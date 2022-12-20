Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:

24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States

and A Symmetrical Gigabit Network…

Over the course of 2022, the heat has risen in the debate surrounding pole replacement costs. The issue is all the more salient with the need to attach new fiber installations as part of the large amount of federal funding for broadband.

The specific controversy centers around the rates that broadband companies seeking to put fiber on utility poles need to pay the owners of the poles, often utilities. Internet companies claim that utility companies place an undue financial burden on attachers.