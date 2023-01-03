Broadband Roundup
More Big Tech Regulation, Tim Wu Leaving White House, Microsoft Antitrust Hearing
Legislators from both sides of the aisle are calling for increased regulation of Big Tech.
January 3, 2022 —The coming year will see continued congressional support for increased regulation of Big Tech companies, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
Gallagher voiced his support of the ban of TikTok on government devices included in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress in December, adding that he hoped to see further bans.
TikTok poses a “multi-pronged threat” to the United States, Gallagher said, pointing to potential privacy concerns and lack of transparency about the app’s algorithms.
“But I think what’s more pernicious is the fact that, since a lot of young men and women in America increasingly turn to TikTok to get news, what if they start censoring the news, right?” Gallagher said.
With Republicans officially taking over the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the newly divided Congress is expected to consider a variety of new proposals designed to curb the power of Big Tech.
Although both lawmakers called for increased regulations on tech companies, Klobuchar noted that the Big Tech lobby is “so powerful that you literally can have a bill that got through the Judiciary Committee with strong bipartisan support, you can get promises from leaders that it’s going to be a major end-of-year bill and then within 24 hours, it’s gone.”
Several privacy and antitrust proposals failed to make the final year-end spending bill, despite bipartisan support.
Combatting Big Tech’s influence will require more transparency around algorithms and getting rid of the “archaic” Section 230, Klobuchar said.
“My only concern with the 230 repeal is that it might accidentally increase censorship on social media,” Gallagher said. “In other words, if these platforms are now liable for what people that use them say, would they not just kick people off proactively?”
White House antitrust advisor Tim Wu to step down
White House advisor Tim Wu, a tech expert and law professor who helped to shape the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda, will be stepping down from his role this week, a White House spokesperson said on Friday.
Wu’s responsibilities will be divided between two current White House staffers. Technology policy will be taken over by Elizabeth Kelly, current leader of the National Economic Council’s digital assets work. Competition policy will be taken over by Hannah Garden-Monheit, a member of the NEC who has worked closely with Wu on the issue.
Wu is widely regarded as an aggressive critic of Big Tech and was the key architect behind President Joe Biden’s 2021 executive order on competition policy that included more than 70 initiatives directing federal agencies to improve competition in the tech, healthcare and agriculture industries.
Since his appointment in March 2021, Wu also led the White House’s push for new antitrust legislation targeting tech companies — an effort that was broadly viewed as unsuccessful when two major antitrust measures failed to make it into the year-end omnibus spending bill. Three antitrust measures that less directly targeted Big Tech were included in the bill.
In August, Wu called reports of his potential departure premature and said there was “still a lot of work to do.”
FTC’s case against Microsoft commences
The first pre-trial hearing in the Federal Trade Commission’s case against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard is set to take place on Tuesday, with antitrust experts saying that the FTC faces an uphill battle to block the deal, Reuters reported.
The proposed acquisition would not constitute a horizontal merger because it does not remove one of Microsoft’s direct competitors, and Microsoft has pledged to release Activision’s future games on competing platforms for at least 10 years.
Still, the FTC is concerned about Microsoft’s alleged history of acquiring content to suppress competition, noting in December that “Microsoft would have both the means and motive to harm competition by manipulating Activision’s pricing, degrading Activision’s game quality or player experience on rival consoles and gaming services, changing the terms and timing of access to Activision’s content or withholding content from competitors entirely.”
Microsoft has responded to the attempted block by arguing that the FTC’s structure as an “independent agency that wields significant executive power” violates the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers.
Map Challenge Concerns, Satellite Players Ask for Spectrum, Multi-Gig in Huber Heights
The CRS report references a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event held in October.
December 29, 2022 – A new report released Tuesday by the Congressional Research Service highlights barriers that may prevent the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map from being adequately corrected before its data is used to calculate grants from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
The report raises concerns that some state broadband offices lack the resources to participate fully in the challenge process, which the FCC instituted to correct errors in its preliminary map released in November. Although the FCC will accept challenges on an ongoing basis, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which administers BEAD for distribution in the first half of next year, has said challenges should be submitted by January 13 to be considered for that funding.
“For example, according to a local news article, New Mexico State Broadband Director Kelly Schlegel stated, ‘the broadband division has found a number of errors in the FCC map of New Mexico detailing broadband access,’ and ‘the division, right now, probably doesn’t have enough staff to fix it by the program’s mid-January [2023] target date,’ which ‘could cause New Mexico to miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars,’” the report says. CRS further suggests that some service providers could bring legal action to dispute the FCC’s adjudication of challenges.
Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA, recently expressed concern about the challenge due date, saying it made him feel “incredibly uncomfortable.”
The report references a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event held in October, at which Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the State of Montana, said his state is barred from submitting location challenges by contracts with its mapping vendor, LightBox (which sponsors Broadband Breakfast). If Montana submitted LightBox’s mapping data in a challenge, Carpenter explained, that data could then, per FCC licensing agreements, be accessed for commercial use by CostQuest Associates, the FCC’s mapping vendor and a LightBox competitor. James Stegeman, President and CEO of CostQuest, said on a panel at another Broadband Breakfast event that this conflict “is a concern.”
Satellite broadband players push FCC for access to the 17 GHz band
Touting the benefits of satellite broadband, Starlink parent company SpaceX and Amazon subsidiary Project Kuiper on Tuesday urged the FCC to allow non-geostationary satellite orbit systems access to the 17 GigaHertz band.
The companies submitted separate comments on FCC proceedings that would open the 17.3–17.8 GHz band to non-geostationary orbit “space-to-earth” operations. Both argued that increased spectrum access would boost the burgeoning satellite broadband industry, which, they say, now suffers from a spectrum shortage.
“A downlink allocation in the 17 GHz band for next-generation satellite systems would benefit American consumers and businesses everywhere, including those American living and working in underserved and unserved areas, by providing critical spectrum resources to meet the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency broadband,” SpaceX wrote.
About 5,000 satellite have been launched into orbit in the last two years, Kuiper stated. “Amazon plans to launch the first of its Kuiper System satellites for testing and demonstration purposes early next year,” the company added.
Multi-gig fiber access for Huber Heights
Fiber provider Metronet announced Wednesday citizens of Huber Heights, Ohio, can now access multi-gigabit, symmetrical speeds.
Metronet offers symmetrical residential speeds of up to two Gigabits per second (Gbps) and symmetrical businesses speeds of up to 10 Gpbs, where previously it offered 1 Gbps service, according to a press release. The company and its affiliates operate in more than 250 communities across 16 states.
“With multi-gigabit speeds now available to residents and businesses throughout Huber Heights, our customers now have the opportunity to experience the fastest speeds available, improving the way they live online,” said John Autry, Metronet’s regional sales manager. “We are proud to continue providing Huber Heights with accelerated, reliable multi-gigabit service that is sure to make a positive impact on for residents and businesses alike.”
Second FCC Map Data Filing Window, Health Provider Access to USF, NTIA Year-in-Review
The second map submission window opens January 3 and closes March 1.
December 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday opened the second filing window for facilities-based service providers to submit data for the commission’s broadband map.
The window will open on January 3 for providers to submit data that should identify broadband availability and other information as of December 31, 2022. The deadline to submit that data is March 1, 2023.
The commission also said the fabric, the broadband map’s data foundation, has been updated “for use in connection with the December 31, 2022, data that will be collected” in the upcoming filing window. The new fabric contains additional data sources and other improvements, including corrections from challenges to the fabric made by state and local governments and providers.
“Providers who are already licensees of the Fabric will receive an email from [FCC mapping contractor] CostQuest providing them with access to the new Fabric data on a rolling basis as the opening of the filing window approaches,” the agency said in a release Tuesday.
The agency’s preliminary map was released in November after the deadline for the commission’s first round of provider submissions, which ran between June 30 and September 1.
The map will be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to distribute to the states the $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
SHLB members ask for USAC to accept funding application for health providers not yet open
The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition is raising concern that its member organizations cannot files applications for funding from the Universal Service Fund for health care provider facilities that have not yet been opened.
According to a filing to the FCC on December 23, the organization that promotes connectivity to anchor institutions cited its members in saying that the Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the Rural Health Care program under the USF, “will not accept an application for funding for a new eligible health care provider (HCP) until that facility has officially opened.
“This means there is no process to allow an HCP to receive funding for up to more than a year of operation,” SHLB’s letter added. “USAC has indicated it takes this approach based on direction from the FCC, so we are writing to see if you would be willing to direct USAC to change this as an administrative matter.”
SHLB said that USAC will allow a school or library to get funding under another USF program, E-Rate, with the administrative only confirming later that the new school or library opened as planned.
“There is no sound reason that HCPs should be denied funding for the funding year in which the facility expects to open,” the letter noted, citing the E-Rate process.
Earlier this year, the commission proposed to make several revisions to its Rural Health Care program, which helps such centers get access to broadband services and is one of four high-cost programs under the Universal Service Fund umbrella administered by USAC. The proposals are intended to ensure rural healthcare providers receive the funding to get access and to limit waste, fraud and abuse.
NTIA’s year-in-review
The NTIA has rounded-up its numbers over the year, including how much it has committed to tribunal connectivity and planning grants for the BEAD program.
The Commerce agency said in a blog post last week that it has this year committed $1.7 billion in grants from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to more than 200 tribal entities, which is expected to connect more than 135,000 households.
It also said $304 million has been committed in planning grants to all 50 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico to help assist the states in receiving money from programs including the $42.5 billion BEAD program. All states and territories have signed up for its broadband infrastructure grant programs, which also include dedicated middle mile program and digital equity initiatives.
The agency also celebrated the election of Doreen Bodgan-Martin as head of the United Nations’ telecommunications regulator, defeating her Russian opponent.
“None of this would be possible without our terrific federal, state, and local government partners, and the many stakeholders and communities engaged in our work,” the NTIA said in the blog post. “NTIA is grateful for that partnership. Our agenda for 2023 is equally ambitious, and we look forward to working with all of you as we strive to build a better-connected world.”
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
AT&T’s new Gigapower joint venture will build fiber outside the company’s current footprint.
December 27, 2022 — AT&T and fund manager BlackRock Inc. announced Friday the formation of a joint venture, Gigapower LLC, to operate a fiber platform, Reuters reported.
Gigapower plans to deploy a fiber network to 1.5 million customers located outside of AT&T’s existing 21-state wireline presence using a commercial open access platform. This will contribute to AT&T’s previously announced goal of deploying fiber to more than 30 million locations by the end of 2025.
“Fiber is the lifeblood of digital commerce,” said Bill Hogg, CEO of Gigapower. “We have a proven team of professionals building this scalable, commercial open access wireline fiber network. Our goal is to help local service providers provide fiber connectivity, create the communications infrastructure needed to power the next generation of services and bring multi-gig capabilities to help close the gap for those who currently are without multi-gig service.”
Congress passes antitrust legislation, leaves out bipartisan privacy bills
Congress on Friday passed three Big Tech antitrust measures as part of the year-end omnibus spending bill: the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, the State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act, and the Foreign Merger Subsidy Disclosure Act
“While there is much more that still needs to be done to rein in Big Tech, this legislation gives a much-needed boost to antitrust enforcers to crack down on these companies’ anticompetitive behavior,” said Jon Schweppe, policy director of the American Principles Project.
Two other antitrust measures that more directly targeted Big Tech companies were not included in the final spending bill: the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act aims to prevent tech companies from using their platforms to preference their own products at the expense of competitors. The Open App Markets Act would require app stores run by Apple and Google to stop requiring third-party applications to use its payment systems and stop those stores from preferencing its own apps over competitors in search results.
“This is clearly the beginning of this fight and not the end,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D- Minn., on Tuesday. “I will continue to work across the aisle to protect consumers and strengthen competition.”
Despite some predictions to the contrary, the federal privacy legislation the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, and the Kids Online Safety Act also failed to make it into the final bill. The Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act would update COPPA to include protections for children aged 12 to 16. The Kids Online Safety Act would require social media platforms to set strict privacy settings as the default for underage users, alongside a variety of other measures under a “duty of care” to mitigate harm to minors.
FCC granted authority to prevent predatory prison phone fees
The Federal Communications Commission will be required to limit predatory and excessive correctional facility phone call costs, following the passage in the House by voice vote of the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act on Friday.
The bill, which had already passed the Senate that week, was introduced by Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, and Rob Portman, R-OH, to ensure family members could speak with incarcerated loved ones to help lower recidivism.
“The FCC has for years moved aggressively to address this terrible problem, but we have been limited in the extent to which we can address rates for calls made within a state’s borders,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Today, thanks to the leadership of Sens. Duckworth, Portman and their bipartisan coalition, the FCC will be granted the authority to close this glaring, painful, and detrimental loophole in our phones rate rules for incarcerated people,” adding it is a proven way to reduce recidivism.
The FCC voted in 2021 to limit some prison phone rates, but the measure only applied to interstate and international calls. The new legislation clarifies the agency’s authority to regulate intrastate rates.
