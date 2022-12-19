Broadband Roundup
‘Rip and Replace’ Problems, Texas Social Media Law, Twitter Flip-Flops on Promotions
The RWA told the FCC its members are struggling to get loans to fulfil Rip and Replace obligations.
December 19, 2022 – In an ex parte filing Friday, the Rural Wireless Association called on the Federal Communications Commission to streamline a program that funds the removal of network equipment that could threaten national security, stating its members are finding it difficult to get the funds to fulfil their obligations.
The so-called Rip and Replace program, authorized by Congress in the Secure and Trusted Networks Act in 2020, reimburses private network owners’ efforts to remove equipment that is suspected to be a national security risk. The law directed the FCC to create a “covered list” of technology deemed an “unacceptable” risk to national security, which includes telecommunications equipment from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE.
“RWA discussed the need for Congress to fully fund the Reimbursement Program and urged the FCC to continue to press Congress on this issue as it is becoming increasingly difficult for program participants to complete their removal, replacement, and destruction of covered equipment with only 40% of the funds required and no assurance that additional funds will ever come,” the letter said.
The organization, which has previously raised the program shortfall with the FCC, added that the providers are having a hard time even getting loans to follow through on requirement. “The difficulty in finding lenders has forced many to halt the removal, replacement, and destruction of equipment, leaving networks to deteriorate as time goes on and service to be lost as Universal Service funds cannot be used to upgrade the networks that contain covered equipment,” it said.
This summer, the FCC wrote a letter to Congress stating that there is a shortfall in the replacement program.
Industry association wants Texas law heard at top court
The Computer & Communications Industry Association on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to review a Texas law that bars social media companies from performing viewpoint-based content moderation.
“For 200 years courts have upheld the First Amendment to protect citizens and private businesses from government compelling speech – including forcing websites to publish and disseminate speech against their will,” said CCIA President Matt Schruers in a statement Thursday. “Texas’s social media law would pave the way for an internet overrun with bad actors and tie the hands of businesses trying to protect users. This law endangers internet users in the short term and democratic principles in the long term.”
The Texas law – initially ruled unconstitutional by a district court only to be upheld in September by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals – was passed to protect right-wing users from alleged censorship by social media moderators. Opponents of the law say it violates the First Amendment by forcing platforms to publish speech against their will.
“The platforms argue that buried somewhere in the person’s enumerated right to free speech lies a corporation’s unenumerated right to muzzle speech,” wrote Fifth Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham in his opinion.
In addition to the Texas case, a similar Florida law appears bound for the high court’s consideration. Florida’s content moderation statute, however, was largely found unconstitutional by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May. Social media companies also face judicial scrutiny in cases Twitter v. Taamneh and Gonzalez v. Google, which question whether Twitter and YouTube, respectively, illegally abetted terrorist action on their platforms by allowing videos to circulate.
Twitter bans promotion of competitors, reverses course
Twitter on Sunday announced it would ban content that promoted competing social media platforms, including Facebook and Mastodon, only to apparently backtrack on the policy within 24 hours.
The Twitter help center entry detailing the policy seems to have been deleted early Monday morning. According to that entry, violative behavior included posting “follow me @username on Instagram,” “check out my profile on Facebook – facebook.com/username,” and use of link aggregator linktr.ee. The policy banned such content in both tweets and account bios.
“Policy will be adjusted to suspending accounts only when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors, which essentially falls under the no spam rule,” Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, tweeted Sunday evening.
Minutes later, Musk posted a poll asking whether he should step away from running the platform. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted. 57.5 percent of respondents said Musk should down when the poll closed Monday morning.
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
The combination of federal benefits is currently prohibited in the state of California.
December 16, 2022 — More than 90 percent of 60,000 participants reported that they prefer having the ability to combine the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity programs to get more robust results in the National Lifeline Association’s 2022 consumer survey on Wednesday.
The respondents who participated were low-income households who use or qualify for the Lifeline program of the Universal Service Fund – a long-existing subsidy – or the more recent ACProgram.
Other key insights: 43 percent of participants said mobile wireless services best meet their connectivity needs, 90 percent of consumers throttle their data usage over the course of the month due to the unaffordability of capped plans, 95 percent of Lifeline and ACP subscribers say they cannot afford any additional payments for wireless services, and more than 50 percent of Lifeline or ACP subscribers surveyed do not have a debit or credit card or a bank account, according to the report.
“NaLA’s survey shows that the majority of Lifeline and ACP recipients live below the Federal Poverty Guidelines,” said group Chairman David Dorwart.
“This means that our programs are working to bring connectivity to those who need help the most. It is crucial that lawmakers continue to support these programs to ensure that all Americans have affordable access to essential communications.” he said.
New funding for Tribal nations in five states
Tribal nations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Maine will receive up to $40.3 million as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Thursday.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to connecting all Tribal communities to affordable and reliable high-speed Internet service,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo The investments we announced today are a crucial step in closing the digital divide in Indian country”.
The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a $3 billion grant program, with $2 billion in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and $980 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act. It is designed to expand broadband access and deploy digital skills training across tribal nations.
Biden blacklists Chinese chipmaker
Chinese semiconductor company Yangtze Memory Technologies is the new addition to the Biden Administration’s trade blacklist, the entity list, according to Reuters on Thursday.
YMTC’s suppliers would be banned from shipping supplies from the United States, and the company’s access to technology manufactured with U.S.- based equipment would be restricted under the new order.
“U.S. national security interests require that we act decisively to deny access to advanced technologies,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Kendler.
Reuters reported that the Chinese Embassy in Washington accused the U.S. government of “blatant economic coercion and bullying in the field of technology” and undermining normal business activities between Chinese and American companies.”
“China will resolutely safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and institutions,” the embassy continued, in the statement reported by Reuters.
Bill to Ban TikTok, Microsoft-Viasat Broadband Plan, NY Fiber for 5G
Some states have already banned TikTok from government networks.
December 14, 2022 – On Tuesday, a bipartisan trio of lawmakers introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of Chinese-owned TikTok for American consumers and businesses due to ongoing national security concerns.
The Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship, and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act bill was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-III. They referred to the Chinese potentially using the video sharing platform to spy on Americans, which are concerns of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Communications Commission.
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has more than 100 million U.S.-based users.
South Dakota, Maryland, Texas and Utah have implemented measures to prohibit TikTok in state government branches and on government-issued devices. Gov. Spencer Cox, R-UT, said “China’s access to data collected by TikTok presents a threat to our cybersecurity.”
Last week at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event, panelists said proposed federal privacy bill, the American Data and Privacy Protection Act, is an option to protect American consumers against cybersecurity threats and could play an important role in TikTok’s privacy and security challenge.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has been an outspoken critic of TikTok and said in November it should be banned.
Microsoft and Viasat team up for global broadband delivery
Software company Microsoft and satellite company Viasat announced Wednesday a partnership to deliver high-speed internet access to 10 million people globally, including five million in Africa, by the end of 2025.
Viasat is working with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative – which is intended to bring broadband to underserved communities around the world – to expand broadband access in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. Viasat and Microsoft said they want to expand their program into Egypt, Senegal and Angola as well.
Microsoft said it hopes to deliver internet access to nearly a quarter of a billion people globally by 2025.
Lightpath to add over 300 fiber miles to NY Metro for 5G
Fiber infrastructure provider Lightpath said in a press release on Tuesday that it is expanding its network in the New York Metro region with more than 300 miles of fiber for 5G.
“5G wireless network deployments require incredibly dense fiber infrastructure networks to backhaul and aggregate the massive bandwidths that they support. Expanding our fiber footprint in New York Metro to accommodate 5G is going to bring our network to thousands of new organizations,” said Lightpath CEO Chris Morley.
In September, Lightpath said it would expand its services into Connecticut with the addition of over 70 miles of network. It said it would connect Trumball and Norwalk, CT, to Katonah, NY in this earlier expansion.
Lightpath previously announced in June 2021 an expansion of more than 100 route miles in Queens, New York.
Innovation Fund Consultation Launched, Broadband Mapping for Apartments, Digital Discrimination Clarity
Comments on the $1.5B fund are due January 27, 2023.
December 13, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has officially launched the comment period for its $1.5 billion Innovation fund, which is intended to invest in developing alternative wireless equipment, according to a request for comment notice.
The $1.5 billion fund from the $280 billion Chips and Science Act will go toward domestic alternatives to current wireless equipment, the bulk of which is supplied by foreign companies including Finland’s Nokia, Sweden’s Ericsson, and China’s Huawei. The NTIA is accepting comments on this issue until January 27, 2023.
“NTIA seeks broad input and feedback from all interested stakeholders— including private industry, academia, civil society, and other experts—on this grant program to support the promotion and deployment of open, interoperable, and standards-based radio access networks (RAN)”, the notice read.
Inquiries by the NTIA includes the current “state” of the telecommunications industry, technology development, integration and certification of radio access networks, supply chain security, questions on trials, pilot programs and telecom market development, program execution and monitoring supported by the Innovation fund, according to the notice.
Last week, the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada signed onto a commitment to “ensuring the security and resilience of our telecommunications networks, including by fostering a diverse supply chain and influencing the development of future telecommunications technologies such as 6G.
“Collectively, we recognise that open and interoperable architectures are one way of creating a more open, diverse and innovative market,” the statement said.
Anchor institutions want FCC maps to include low-income apartment units
Over 100 organizations including EducationSuperHighway and the Schools, Health, and Library Broadband Coalition are urging the Federal Communications Commission to incorporate a mapping challenge process for apartment building in low-income areas.
The organizations said in a letter to the commission on Tuesday that low-income families in apartment buildings that serve just one unit with certain broadband speeds are excluded from the “unserved” categorization in the commission’s preliminary broadband map. But the organizations say that does not reflect the reality for low-income families in other units of those buildings.
As such, the organizations are asking that the FCC develop a mapping data challenge process for apartment buildings, including “locations in which the percentage of individuals with a household income that is at or below 150 percent of the poverty line” and “locations that have a substantial share of unserved households.”
The organizations also said the burden is unreasonable for such individuals in these apartment buildings to submit their own challenges to the mapping data.
“To ensure all MDUs are accurately designated, we request that the FCC shift the burden of proof from unconnected consumers to the ISPs, by pausing the current challenge process and creating a new challenge process that automatically designates MDUs, which fit the above criteria, as unconnected and establish a process in which ISPs are required to submit challenges.
SHLB has said previously that the current iteration of the FCC maps skips over community anchor institutions because the commission has presumed, without warrant, that these institutions subscribe largely to non-mass-market internet services.
Public Knowledge wants clarity that wireless services included in digital discrimination probe
Internet advocacy group Public Knowledge is recommending the FCC include mobile wireless services in the agency’s review of digital discrimination by telecommunications companies, according to a Monday letter to the commission.
The draft proposal by the FCC “appears to suggest that the definition of “broadband internet access service” covered by proposed rules does not apply to mobile broadband,” Public Knowledge said in the letter, which includes a graph that says the FCC proposes to limit its focus on BIAS.
“Because of the importance of prohibiting discrimination in access to mobile services, the Commission should clarify” that BIAS includes both fixed and mobile services, the letter said.
Digital Discrimination will be on the agency’s agenda for its open meeting on December 21. The NPRM will be released on this day and as the agency seeks comment, the goal is to create new rules that are aligned with the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act provisions on digital discrimination.
'Rip and Replace' Problems, Texas Social Media Law, Twitter Flip-Flops on Promotions
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
