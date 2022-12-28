Broadband Roundup
Second FCC Map Data Filing Window, Health Provider Access to USF, NTIA Year-in-Review
The second map submission window opens January 3 and closes March 1.
December 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday opened the second filing window for facilities-based service providers to submit data for the commission’s broadband map.
The window will open on January 3 for providers to submit data that should identify broadband availability and other information as of December 31, 2022. The deadline to submit that data is March 1, 2023.
The commission also said the fabric, the broadband map’s data foundation, has been updated “for use in connection with the December 31, 2022, data that will be collected” in the upcoming filing window. The new fabric contains additional data sources and other improvements, including corrections from challenges to the fabric made by state and local governments and providers.
“Providers who are already licensees of the Fabric will receive an email from [FCC mapping contractor] CostQuest providing them with access to the new Fabric data on a rolling basis as the opening of the filing window approaches,” the agency said in a release Tuesday.
The agency’s preliminary map was released in November after the deadline for the commission’s first round of provider submissions, which ran between June 30 and September 1.
The map will be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to distribute to the states the $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
SHLB members ask for USAC to accept funding application for health providers not yet open
The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition is raising concern that its member organizations cannot files applications for funding from the Universal Service Fund for health care provider facilities that have not yet been opened.
According to a filing to the FCC on December 23, the organization that promotes connectivity to anchor institutions cited its members in saying that the Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the Rural Health Care program under the USF, “will not accept an application for funding for a new eligible health care provider (HCP) until that facility has officially opened.
“This means there is no process to allow an HCP to receive funding for up to more than a year of operation,” SHLB’s letter added. “USAC has indicated it takes this approach based on direction from the FCC, so we are writing to see if you would be willing to direct USAC to change this as an administrative matter.”
SHLB said that USAC will allow a school or library to get funding under another USF program, E-Rate, with the administrative only confirming later that the new school or library opened as planned.
“There is no sound reason that HCPs should be denied funding for the funding year in which the facility expects to open,” the letter noted, citing the E-Rate process.
Earlier this year, the commission proposed to make several revisions to its Rural Health Care program, which helps such centers get access to broadband services and is one of four high-cost programs under the Universal Service Fund umbrella administered by USAC. The proposals are intended to ensure rural healthcare providers receive the funding to get access and to limit waste, fraud and abuse.
NTIA’s year-in-review
The NTIA has rounded-up its numbers over the year, including how much it has committed to tribunal connectivity and planning grants for the BEAD program.
The Commerce agency said in a blog post last week that it has this year committed $1.7 billion in grants from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to more than 200 tribal entities, which is expected to connect more than 135,000 households.
It also said $304 million has been committed in planning grants to all 50 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico to help assist the states in receiving money from programs including the $42.5 billion BEAD program. All states and territories have signed up for its broadband infrastructure grant programs, which also include dedicated middle mile program and digital equity initiatives.
The agency also celebrated the election of Doreen Bodgan-Martin as head of the United Nations’ telecommunications regulator, defeating her Russian opponent.
“None of this would be possible without our terrific federal, state, and local government partners, and the many stakeholders and communities engaged in our work,” the NTIA said in the blog post. “NTIA is grateful for that partnership. Our agenda for 2023 is equally ambitious, and we look forward to working with all of you as we strive to build a better-connected world.”
Broadband Roundup
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
AT&T’s new Gigapower joint venture will build fiber outside the company’s current footprint.
December 27, 2022 — AT&T and fund manager BlackRock Inc. announced Friday the formation of a joint venture, Gigapower LLC, to operate a fiber platform, Reuters reported.
Gigapower plans to deploy a fiber network to 1.5 million customers located outside of AT&T’s existing 21-state wireline presence using a commercial open access platform. This will contribute to AT&T’s previously announced goal of deploying fiber to more than 30 million locations by the end of 2025.
“Fiber is the lifeblood of digital commerce,” said Bill Hogg, CEO of Gigapower. “We have a proven team of professionals building this scalable, commercial open access wireline fiber network. Our goal is to help local service providers provide fiber connectivity, create the communications infrastructure needed to power the next generation of services and bring multi-gig capabilities to help close the gap for those who currently are without multi-gig service.”
Congress passes antitrust legislation, leaves out bipartisan privacy bills
Congress on Friday passed three Big Tech antitrust measures as part of the year-end omnibus spending bill: the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, the State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act, and the Foreign Merger Subsidy Disclosure Act
“While there is much more that still needs to be done to rein in Big Tech, this legislation gives a much-needed boost to antitrust enforcers to crack down on these companies’ anticompetitive behavior,” said Jon Schweppe, policy director of the American Principles Project.
Two other antitrust measures that more directly targeted Big Tech companies were not included in the final spending bill: the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act aims to prevent tech companies from using their platforms to preference their own products at the expense of competitors. The Open App Markets Act would require app stores run by Apple and Google to stop requiring third-party applications to use its payment systems and stop those stores from preferencing its own apps over competitors in search results.
“This is clearly the beginning of this fight and not the end,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D- Minn., on Tuesday. “I will continue to work across the aisle to protect consumers and strengthen competition.”
Despite some predictions to the contrary, the federal privacy legislation the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, and the Kids Online Safety Act also failed to make it into the final bill. The Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act would update COPPA to include protections for children aged 12 to 16. The Kids Online Safety Act would require social media platforms to set strict privacy settings as the default for underage users, alongside a variety of other measures under a “duty of care” to mitigate harm to minors.
FCC granted authority to prevent predatory prison phone fees
The Federal Communications Commission will be required to limit predatory and excessive correctional facility phone call costs, following the passage in the House by voice vote of the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act on Friday.
The bill, which had already passed the Senate that week, was introduced by Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, and Rob Portman, R-OH, to ensure family members could speak with incarcerated loved ones to help lower recidivism.
“The FCC has for years moved aggressively to address this terrible problem, but we have been limited in the extent to which we can address rates for calls made within a state’s borders,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Today, thanks to the leadership of Sens. Duckworth, Portman and their bipartisan coalition, the FCC will be granted the authority to close this glaring, painful, and detrimental loophole in our phones rate rules for incarcerated people,” adding it is a proven way to reduce recidivism.
The FCC voted in 2021 to limit some prison phone rates, but the measure only applied to interstate and international calls. The new legislation clarifies the agency’s authority to regulate intrastate rates.
Broadband Roundup
Lack of ‘Rip and Replace’ Money, NCTA Rejects Speed Tests for Mapping, FBA Reports Lots of Fiber in 2022
The FCC and industry have said there is a shortfall in rip and replace funding.
December 22, 2022 – The Telecommunications Industry Association on Wednesday panned Congress’s exclusion from the 2022 omnibus package of funding for the “Rip-and-Replace” program, which helps operators refit networks compromised by risky foreign equipment.
“While we applaud both parties for coming together to negotiate the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, TIA was stunned to see that this package does not include the remaining $3.08 billion required for the Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program,” said a statement from TIA CEO David Stehlin.
“Rip and Replace” is a reimbursement program instated by Congress in 2020 to facilitate the removal of foreign-made communications technology – e.g., products from Chinese tech firms Huawei and ZTE – deemed to threaten American national security. Many, however, including the Federal Communications Commission, which oversees the program, have noted that the program is underfunded.
“This program – to replace public network equipment from Chinese vendors who pose national security risks – has long had bipartisan support since it was initially created in 2019 and partially funded in 2020,” Stehlin said.
According to an FCC letter sent in July, the agency’s current funding amounts to only 39 percent of total costs. An ex parte letter dated Friday by the Rural Wireless Association urged the commission to ask Congress for further funding.
“It is urgent that Congress act now to fully fund this national security priority. We look forward to working with the 118th Congress to address this critical issue with the urgency it is due and to make measurable progress to ensure the security and resilience of America’s public networks,” Stehlin continued.
NCTA says ‘no’ to speed tests
In a letter to the FCC dated Tuesday, trade group NCTA – The Internet & Television Association rejected calls for the agency to more heavily weigh speed test data for the purposes of broadband mapping.
The data in the FCC’s new national broadband map, published in November, may be challenged by the public. Submitted speed test data, however, are not categorized as formal challenges and are less seriously considered than challenge data, FCC officials have said.
NCTA wrote that speed test data are unreliable, arguing that they are easily affected by unknown equipment and network conditions. The trade association also argued that a speed test taker’s internet plan could provide misleading test results.
“For example, if a fixed wireless provider offers 100/20 service and reports that level to the Commission, the fact that a customer purchasing the 25/3 tier submits speed tests showing speeds slower than 25/3 in no way proves that the provider has misreported the availability of 100/20 service,” the letter said.
The letter noted that the FCC instructed providers to report the best service level at each location that could be made available within 10 days at no additional deployment-related cost to the consumer.
FBA report finds record fiber deployments in 2022
The Fiber Broadband Association’s 2022 Fiber Provider Report found that fiber providers passed almost eight million new homes in 2022, an unprecedented 13 percent annual uptick, the trade association said Wednesday.
There are 68 million fiber passings nationwide, or 63 million unique homes passed, the FBA said. The organization noted that 2022 fiber deployments proceeded despite supply chain and workforce challenges. The report was generated in partnership with RVA LLC Market Research & Consulting.
“Fiber broadband exceeds all other types of delivery in every single measurement of broadband quality, including speeds, uptime, latency, jitter, and power consumption,” said Gary Bolton, FBA’s president and CEO. “For the consumer this has real-world impacts, like more productivity, better access to health care and education, more entrepreneurism, and the option of more rural living. For society, this means more sustainability and, ultimately, digital equity.”
Broadband Roundup
More Planning Grants, Variance in Updated Broadband Connectivity, Elon Musk Stepping Down as Twitter CEO
New planning grants were awarded to twelve states and two tribal entities.
December 21, 2021 — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday that 12 states and two tribal entities have been awarded planning grants through the Internet for All initiative.
The grants will support the expansion of high-speed internet access by funding data collection, mapping, regional planning, and other deployment and adoption programs. The funds will be disbursed through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and the $2.5 billion Digital Equity Act program.
California received $9 million, Illinois received $6.5 million, Indiana received $5.8 million, Michigan received $6.3 million, Nevada received $5.7 million, New Hampshire received $5.5 million, New Jersey received $6.1 million, Oklahoma received $5.8 million, Oregon received $5.7 million, Texas received $8.1 million, Vermont received $5.5 million, and Wyoming received $5.4 million. Tribal entities in Hawaii and Minnesota received $17.3 million and $18.8 million respectively.
All 50 states and six additional territories applied for the grant funding, and awards are being announced on a rolling basis.
The NTIA on Dec. 12 awarded grants to eight states and on Dec. 8 awarded grants to 12 states. Grants were given to Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
County-by-county connectivity data could be used to challenge FCC’s map
Broadband connectivity varies widely both between and within states, according to the Technology Policy Institute’s Broadband Connectivity Index, which was recently updated with new data from the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Census.
The BCI assigns each county a score between 0.00 and 1.00 based on the availability and speed of internet service, as well as how many people have access to home internet.
One example of this wide variance is Arizona. Although the state has an average score of 0.67 — only slightly lower than the national average of 0.71 — its lowest-scoring 5 percent of counties are ranked lower than those in all but one other state.
On a broader level, the data indicates that most counties in the U.S. have fairly high rates of broadband access and adoption. However, it also shows that several counties still have extremely poor connectivity.
Because it incorporates and standardizes information from several different datasets, the BCI makes it possible to objectively compare connectivity across counties, TPI says. This data could be utilized to highlight areas where states should challenge the FCC’s new maps, as well as to help determine the allocation of subsidies and other resources, according to the TPI.
Elon Musk announces intent to resign as Twitter tumult continues
Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Tuesday his intention to resign as CEO of Twitter as soon as he found “someone foolish enough to take the job.
“After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he wrote.
The statement came after Musk posted a poll on Sunday asking viewers if he should step down as head of the company, just two months after taking ownership. Of the 17.5 million respondents to the poll, 57.5 percent voted “yes.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission is deepening its investigation into Twitter’s data privacy practices, reported Bloomberg News on Tuesday. The agency reportedly questioned Twitter’s former chief security officer Damien Kieran and former chief information security officer Lea Kissner about the company’s compliance with a 2011 consent decree.
Twitter announced Sunday a new policy prohibiting tweets that contained links to or usernames for several other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastadon, Truth Social and others. TikTok was notably absent from the list, sparking questions about Musk’s relationship with China through his other company, Tesla, and what that could mean for
Later that evening, Musk seemingly loosened the policy after receiving significant backlash, tweeting, “Casually sharing occasional links is fine.” Twitter’s official account deleted tweets announcing the new policy and it was removed from the company’s website, but it remains unclear how or if the policy will be implemented.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
Second FCC Map Data Filing Window, Health Provider Access to USF, NTIA Year-in-Review
How Long Will it Take Congress to Revamp the Universal Service Fund?
Quantum Technologies on Fiber Will Advance AI, Other Applications: Company Exec
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
As Debate Over 12 GigaHertz Persist, Satellite Companies Jockey for Nearby Spectrum
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
House Bill to Make Broadband Grants Non-Taxable Introduced
Many States Receive Broadband Planning Grants, Complaints About Charter, Blockchain for Healthcare
New FTC Guidelines Proposes to Address Deceptive Endorsement Advertising on Social Media
Tech Groups, Free Expression Advocates Support Twitter in Landmark Content Moderation Case
Regulatory Barriers Could Hinder Broadband Deployment, Senate Hearing Panelists Say
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Trending
-
Expert Opinion2 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States Face Roadblocks in Challenge Processes, FCC Tries to Facilitate
-
Privacy3 weeks ago
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Florida, Mississippi, S.D. and Utah Awarded Broadband Planning Grants
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain