Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs
The controversy is about the rates that internet companies seeking to put fiber on utility poles need to pay.
Fiber Finds Its Footing
The COVID-19 pandemic provided the foundation case for why fiber’s symmetrical capabilities have became so central.
Epic Games Settles with FTC for $520 Million
‘Rip and Replace’ Problems, Texas Social Media Law, Twitter Flip-Flops on Promotions
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
Anchor Institutions Spreading Connectivity, SHLB Web Audience Hears
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
FCC Commissioners Tout 5G, Spectrum and Permitting Reform
Workforce Training Gap Next Great Challenge for Broadband, Conference Hears
FCC Commissioner Simington Calls for Higher Cybersecurity Standards on Devices
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah to Receive Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds
Ye Suspended From Twitter, FCC Issues Licenses, Streamlining ReConnect
Jeff Miller: Tools to Manage the Next-Generation Network Buildouts
States Face Roadblocks in Challenge Processes, FCC Tries to Facilitate
Florida, Mississippi, S.D. and Utah Awarded Broadband Planning Grants
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Interference Concerns with FCC Raised Over Wi-Fi in 6 GigaHertz Band
LEO Technology Could Connect the Unconnected, Although Capacity Questions Remain
Dmitry Sumin: What to Do About Flash Calls, the New SMS Replacement
Vermont Challenges FCC Fabric, BTX Gets President, Starlink Performance Dip
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Broadband Breakfast on December 28, 2022 – New Year Recap: Biggest Stories in Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on December 21, 2022, – Robotics, Telehealth and Future Health
Broadband Breakfast on December 14, 2022 – In the Trenches: Better Broadband for Multi-Dwelling Units
