater wired network.
Imagine community-wide Wi-Fi an industry standard in multi-dwelling environments. This is possible through the deployment of G.hn technology.
G.hn, an International Telecommunications Union (ITU-T) standard, is an access technology for operators looking to simplify their access network with an “Ethernet-like” technology.
Don’t miss the conversation on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET: Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units. Join us!
With G.hn, operators deliver advanced services, such as gigabit high-speed residential internet and 4K internet protocol television without the high capital and operational expenses associated with a fiber retrofit. Each G.hn subscriber port supports up to 1.7 Gbps of dynamically allocated bandwidth for near-symmetrical gigabit services. This enables providers to deliver a gigabit internet service to each apartment inside a multi-dwelling unit or a multi-tenant unit without the cost, complexity and delays associated with in-building fiber installation.
As deployed by Positron Access, G.hn is increasingly used by our partners to sustainably improve connectivity in multifamily communities. These partners offer in-depth analysis of cabling specifics and electrical as-built drawings of active properties to design a custom wiring solution to accommodate, rather than replace, each property’s unique, pre-existing infrastructure.
Proven Benefits of Fiber Service Extension Applications
Our partners leverage their expertise of the Positron G.hn Access Multiplexer to enable MDU property management companies to offer lightning-quick, cost-effective, and dependable Gigabit internet speeds to their tenants in MDUs. Property management companies can then improve their service levels without the need for any building retrofit, which can be expensive and disruptive. Property management companies expand the services they deliver with an impressive ROI and minimal capital outlay.
The transformative nature of G.hn applications will make community-wide Wi-Fi an industry standard in multi-dwelling environments. With the broader installation of smart building systems including cameras, sensors, environmental controls, and asset tracking systems as crucial amenities for an improved resident experience, residents will come to view community Wi-Fi systems as another essential building asset. Owners that do not keep up with these developments will see the quality and capitalized value of their community suffer.
The Process
Positron’s partners have developed a proven process to ensure a successful and sustainable deployment in existing brownfield properties.
In-Depth Site Surveys
The site survey process begins with a careful analysis of each property’s unique needs. Built from the ground up, the solution is designed to accommodate each property’s unique blueprints and connectivity requirements. Site surveys are extremely important to ensure systems are updated in the most economical way for each property’s connectivity requirements.
Minimal Interruption
The deployment process is aligned to complement, rather than disrupt, established occupancy turn processes. With little to no downtime, the installation enables property-wide connectivity, giving residents the opportunity to immediately connect to the internet, without reauthorizing as they move about the property.
Sustainable and scalable
Positron’s partners provide subscribers with an extensive support team, dedicated to each property’s continued development and operation, designing customized, future-proof solutions to ensure the network is both a sustainable and buildable foundation for upcoming technologies like Web 3.0, Wi-Fi 7 and 5G. G.hn technology is designed to be adapted and improved upon to grow in tandem with each property, working together to accommodate any future needs that may arise.
Lessons Learned
The installation of the GAM solution by Positron’s partners highlighted the importance of a careful pre-deployment site survey and this is applicable to coaxial and telephone wiring re-use with G.hn.
For MDUs where the telephone wiring will be re-used, the continuity of pairs currently used for VDSL2 or even telephone service, there is no additional validation required since G.hn is permissive and will operate without further pair qualification or grooming. For unused pairs, it is important to perform a continuity test using the same tools and techniques used for the last 20 years for xDSL. Bad pairs can then be identified and repaired as needed.
When re-using coaxial cabling, understanding how each room or apartment is connected is important. Most MDUs are cabled with “home run” coaxial cabling to a common location where taps or splitters can be installed in a point to multipoint mode to reduce the connectivity cost of each subscriber. Unlike CATV and DOCSIS, G.hn does not require coaxial amplifiers and fine tuning with attenuating taps. If co-habitation with CATV is required, the G.hn signal shall be injected downstream of the CATV/DOCSIS amplifier with a simple 2:1 combiner device. Otherwise, if migrating to IPTV or streaming, these amplifiers and attenuating taps shall be removed as they are no longer useful.
For some properties, the option of a comprehensive site survey is not always an option. For instance, a property of about 450 doors no longer had up to date coaxial cabling diagrams. In this case, rather than spending days “toning out” each coaxial drop with specialized equipment to document the coaxial infrastructure, we recommend installing the GAM devices in each wiring closet and pre-install the G.hn endpoint devices in each room or apartment and to record serial number of each device against the room or apartment number. Using the endpoint auto-detection feature for each coaxial port of the GAM, it is then simple and efficient to use this information to fully document which door is served by each coaxial segment.
Overall, we learned that G.hn is robust and rather forgiving with regards to “less than stellar” existing wiring. You can plan fiber extension by re-using the existing wiring in your building without too much concern about potential complexity, cost, or performance issues.
Pierre Trudeau is the president and CTO of Positron Access Solutions and a seasoned Networking and Technology Executive with over 30 years of experience. Pierre founded Colubris Networks, a leader in advanced Wi-Fi solutions for Wireless ISP, Carriers and Enterprises in March 2000. He provided business and technology services to several companies until January 2013 when he joined Positron Access as its Chief Strategy Officer. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
State Broadband Offices Should Emphasize Adoption and Sustainability
Gigi Sohn’s Political Purgatory and the Prospect of Reintroducing Net Neutrality Rules in 2023
Wireless Association Claims NTIA Chief Avoids Senators on Tech Neutrality
Georgia Congressional Delegation Urges FCC, NTIA to Delay BEAD Dates
Lack of ‘Rip and Replace’ Money, NCTA Rejects Speed Tests for Mapping, FBA Reports Lots of Fiber in 2022
Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding
FCC Proposes Competing ‘Digital Discrimination’ Definitions, Advocates Clash
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs
Garland McCoy: Some State Attorneys General Are Preparing to Take the FCC to Court
E-Rate Bidding Portal Dilemma, Sustainable Funding for Indigenous Broadband, NYC Kills Internet Plan
Maryland Bans TikTok on State Network, New Head of Open Technology Institute, UScellular Expands 5G
Cable Providers Back Hybrid Fiber-Coax Networks in Face of Pure Fiber
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Trending
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
Keynote Address and Q&A at Digital Infrastructure Investment
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 7, 2022 – What to Expect from Congress on Social Media and Privacy Regulation
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
-
Expert Opinion2 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Bjorn Capens: Strong Appetite for Rural Broadband Calls for Next Generation Fiber Technology
-
Social Media4 weeks ago
Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk Forces Conflict Over Free Speech on Social Networks
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts