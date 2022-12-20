Connect with us

12 Days of Broadband

Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs

The controversy is about the rates that internet companies seeking to put fiber on utility poles need to pay.

Published

47 mins ago

on

Graphic courtesy of Buravleva_Stock / Adobe Stock

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

  • On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
    24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States
    and A Symmetrical Gigabit Network…

Over the course of 2022, the heat has risen in the debate surrounding pole replacement costs. The issue is all the more salient with the need to attach new fiber installations as part of the large amount of federal funding for broadband.

The specific controversy centers around the rates that broadband companies seeking to put fiber on utility poles need to pay the owners of the poles, often utilities. Internet companies claim that utility companies place an undue financial burden on attachers.

12 Days of Broadband

Fiber Finds Its Footing

The COVID-19 pandemic provided the foundation case for why fiber’s symmetrical capabilities have became so central.

Published

3 days ago

on

December 16, 2022

By

Illustration from Nexus-net

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

  • On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
    A Symmetrical Gigabit Network.

If 2022 was nothing else, it was the year in which symmetrical fiber became the hands-down unquestioned technology for broadband deployment.

Fiber isn’t exactly an immature technology: It’s been in widespread use for decades. But until the 21st century, fiber-to-the-home deployments weren’t very common in the United States. In part, this was because other technologies had a strong foothold, including co-axial cables used by cable television giants, legacy copper wiring for Digital Subscriber Lines first put in place by Ma Bell and her progeny, and various forms of wireless transmissions (both terrestrial and satellite).

