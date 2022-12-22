Spectrum
Wireless Association Claims NTIA Chief Avoids Senators on Tech Neutrality
Alan Davidson’s response to Daines, dated Tuesday, says the NTIA will combat overbuilding, but does not mention unlicensed spectrum.
WASHINGTON, December 22, 2022 – National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Alan Davidson’s response to a senator’s oversight letter “misse[d] the fundamental issue” of technological neutrality, according to a Thursday tweet from the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association.
“This latest letter appears to sidestep the whole issue entirely. I don’t know how much clearer [Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mon.,] could have been to the NTIA,” Mike Wendy, director of communications for WISPA, told Broadband Breakfast on Thursday.
In November, a coalition of GOP senators – including by Daines, Marsha Blackburn, Tenn., John Borrasso, Wyo., Cynthia Lummus, Wyo., Ted Cruz, Tex., John Cornyn, Tex., and Thom Tills, N.C., – asked the NTIA to reconsider decision to exclude networks that solely use unlicensed spectrum from its definition of “reliable broadband network.” This definition will be used for the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. “Removing options off the table will result in communities being left behind,” the senators wrote.
The senators’ letter also argued that the exclusion could cause areas served by fully unlicensed networks to be unnecessarily overbuilt, draining funds frum truly unserved locations.
Davidson’s response to Daines, dated Tuesday, says the NTIA plans to combat overbuilding, but does not mention unlicensed spectrum. “To date, we have never gotten any clarification on why unlicensed considered ‘not reliable,’” Wendy said.
Critics say networks that operate fully over unlicensed spectrum are susceptible to interference. Wendy argued that this concern is overblown.
“It’s not the role of the government to choose technology winners and losers,” Wendy said. WISPA has long advocated tech neutrality, arguing that its members – i.e., wireless providers, many of whom operate on unlicensed spectrum – are the best suited to serve high-cost rural areas.
WISPA was surprised to find BEAD’s notice of funding opportunity excluded unlicensed spectrum, Wendy said. “It was a slap in the face,” he explained. Nonetheless, he said his organization has met with NTIA and still hopes to affect a policy change.
An NTIA spokesperson declined to comment.
Interference Concerns with FCC Raised Over Wi-Fi in 6 GigaHertz Band
Southern Linc raised concerns about potential interference issues with the agency’s opening the band for unlicensed use.
WASHINGTON, November 30, 2022 – Wireless service provider Southern Linc raised concerns with the Federal Communications Commission on November 9 about potential interference issues with the agency’s opening of the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band for unlicensed use.
The concerns, laid out in a post-meeting letter to the FCC, explained that the agency’s decision to open up the band traditionally used by services including broadcasting to unlicensed use was based on measurements taken in 2018. Since then, wireless data points have multiplied, rendering these measurements outdated and unreflective of the current Wi-Fi environment, Southern Linc representatives argued.
Southern Linc urged the collection of data on current Wi-Fi operations to successfully develop and implement automated frequency coordination systems. A thoroughly tested automatic frequency control system could provide for effective shared use of the 6 GHz band and reduce harmful interference, the company said.
Earlier this month, the FCC approved the testing of 13 proposed automated frequency coordination database systems from various technology companies to ensure interference issues are limited. During testing, each company will make the automated frequency coordination system available for a specific period for the public to test the system’s functionality.
Southern Linc also recommended a proposal made by trade associations to engage in next-generation Wi-Fi, dubbed “6E” for its capability to use the 6 GHz band. To date, the University of Michigan has a campus-wide Wi-Fi 6E system, the largest currently operating network of unlicensed 6 GHz devices.
In April 2020, the FCC adopted its 6 GHz Order, freeing up 1,200 megahertz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band (from 5.925–7.125 GHz) for unlicensed use, including for Wi-Fi connectivity. The order, supported unanimously by the FCC commissioners, was expected to improve Wi-Fi reliability and speed.
A few months later, in response to a challenge from AT&T, the D.C. Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the FCC order stating that the “petitioners have failed to provide a basis for questioning the commission’s conclusion that the order will protect against a significant risk of harmful interference.”
In December 2021, the National Spectrum Management Association echoed concerns about harmful interference, alleging the FCC decision was made without proper testing.
Interagency Spectrum Agreement Already Paying Off, Officials Say
The August agreement has improved the agencies’ capacity for long-term planning, said an NTIA official.
November 21, 2022 – The updated memorandum of understanding on spectrum coordination between the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is already greasing the wheels of federal spectrum policy, said officials from both agencies during a webinar Monday.
Freeing up spectrum for commercial use will drive 5G technology and the attendant economic benefits and has become a favorite cause of many in Washington. The agencies agreed to the updated memorandum in August, at which time FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called for a “whole-of-government” approach to spectrum policy.
The August agreement has improved the agencies’ capacity for long-term planning, said Derek Khlopin, the NTIA’s deputy associate administrator of spectrum planning and policy.
And although the memorandum is young, “it’s starting to have a meaningful impact and will continue to,” Khlopin said. He added that his agency is considering methods to concretely track the memorandum’s effectiveness going forward. Khlopin also suggested that the memorandum will demystify the NTIA’s spectrum-related activities for other federal agencies, to the benefit of all.
“I think [the memorandum] reestablished expectations and focused on the sharing of information between the agencies and on long-range planning,” agreed Joel Taubenblatt, acting bureau chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau at the FCC.
The FCC administers spectrum for non-federal uses, the NTIA for federal uses. Federal spectrum managers must weigh the needs of federal agencies – e.g., spectrum used for national security purposes – with the interests of private actors. One way of making more spectrum available is to convince federal agencies to give up their allotments.
In October, Scott Harris, senior spectrum advisor at the NTIA, said his agency will develop a “spectrum strategy” that will heavily rely on public consultation. Khlopin on Monday echoed Harris, saying that the public’s input is critical.
The FCC announced the winners of the 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum auction in September and adopted a notice seeking comment on the 12.7–13.25 GHz band last month. Last week, Commissioner Brendan Carr called on his colleagues to make still more spectrum available.
Carr Advocates Release of More Spectrum as Deadline to Extend FCC Auction Authority Looms
Allowing the FCC’s authority to auction spectrum to expire would be “unacceptable,” Carr said.
WASHINGTON, November 15, 2022 – Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission on Monday advocated making available more spectrum for commercial use and urged the extension of the commission’s auction authority that expires next month.
“We’ve got to make…a great spectrum comeback,” Carr argued during a “fireside chat” hosted by the R Street Institute. “We’ve got to start matching that same pace and cadence that we saw [during Ajit Pai’s term as FCC chairman from 2017 to 2021].” Carr is, like Pai, a Republican.
Carr spoke highly of Pai’s record of acting on several spectrum bands, which includes the auction of 280 megahertz in the C-band – from 3.7–3.98 GigaHertz. Carr called the C-band, “the big kahuna.”
Since the FCC is an independent agency, largely driven by technical considerations, Congress was prudent to vest it with its spectrum authority, Carr argued. But that authority expires on December 16, after a continuing resolution signed by President Joe Biden extended the FCC’s ability to deliver on spectrum policies beyond the original September 30 deadline.
Such an expiration would be “unacceptable,” Carr said. “We have never had a lapse in this auction authority,” he added. “We need to continue to signal to the world and to our private sector that we know what we’re doing, we’re competent here, you can rely on a consistent pipeline of U.S. spectrum.”
In July, the House of Representatives passed the Spectrum Innovation Act, which would vest the commission with auction authority until March 2024.
Carr also praised the efforts of his colleague, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. The FCC in October sought comment on the 12.7 GHz–13.25 GHz band, following the agency’s August announcement of the winners of the 2.5 GHz auction.
Congress can also act to free up spectrum now held by federal agencies that would be more productive if available to the marketplace, said Joe Kane, director of broadband and spectrum policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, on a panel following Carr’s remarks.
“Most of the spectrum, whether it’s for licensed or unlicensed, nowadays is going to have to come from federal agencies, and federal agencies are loath to give up the spectrum that they have,” Kane said.
In October, a senior spectrum advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the entity that administers spectrum used by the federal government, said his agency will develop a “spectrum strategy,” the primary goal of which will be to make available more spectrum.
