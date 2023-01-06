Broadband Mapping & Data
As States Struggle to Challenge FCC Map, Local Communities Can Help Maximize BEAD Funding
Panelists compared the FCC’s process to flying a plane while it’s being built.
WASHINGTON, January 6, 2023 — As the deadline to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map approaches, many state offices are struggling with the process — whether due to limited resources, contractual restrictions or both. Engaging local organizations and communities in the planning process can help states successfully utilize grant funding, said panelists at a webinar hosted Thursday by rural broadband trade association NTCA.
The central problem with the FCC’s mapping process is not the process itself, but rather the way that the project’s timeline has been compressed, said Michael Romano, executive vice president of the NTCA. Not only did the FCC get off to a slow start because of difficulties finding a contractor, the decision to use the map to allocate billions of dollars in grant funding is rushing the map’s completion.
“There is, I think, a good blueprint for the plane to be built — but it’s being built while it’s being flown,” Romano said.
Stakeholders who are attempting to challenge the fabric’s data are hindered by the fact that the fabric is not yet finalized, and providers may have yet to capture certain locations. This may also compromise the allocation of funds from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
“When the FCC map came out, it showed Texas at being over 98 percent served, which was news to us… we know there’s a lot of unserved and underserved areas out there that the map does not show correctly,” said Jennifer Prather, CEO of Texas-based telecommunications company Totelcom. “However, this week when we looked at the state map, it actually looks like it might be worse.”
Texas began to work on a state broadband map largely in order to challenge the FCC’s map, Prather said. But Texas’ map is using a different vendor than the one used by the FCC, which has caused some challenges.
The Texas Broadband Development Office contracted with LightBox, while the FCC’s national map was created by CostQuest. If Texas uses LightBox data to challenge the FCC’s map, that data can be used by CostQuest in its commercial products — which would violate Texas’ agreement with LightBox.
Although the challenge process is designed to increase the map’s accuracy, it may actually exacerbate discrepancies if some states energetically participate in the process and others are unable to do so, Romano said.
Collaboration with local community organizations is key
A challenge for many state broadband offices is a lack of experienced staff. For example, Texas’ state broadband office was created in 2021 and still only has three full time employees — who will soon be tasked with distributing billions of dollars. As a result, other private and local entities are playing an important role in the process.
“It has been really important for us to reach out early, early on to the communities around us that we want to serve,” Prather said. “Again, that is really something that a community-based provider — such as we are — has that no one else can touch, because we are trusted.”
Nationally led planning can turn into “building networks for networks’ sake” instead of considering effective and ongoing use cases, Romano said.
By contrast, tailoring network construction to the needs of specific areas can help ensure the network’s success, whether that entails “trying to keep birdshot out of it during hunting season or farm equipment from ripping it down,” Prather said.
Community input has been particularly important in the determination of anchor institutions. The BEAD program expands the traditional definition of anchor institution and allows state broadband offices to propose additional types of institutions for inclusion.
For example, after experiencing widespread electricity failures in 2021, some Texas communities may want to strengthen connections to solar farms or battery banks, Prather said. “While it might not be a traditional anchor institution, we’re taking that back to the state broadband office… We’re trying to get these things included.”
Local organizations will be key to making the most of BEAD funding, said Scott D. Woods, vice president of community engagement and strategic partnerships at Ready.
“We have enough independent organizations that are in it for the right reasons — they want to actively end the digital divide, want to make sure this money flows into unserved and underserved communities that have been traditionally digitally redlined,” Woods said.
Focus should be on fiber, to the greatest extent possible
BEAD funding will not be enough to provide 100 percent of customers with a fiber connection, but the focus should be on getting fiber to as many people as possible before considering alternate technologies, Prather said.
Romano agreed, pointing out that past efforts to close the digital divide have failed because of an unwillingness to use fiber unless it can be a universal solution.
“What we’ve seen in too many broadband programs in the past is this thinking of, ‘Well, I won’t connect anyone until I can connect everyone, and therefore I’m not going to try to use the best possible technology.’”
One important advantage of fiber is its sustainability over time.
Even if the initial deployment cost is higher, fiber often comes out ahead once long-term upgrade and maintenance costs are taken into consideration, Prather said.
Romano noted that while some BEAD-funded networks will be self-sustaining, many others will require ongoing support after the grant funding is exhausted.
“It’s not just about getting people connected,” he said. “It’s about keeping them connected and keeping the services affordable and upgraded over time.”
The future-proof nature of fiber is also important, particularly as connectivity needs continue to grow.
The current definition of an “underserved” location is one that lacks access to reliable broadband service with a speed of at least 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload. However, this standard is still far too low to meet many consumers’ needs, panelists said.
Targeting 100 Mbps download * 20 Mbps upload can sometimes “get you laughed out of an office, because that’s just not the reality of what we’re seeing today,” Prather said. This problem will only be exacerbated in the future, given the quick pace at which speed needs are growing with the much slower pace of broadband funding.
Sean Gonsalves: All States Have Received Broadband Grants, Focus Now on Jan. 13 Map Deadline
Cities and states are still in the midst of challenging the accuracy of the FCC’s maps.
As the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is set to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal funds to expand high-speed Internet access as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “Internet for All” initiative, all 50 states and U.S. territories have now received their initial planning funds.
Just before Christmas, the U.S. Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is administering the broadband funds in the infrastructure bill, announced Massachusetts as the final state to receive its portion of the planning funds ($6 million) in a joint press conference with outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the end-of-the-year allocation of planning funds for Massachusetts marked a significant milestone in the federal government’s support of state broadband offices rolling out competitive grant programs to build new broadband infrastructure and an array of other initiatives to close the nation’s digital divide.
- “All 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have now received these planning funds. In a matter of months, we’ll begin to see plans from around the country, detailing how each state will connect all their residents to high-speed, affordable Internet service.”
With the broadband-related portion of the IIJA made up of two major funding sources – $42.5 billion in the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program and $2.5 billion in Digital Equity Act programs – each state will receive $100 million in BEAD funding, plus an additional amount based on a formula that includes how many unserved and underserved households are in each state.
The initial planning grants from the NTIA are meant to help states navigate the biggest hurdle of the IIJA: submission of a detailed five-year plan to the NTIA on how each state plans to use the money, a major hurdle Congress required in the infrastructure law as a prerequisite to receive the full funding. From the date a state (or territory) was issued the planning grants, they have 270 days to submit a five-year plan.
It’s a daunting task as fledgling state broadband offices with small staffs are tasked with allocating funds and crafting digital equity plans in a domain that has historically been dominated by Big Telecom.
FCC maps take center stage
While each state has received a set amount of BEAD and DEA planning funds, the amount of additional federal funds each state will get hinges on the Federal Communication Commission new broadband availability maps. Historically, the FCC maps have been almost universally criticized for their inaccuracies, which allowed, for example, entire census tracts to be considered “served” by an Internet Service Provider (ISP) if an ISP claimed to serve just one home in that census tract. In effect, it meant that the number of Americans who actually had access to broadband was being drastically overstated.
The 2020 Broadband DATA Act required the FCC to create new maps that don’t simply take the word of ISPs self-reported claims.
The new maps now take into account a variety of other data that seeks to verify precisely which residential and business locations have access to broadband – and which do not. Not only are the new maps intended to help target where best to spend BEAD funds, they will also be used as the basis to determine how much more each state will receive for “unserved” and “underserved” areas.
Aware that the new maps, released in November 2022, would still be riddled with inaccuracies, the FCC opened a challenge window that allows states and individual residents and businesses to flag the agency if the maps indicate broadband is available at an address where it is not.
The deadline for filing challenges is January 13, although some state officials are asking the FCC to extend the deadline to give states and individuals who have been more focused on the holiday season than broadband more time to make sure the final maps are more accurate.
As reported by StateScoop, in New York State alone 32,000 challenges have already been filed. Meanwhile Sen. Joe Manchin said his office has collected information on 2,400 addresses in his home state of West Virginia that are not accurately reflected on the FCC maps, while state broadband officials in Vermont report that 22 percent of unserved addresses in the Granite State don’t even appear on the FCC maps.
While prior location challenges did influence BEAD funding allocations, the FCC has already stopped considering location challenges to update the deeply flawed fabric. Many, including our Community Broadband Networks Team, were surprised to only recently learn this fact. However, availability challenges can still be filed and those challenges will also affect allocation amounts. (A location challenge focuses on whether a broadband serviceable building exists at a particular address. Availability challenges focus on what type of broadband service exists at a particular address.)
While a letter to the FCC recently signed by two dozen U.S. Senators doesn’t specifically call on the FCC to extend the challenge deadline, it does express “continuing concerns about the accuracy of the map.”
- “To ensure the map can be used for decisions about where to direct tens of billions of dollars for broadband deployment, it is critical that these issues be examined and addressed in a systematic and thorough manner.
- “Accountability and accuracy must be paramount moving forward. A more granular map will be of little use if there is little confidence in the results and if providers are not accountable for reporting accurately.”
The letter goes on to ask the FCC to update the map more than twice a year and suggests the FCC take into account speed test data. If that data indicates that ISPs are not in fact delivering those speeds to addresses, it “should disqualify the provider from claiming to serve that location.”
Additionally, the Congressional Research Service noted in a recent report that, given how “the accuracy of the National Broadband Map is a key concern for many in Congress,” lawmakers “could mandate an extension of the challenge process timeline for BEAD allocations if it finds that necessary to ensure all stakeholder concerns could be addressed before funds are awarded and distributed. Congress could also consider requiring the FCC to initiate a proceeding to gather public input on the resolution of challenges.”
Even NTIA chief Alan Davidson has said he was “incredibly uncomfortable” with the Jan. 13 deadline, even as he noted the NTIA is working with states to help them file bulk challenges.
Whether the FCC extends the deadline remains to be seen. In the meantime, we have created short videos and a walk-through guide on how to check the FCC map and file challenges here.
Meanwhile, the NTIA timeline to allocate BEAD funding to the states remains June 30, 2023.
This article originally appeared on the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks project on January 3, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Circulating Open Letter Urges BEAD Delays Due to Inaccurate Maps and Lack of Challenge Resources
The letter says the current version of the FCC’s map is highly inaccurate.
December 29, 2022 – OaklandUndivided, an entity in the California city’s mayor’s office, is gathering signatures for an open letter that urges federal officials to delay the $42.5 Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program’s schedule for mapping challenges and funding announcements.
The letter – which seems to have been circulated this week and is addressed to the heads of the Federal Communications Commission and BEAD administrator the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – advocates elongating the window for challenge submissions and postponing the BEAD program’s funding announcements by 60 days.
The letter argues that many communities and organizations lack the technical knowledge and resources to successfully challenge the FCC’s mapping data before January 13, 2023. Although the FCC will accept challenges on an ongoing basis to further correct its mapping data, the NTIA has said it will likely announce BEAD grants by June 30, 2023, and any challenges submitted after January 13 may not be processed in time for consideration in that allocation process. The letter says the current version of the FCC’s map is highly inaccurate, which could lead to the misdistribution of BEAD funds.
“This is an equity issue. In order to ensure that federal funds are equitably distributed, the broadband maps must be accurate,” the letter reads. “Given the current FCC timeline and resources provided, communities that are historically disenfranchised and the least connected are not positioned to successfully advocate for their stake in the BEAD funding.”
The letter further asks the agency chiefs to assist communities’ efforts to submit challenges. “We urge our federal and state agencies to use all available means of communication, provide technical assistance, and remain flexible and responsive to community needs,” the letter says. “Although there are many federal webinars scheduled, many individuals and communities are not aware of these events or do not know how to participate.”
An official from #OaklandUndivided said the letter was modeled on a similar letter that has obtained signatures from 77 organizations and cities.
12 Days of Broadband
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
Some fear that state offices will lack the necessary resources to fully participate in the fabric challenge process.
