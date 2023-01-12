Broadband Roundup
Biden Calls for Anti-Big Tech Action, CCIA Shows State Privacy ‘Patchwork,’ FCC Continues Robocall Fight
Biden’s call for federal privacy legislation aims to address an increasingly splintered state privacy landscape.
January 12, 2022 — President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress to curb the power of Big Tech by passing digital privacy, antitrust and content moderation legislation, in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal.
“When tech platforms get big enough, many find ways to promote their own products while excluding or disadvantaging competitors — or charge competitors a fortune to sell on their platform,” Biden wrote.
In 2022, the Open App Markets Act — which would have banned those self-preferential practices — gained bipartisan and bicameral support, but was ultimately not included in the year-end spending bill after energetic lobbying from Apple, Google and certain industry groups.
House Republicans have signaled their resistance to antitrust reform, making it unlikely that the coming year will see significant movement in that area, but many Republicans are in agreement with Biden over the need for fundamental reforms to Section 230.
In the op-ed, Biden wrote that tech platforms need to “take responsibility for the content they spread and the algorithms they use.”
Biden’s call for stronger privacy legislation follows the failure of Congress to pass a comprehensive federal privacy bill in 2022, after the American Data Privacy and Protection Act stalled due to California lawmakers’ opposition to its preemption of state laws. The ADPPA is expected to be reintroduced this session, now facing a divided Congress.
In addition to supporting strong federal privacy legislation, Biden argued that Congress should “limit targeted advertising and ban it altogether for children.”
CCIA privacy map identifies state-by-state ‘patchwork’ legislation
The Computer and Communications Industry Association on Thursday released a summary of more than 80 state privacy bills introduced in 2021–2022, demonstrating the wide range of state approaches to an increasingly complex issue.
Several states are giving particular attention to the collection of biometric data such as fingerprints and retinal measurements, differentiating this data from other personally identifiable information because it cannot be readily changed. Other states are focused on children’s online safety, attempting to restrict targeted advertising toward and data collection from minors.
The CCIA encouraged Congress to enact federal privacy legislation, pointing to the importance of providing consumers and companies with consistent protections and compliance standards.
“Patchwork privacy protections are especially difficult for smaller businesses that may have smaller legal compliance teams and may struggle to comply with variable local and state regulations,” said Khara Boender, state policy director for the CCIA.
The CCIA also identified key states to watch in the upcoming legislative cycle, noting that 2023 will be a significant year for privacy as new laws take effect in Colorado, Connecticut, Utah and Virginia, as well as significant amendments to the California Consumer Privacy Act.
“We are monitoring and engaging in state efforts to ensure that the good intentions of legislation are not undermined by unintended consequences, such as creating subjective compliance standards or requirements for companies to gather more data, particularly for children,” Boender said.
FCC orders more providers to end support for robocalls
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday warned two more voice service providers to stop supporting illegal robocall traffic or risk being permanently cut off from sending calls.
In the cease-and-desist letters, FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal instructed SIPphony LLC and Vultik, Inc to investigate the identified traffic and block it if necessary, in addition to taking steps to prevent future illegal robocalls over their networks.
More than 20 providers have now received similar warnings from the FCC, and the agency reported that nearly all either demonstrated that robocall traffic was cut off or announced that they would be ceasing all operations.
The FCC has been ramping up efforts to curb robocalls for several months, and is beginning to adapt those efforts to spam text messages as well.
In addition to being a nuisance, robocalls “destroy trust in our communications networks,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC. “We will continue to use every tool we have to go after this fraud and stop the bad actors responsible for these calls in their tracks.”
Broadband Roundup
Committee on China, Dish Exec Leaving, New Fiber Broadband Board
The new committee will investigate competition between the U.S. and China.
January 11, 2023 – The House voted Tuesday for a dedicated committee to study competition between the United States and China.
House Resolution 11 for the formation of the select committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party passed 365 to 65, with all nay votes from the Democrats.
The committee will have the power to conduct investigations, including criminal, hold public hearings, and submit policy recommendations on China’s “economic, technological, and security progress and its competition with the United States,” according to the resolution.
Newly minted California Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will appoint the 16 members of the committee, seven of which will be in consultation with the minority Democrat leader. Representative Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, will lead the panel.
Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asia Pacific American Caucus who voted against the committee, said in a statement that while the caucus supports strengthening the economy and protecting national security, there are “known risks of xenophobic rhetoric intensifying anti-Asian hate here in the United States,” saying the goals of the new committee could be done by existing committees.
“We cannot forget that rhetoric used around economic competition with Asian countries has resulted in the verbal and physical harassment and even murder of Asian Americans here at home,” Chu added in the statement. “Since March 2020 and former President [Donald] Trump’s sustained references to the coronavirus as the ‘China virus,’ over 11,500 hate crimes and incidents against Asian Americans have been reported.”
The new committee comes at a high time for economic tensions between the U.S. and China. The White House, the national security apparatus and the Federal Communications Commission have moved to make it harder for Chinese companies to make a home in the U.S. by banning investments in and equipment for licensing from global power firms, including Huawei and ZTE.
With the passage of the Chips and Science Act last summer, the U.S. has been trying to become less reliant on foreign countries, including those in Asia, for products including semiconductor chips.
Dish Network CCO leaving C-suite, joining board
Dish Network’s chief commercial officer is leaving the company effective January 17 to join another firm.
The company announced Tuesday that Stephen Bye will take a board seat at Dish, but will simultaneously be the new president of connectivity at internet and media company Ziff Davis.
“Stephen has been an integral part of building our wireless business, helping lead efforts to maximize our wireless efforts and prepare us to monetize our investments,” said Charlie Ergen, co-founder and chairman of DISH Network, in a press release. “His continued leadership and guidance while serving on the board will be important as we continue to build our wireless network and disrupt the consumer and business wireless markets.”
Bye has been Dish’s wireless CCO since 2019 supporting the development and commercialization of the company’s standalone 5G network, according to the release.
Fiber Broadband Association’s new board members
The Fiber Broadband Association announced last month the election of two new members to its board of directors.
Ariane Schaffer, government affairs and public policy at Google Fiber, and Kim McKinley, deputy director and chief marketing officer of Utah’s UTOPIA Fiber and board secretary, are both new electees to the board and will each serve three years. (Google Fiber and UTOPIA Fiber are sponsors of Broadband Breakfast.)
“For more than a decade, Kim has been a critical part of UTOPIA Fiber’s leadership team, working to reboot the agency and firmly establishing it as the nation’s largest and most-successful Open Access network,” a UTOPIA Fiber statement said.
“In addition to being a highly-visible industry leader, Kim represents the interests of municipal networks and brings years of proven operational experience that prioritizes the customer, something every fiber network should strive for,” the statement added.
The full make-up of the board is as follows:
- Chair: Joseph Jones “JJ,” President at On Trac, Inc.
- Vice Chair: Jimmy Todd, CEO and general manager, Nex-Tech
- Secretary: Kimberly McKinley, deputy director and chief marketing officer, UTOPIA Fiber
- Treasurer: Joe Jensen, director of Americas market development, Corning
- Mark Boxer, technical manager of solutions and applications engineering, OFS
- Katie Espeseth, vice president of new products, EPB
- Scott Jackson, national market manager of broadband, Graybar
- Gregg Logan, vice president of engineering at Telapex, Inc.
- Ariane Schaffer, government affairs and public policy, Google Fiber
Broadband Roundup
Brazil Riots Heighten Content Moderation, Space Bureau, USAC Outsourcing, New INCOMPAS President
The announcements closely echo tech platforms’ response to the U.S. Capitol riots.
January 10, 2023 — Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms announced this week that they would remove content praising or supporting the recent attacks on Brazil’s government buildings, a content moderation decision that closely echoes tech platforms’ response to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
A Meta spokesperson said that the company had designated the attacks as a “violating event” and would therefore be “removing content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade Congress, the Presidential palace and other federal buildings,” according to CBS MoneyWatch.
Experts have drawn comparisons between the social media activity leading up to the U.S. and Brazil riots, particularly in regard to algorithmic recommendations of disinformation. In the weeks before Brazil’s presidential election, in which leftist candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated the right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, social media channels were flooded with claims of ballot manipulation and calls in Portuguese to “stop the steal,” the Washington Post reported.
Unlike other platforms, Twitter has yet to comment on what, if any, content moderation actions it is taking in response to the attacks. Twitter CEO Elon Musk in November reportedly fired the majority of the company’s staff in Brazil, including the team in charge of moderating content for incitement of violence, and restored several Brazilian accounts that were previously banned for election misinformation.
Former president Donald Trump’s incitement of the U.S. Capitol riots was the impetus for his ban from major social media platforms in 2021. After Trump’s removal from Facebook and Instagram, parent company Meta said that the company would reconsider the ban after two years — a benchmark that was passed on Saturday. A spokesperson told CNN on Monday that Meta would make an announcement about their decision “in the coming weeks.”
Under the direction of Musk, Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated in November.
FCC votes to establish Space Bureau
The Federal Communications Commission voted on Monday to establish a space bureau to better support the growing satellite industry and promote the agency’s long-term technical capacity.
The agency will eliminate its international bureau and incorporate the team into the new Space Bureau and Office of International Affairs.
“The satellite industry is growing at a record pace, but here on the ground our regulatory frameworks for licensing have not kept up… A new Space Bureau at the FCC will ensure that the agency’s resources are appropriately aligned to fulfill its statutory obligations, improve its coordination across the federal government and support the 21st century satellite industry,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who initially announced the new bureau in November.
The action is the latest initiative in the FCC’s space innovation agenda, which has also included steps to expedite regulatory review processes and promote competition between satellite broadband services. The agency also adopted new rules for deorbiting satellites that aim to address orbital debris risks.
The FCC now awaits congressional approval for the planned reorganization. In recent months, some lawmakers have warned the agency to not overstep its statutory authority.
However, Rosenworcel said in November that the new bureau will not take on new responsibilities but rather help the agency better perform its “existing statutory responsibilities.”
USAC seeks help in identifying fraud and processing applications
The entity charged with administering the Federal Communication Commission’s universal service programs is seeking a “fraudulent document identification tool” as it continues to review applications for the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity programs, Light Reading reported on Monday.
The FCC issued a report in September documenting evidence of ACP enrollment fraud, where service providers repeatedly enrolled dozens or even hundreds of households using the information of a single qualifying person. In October, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., sent letters to 13 internet service providers asking about potential “abusive, misleading, fraudulent, or otherwise predatory behaviors.”
The Universal Service Administrative Company is also looking to outsource some of the processing of Lifeline and ACP applications, projecting that the combined application volume will be slightly higher in 2023 than in 2022.
Some experts have warned that given the rate at which people are subscribing to the ACP, the program is at risk of running out of funding unless it is permanently extended by Congress.
INCOMPAS announces new president and other staff changes
Internet and competitive networks trade association INCOMPAS announced last week the promotion of Angie Kronenberg to president of the association. Kronenberg previously served as INCOMPAS chief advocate and general counsel since 2013.
In addition to leading the association’s policy team, Kronenberg will focus on membership and business development.
Chris Shipley, who joined INCOMPAS in 2015 as an attorney and policy advisor, will now serve as the executive director of public policy. In this role, Shipley will lead the association’s efforts to expand its advocacy on behalf of its member companies.
INCOMPAS also announced the hiring of Caroline Boothe Olsen as director of communications and legislative affairs. Olsen previously worked for Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
“Angie and Chris have done a tremendous job in executing our policy goals as an association and increasing opportunities for our member companies to succeed,” said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering. “We are excited to welcome Caroline to the team and look forward to building upon our exceptional growth and legislative and regulatory policy achievements.”
Broadband Roundup
FCC Breach Notifications, More 6 GHz Testing?, Alaskan Middle Mile Options
FCC looks to strip time to notify and expand definition of breach for telecom reporting.
January 9, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is proposing to modify its breach reporting requirements for telecommunications companies, including expanding definitions for what to disclose and shrinking timelines on when notifications need to be made.
In the proposal released Friday, the commission is proposing to expand the mandatory breach reporting requirement to “inadvertent disclosures,” whereas previously the rule was specific to intentionally access to customers’ personal information.
The proposal also asks whether the commission should eliminate reporting waiting periods. Currently, breaches are reported to law enforcement within seven days of knowledge of the breach; they are then reported to customers after those seven days are up. The proposed rules would require providers to notify law enforcement and affected customers “as soon as practicable” and “without unreasonable delay.”
Comments are due 30 days after the proposal is published in the federal register, with reply comments due 30 days after that.
The proposal comes after telecommunications companies suffered a number of breaches over the years. In 2015, AT&T settled with the FCC to resolve three data breaches at call centers in other countries. In 2017, Verizon confirmed a leak of personal data of six million customers after a security misconfiguration on a cloud server. And in 2021, T-Mobile said that the personal information of over 50 million customers was stolen by hackers.
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million last year.
Wi-Fi Alliance says calls for more 6 GHz unlicensed testing ‘groundless’
The Wi-Fi Alliance is asking the FCC to ignore “groundless requests” asking for the commission to do further testing to validate the opening of the 6 Gigahertz spectrum band for unlicensed use.
In November, the commission approved 13 spectrum coordination systems to test unlicensed devices on the spectrum band, which was opened up by the FCC for unlicensed use in April 2020 and then withstood a legal challenge.
But in a series of letters to the commission, 6 GHz license holders have asked that the FCC conduct field tests to validate unlicensed operations in the band. The National Spectrum Management Association has previously alleged that the opening of the band to a possible one billion portable WiFi devices was done without proper testing.
But in a letter from Thursday, the Wi-Fi Alliance has said that these requested field tests are not required.
“Mandating such testing would disrupt the introduction of new spectrum uses and technology to the market, delaying Americans’ ability to realize their benefits and harming American competitiveness,” the letter said. “The Commission must continue to reject this lose-lose proposition.”
The alliance points to the court’s decision, which did not require field tests for the band.
“Indeed, the Court has routinely upheld other Commission spectrum decision in which potential interference concerns were raised without finding that the Commission was required to conduct testing before making its decision.
“Accordingly, the 6 GHz Incumbents now insist on the Commission satisfying a higher bar than the Court itself has imposed,” the letter added.
Alaska seeking middle mile build options
The trade group Alaska Telecom Association has told the FCC that current options for low earth orbit satellite broadband service in the region are not meeting requirements for the state’s broadband plans.
“Starlink is offering broadband service in Alaska, but the service is being offered exclusively as a retail consumer service and is not available to carriers as middle mile transport,” the group said in a meeting summary letter on Friday.
“It is our understanding that all capacity of the OneWeb constellation in the northern region of Alaska is dedicated to existing contracts, and additional capacity is not available at this time,” the letter said, adding the company is meeting requirements of the contracts it is currently supporting but, “based on performance testing to date, the service is unlikely to meet the performance testing requirements applicable to the Alaska Plan.”
Alaska is known for having rough terrain and cold weather that make some broadband builds difficult. The group said in the letter it continues to seek the construction of on-the-ground middle mile infrastructure “wherever economically possible.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Industry Associations Join Call for Delay on Mandatory Emergency Agreements
Biden Calls for Anti-Big Tech Action, CCIA Shows State Privacy ‘Patchwork,’ FCC Continues Robocall Fight
Semiconductor Supply Chain Control is Critical, But Export Restrictions May Hurt U.S. Companies, Event Hears
Nearly Half of Rip-and-Replace Firms Struggling with Funding, Supply Chain Delays: FCC Report
Committee on China, Dish Exec Leaving, New Fiber Broadband Board
FCC Broadband Challenge Data May Be Evaluated Post-Deadline by the Commerce Department
Letter Urging FCC for Extension on Map Challenge, BEAD Dates Submitted
Doug Dawson: Will the FCC Maps Get Better?
Brazil Riots Heighten Content Moderation, Space Bureau, USAC Outsourcing, New INCOMPAS President
Verizon, Optical Communications Group Wrangle Over Unpaid Bills for Shared Conduit
FCC Breach Notifications, More 6 GHz Testing?, Alaskan Middle Mile Options
What You Need to Know About the FCC’s Maps and the Challenge Process
Circulating Open Letter Urges BEAD Delays Due to Inaccurate Maps and Lack of Challenge Resources
Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns
State Broadband Offices Face Major Challenges With Limited Resources
CES 2023: Smell and Touch Coming Soon to Digital World
Broadband Breakfast on January 11, 2023 – How to Challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map
More Big Tech Regulation, Tim Wu Leaving White House, Microsoft Antitrust Hearing
As States Struggle to Challenge FCC Map, Local Communities Can Help Maximize BEAD Funding
Gigi Sohn Renominated, Social Media Engagement Practices, Median Broadband and Mobile Speeds Up
A Broadband Breakfast Preview of the Consumer Electronics Show 2023
Sean Gonsalves: All States Have Received Broadband Grants, Focus Now on Jan. 13 Map Deadline
CES 2023: CTA VP’s View of How Connectivity Will Shape the Future
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Broadband Breakfast on January 11, 2023 – How to Challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
Regulatory Barriers Could Hinder Broadband Deployment, Senate Hearing Panelists Say
-
Anchor Institutions4 weeks ago
Anchor Institutions Spreading Connectivity, SHLB Web Audience Hears