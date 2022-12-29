12 Days of Broadband
Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?
The program is helping low-income households afford internet access, but some experts warn that the fund will soon be depleted.
12 Days of Broadband
How Long Will it Take Congress to Revamp the Universal Service Fund?
Critics urged the FCC to expand the fund’s contribution sources, but the agency chose to punt the decision to Congress.
12 Days of Broadband
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
Some fear that state offices will lack the necessary resources to fully participate in the fabric challenge process.
12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage
Between supply chain disruptions and the rising price of goods, the increased costs of fiber deployment could be pushed onto consumers.
Map Challenge Concerns, Satellite Players Ask for Spectrum, Multi-Gig in Huber Heights
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
Second FCC Map Data Filing Window, Health Provider Access to USF, NTIA Year-in-Review
Quantum Technologies on Fiber Will Advance AI, Other Applications: Company Exec
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
As Debate Over 12 GigaHertz Persist, Satellite Companies Jockey for Nearby Spectrum
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
Tech Groups, Free Expression Advocates Support Twitter in Landmark Content Moderation Case
New FTC Guidelines Proposes to Address Deceptive Endorsement Advertising on Social Media
Many States Receive Broadband Planning Grants, Complaints About Charter, Blockchain for Healthcare
Regulatory Barriers Could Hinder Broadband Deployment, Senate Hearing Panelists Say
Bill to Ban TikTok, Microsoft-Viasat Broadband Plan, NY Fiber for 5G
FCC GOP Commissioner Endorses Satellite Streamlining Bill
Hironobu Ueno: The Significance of NFTs in the MetaVerse
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
