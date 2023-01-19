Big Tech
Broadband Breakfast Announces Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
The summit, live in Washington, will address Biden’s recent challenges to Big Tech: Section 230, privacy and competition.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2023 – Broadband Breakfast on Thursday announced its upcoming Big Tech & Speach Summit, at Clyde’s of Gallery Place in Washington. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
In a January 11 op-ed, President Joe Biden made the case that “The risks Big Tech poses for ordinary Americans are clear,” and alleged widespread harms including cyberstalking, child sexual exploitation, worsening mental health and “toxic online echo chambers.” The President presented a three-fold challenge to Big Tech on Section 230, privacy and competition.
Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit will tackle all three of these subjects. After an introductory Panel 1 on the big picture involving Big Tech, each of President Biden’s complaints will be duly considered.
Join the waitlist for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Panel 1: The big picture for Big Tech
It’s safe to say that Big Tech is no longer Washington’s favored child. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech giants that it has spawned — including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, Apple and others — are under a microscope as never before. What accounts for this shift? Has reverence for the mantra “move fast and break things” become revulsion at what Big Tech has done to our brains?
Panel 2: The fragility of Section 230
In his op-ed, the President said, “we need Big Tech companies to take responsibility for the content they spread and the algorithms they use.” Panel 2 will address content moderation, political polarization and Biden’s call to “fundamentally reform Section 230.”
Section 230 has been referred to as “the 26 words that created the internet.” The law allows online platforms to engage in content moderation without accepting liability for third-party content. With the Supreme Court digging deeply into the law, the internet’s foundation might be at risk. Plus, Congress is considering proposals to require greater transparency of platforms’ algorithms. Others want to force social networks to be hands-off. Still others want them to more actively police misinformation. Who will force changes upon Section 230 practices: The President, Congress, the High Court or the marketplace?
Panel 3: Regulating data privacy
The President said, “we need serious federal protections for Americans’ privacy. That means clear limits on how companies can collect, use and share highly personal data.” Panel 3 will address how best to regulate the collection of personal data and its use in targeted advertising.
Federal privacy legislation was introduced to bipartisan acclaim in 2022. But the bill died in Congress, leaving states to set their own digital privacy rules to govern digital privacy. The time children and adults spend online is heightening attention on potentially harmful effects of digital immersion. What kind of guardrails are states putting in place? How can Congress or federal regulators respond to rapidly-developing changes in the tech industry?
Panel 4: Innovation, competition and future tech
The President said, “when tech platforms get big enough, many find ways to promote their own products while excluding or disadvantaging competitors — or charge competitors a fortune to sell on their platform.” Is this correct? Panel 4 will address the realities — including what we know and what we don’t know — about innovation and competition.
For example, artificial intelligence has taken huge strides in the past few years. How will the power of AI be harnessed? Is government regulation needed? And what about the promised “metaverse:” A fad or a game changer? Some lawmakers, on both the right and the left, agree with the President that Big Tech stifles innovation. Who’s correct? And how will innovation and competition move forward in the future?
Join the waitlist for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Antitrust
Key Republican: Anticompetitive Practices of Big Tech Present a Threat to Innovation
Rep. Ken Buck said tech companies’ practices are anticompetitive and threaten innovation, free speech and national security.
WASHINGTON, January 13, 2023 — Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., argued on Wednesday that the anticompetitive practices of large tech companies present a threat to innovation, free speech and national security — and that even Republicans who are traditionally wary of antitrust legislation should view it as a key tool for curbing Big Tech’s power.
“I’m a free market person — I apply that principle to just about everywhere — but if you don’t have a market, you can’t have a free market,” Buck said at a Heritage Foundation event. “And when Google controls 94 percent of the online searches in this country, you don’t have a free market.”
Buck said that it was the responsibility of Congress to actively shape antitrust law, rather than “leaving it up to the courts to create something over the next 30 years.”
Among the several anti-Big Tech bills that have been proposed, Buck highlighted as his priority legislation that would prevent certain companies from acting as both buyers and sellers in digital advertising markets.
The bill applies to companies that generate more than $20 billion in digital ad revenues — specifically targeting Google and Facebook — and has so far received bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate.
Tech companies have spent millions of dollars lobbying against proposed antitrust bills, making it politically precarious for some members of Congress to support them, Buck said. Still, he urged his colleagues to consider the harms allegedly caused by social media platforms.
“We know that Instagram recognized that there was body shaming going on, there was depression among teenage girls, there was a higher suicide rate among teenage girls, and they doubled down,” Buck said. “They didn’t just say, ‘We’ve got to deal with this issue’ — they decided they were going to start marketing to a younger group.”
More competition in the market could give teens and parents access to better alternatives, Buck said, but the power held by the largest platforms makes it nearly impossible for competitors to emerge.
Rep. Buck linked free speech issues for tech industry to antitrust
“How do you have free speech, how do you have competition in the marketplace when you’ve got four companies that are so big that they can wipe out any kind of competitor?” he asked.
Buck has long been a critic of Big Tech, and introduced legislation to ban the TikTok app from U.S. government devices more than a year before similar legislation was passed as part of the bipartisan spending bill in December. This decision had nothing to do with fear of TikTok as a competitor to U.S. companies, he said.
“TikTok is dangerous, not because of its competition in the marketplace — I think it’s healthy in that sense; if Microsoft or some company had bought it, I’d be all in favor of that kind of competition for Facebook — but the bottom line is [that] how it’s being used by an adversary is dangerous and concerning.”
Although the TikTok ban won broad Republican support, alongside a variety of proposals to target tech companies’ privacy or content moderation practices, many antitrust bills have been less popular.
Buck has been open about his struggles in convincing other Republicans to pursue antitrust action, telling The Washington Post in March that “the antitrust bills that we are currently considering will not move forward under Republican leadership, and that’s been a very clear signal that has been sent.”
And now that the House is under Republican control, several experts have predicted that antitrust legislation is unlikely to move forward any time soon.
In an op-ed published Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on members of Congress to overcome partisan disagreements and keep tech companies in check by passing digital privacy, antitrust and content moderation legislation.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, responded to Biden’s comments in a statement that agreed with the need for privacy and content moderation action but did not mention antitrust.
Section 230
Google Defends Section 230 in Supreme Court Terror Case
‘Section 230 is critical to enabling the digital sector’s efforts to respond to extremist[s],’ said a tech industry supporter.
WASHINGTON, January 13, 2023 – The Supreme Court could trigger a cascade of internet-altering effects that will encourage the proliferation of offensive speech and the suppression of speech and create a “litigation minefield” if it decides Google is liable for the results of terrorist attacks by entities publishing on its YouTube platform, the search engine company argued Thursday.
The high court will hear the case of an America family whose daughter Reynaldo Gonzalez was killed in an ISIS terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. The family sued Google under the AntiTerrorism Act for the death, alleging YouTube participated as a publisher of ISIS recruitment videos when it hosted them and its algorithm shared them on the video platform.
But in a brief to the court on Thursday, Google said it is not liable for the content published by third parties on its website according to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and that deciding otherwise would effectively gut platform protection provision and “upend the internet.”
Denying the provision’s protections for platforms “could have devastating spillover effects,” Google argued in the brief. “Websites like Google and Etsy depend on algorithms to sift through mountains of user-created content and display content likely relevant to each user. If plaintiffs could evade Section 230(c)(1) by targeting how websites sort content or trying to hold users liable for liking or sharing articles, the internet would devolve into a disorganized mess and a litigation minefield.”
It would also “perversely encourage both wide-ranging suppression of speech and the proliferation of more offensive speech,” it added in the brief. “Sites with the resources to take down objectionable content could become beholden to heckler’s vetoes, removing anything anyone found objectionable.
“Other sites, by contrast, could take the see-no-evil approach, disabling all filtering to avoid any inference of constructive knowledge of third-party content,” Google added. “Still other sites could vanish altogether.”
Google rejected the argument that recommendations by its algorithms conveys an “implicit message,” arguing that in such a world, “any organized display [as algorithms do] of content ‘implicitly’ recommends that content and could be actionable.”
The Supreme Court is also hearing a similar case simultaneously in Twitter v. Taamneh.
The Section 230 scrutiny has loomed large since former President Donald Trump was banned from social media platforms for allegedly inciting the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021. Trump and conservatives called for rules limited that protection in light of the suspensions and bans, while the Democrats have not shied away from introducing legislation limited the provision if certain content continued to flourish on those platforms.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas early last year issued a statement calling for a reexamination of tech platform immunity protections following a Texas Supreme Court decision that said Facebook was shielded from liability in a trafficking case.
Meanwhile, startups and internet associations have argued for the preservation of the provision.
“These cases underscore how important it is that digital services have the resources and the legal certainty to deal with dangerous content online,” Matt Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, said in a statement when the Supreme Court decided in October to hear the Gonzalez case.
“Section 230 is critical to enabling the digital sector’s efforts to respond to extremist and violent rhetoric online,” he added, “and these cases illustrate why it is essential that those efforts continue.”
Section 230
CES 2023: Changing Section 230 Would Jeopardize Startup
Without Section 230, platforms whose actions are legally justified could be subject to ruinous lawsuits.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2021 – Removing Section 230’s protections for online platforms would expose small startups to crippling legal costs, said Kate Tummarello, executive director of Engine, a non-profit that advocates for startups, speaking on a Friday panel at the Consumer Electronics Show.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which became law in 1996, shields online platforms from civil liability for content posted by third-parties. While proponents say the provision is critical to the existence of platforms, public figures and policymakers on both right and left have, of late, advocated its repeal.
Tummarello argued that Section 230 allows young, resource-poor companies to combat lawsuits more efficiently, noting that a the costs of a full litigation could put a startup out of business. “Defending against a lawsuit over user content, even with 230 in place, still costs tens of thousands of dollars,” Tummarello said. She stated that even platforms whose actions are legally justified benefit from Section 230 since they could be subjected to and ruined by a frivolous lawsuit.
Section 230 will likely soon be subjected to judicial interpretation at the Supreme Court in a pair of cases, Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh. Both cases question whether tech platforms are liable for hosting pro-terrorist third-party content.
Charlotte Slaiman, competition policy director at Public Knowledge, voiced concern over platforms’ content-moderation decisions that, she said, enable online misinformation harassment. However, she argued that directly regulating content moderation is “fraught,” instead calling for “competition-based” reform that will provide alternative services for users.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Broadband Breakfast Announces Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Jessica Dine: Broadband Networks Are Doing Well, Time to Shift to Adoption Gap
Subsidies for Hotspot Devices a ‘Great Idea,’ FCC Chairwoman Says
Metaverse Technologies Could Present Unprecedented Risk to Children’s Digital Privacy
Mayors Urged to Get Moving on State Conversations for Federal Broadband Funding
Proposed Rules to Improve National Alert System Unnecessary, Say Critics
FCC-NTIA Cooperation on Innovation Fund, Fiber Provider Acquired, T-Mobile Fast on Mobile
Chris Mitchell: After Friday the 13th, a Failed Broadband Mapping Challenge Process
NTIA Offers No Extension on Broadband Map Challenges, TikTok’s Transparency, FCC Workforce Report
Businesses Should Prepare for More State-Specific Privacy Laws, Attorneys Say
Key Republican: Anticompetitive Practices of Big Tech Present a Threat to Innovation
As States Struggle to Challenge FCC Map, Local Communities Can Help Maximize BEAD Funding
CES 2023: 5G Will Drive Safer Transportation
CES 2023: Railroad Industry Needs Cybersecurity Update
CES 2023: Crypto Protects Privacy and Civil Liberties
CES 2023: Tech Competition with China All About National Security: Sen. Warner
CES 2023: Robust Cybersecurity Necessary as Connectivity Grows
CES 2023: Commissioner Starks Highlights Environmental Benefits of 5G Connectivity
ECF Funding, Georgia Broadband Grants, Affordable Broadband Access, Broadband Label Comments
What You Need to Know About the FCC’s Maps and the Challenge Process
CES 2023: Congressional Oversight, Digital Equity Priorities for New Mexico Senator
CES 2023: Changing Section 230 Would Jeopardize Startup
CES 2023: Cybersecurity for IoT Devices Should be Market-Driven
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Broadband Breakfast on January 11, 2023 – How to Challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
FCC Proposes Competing ‘Digital Discrimination’ Definitions, Advocates Clash
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
Gigi Sohn’s Political Purgatory and the Prospect of Reintroducing Net Neutrality Rules in 2023
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
State Broadband Offices Should Emphasize Adoption and Sustainability
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Georgia Congressional Delegation Urges FCC, NTIA to Delay BEAD Dates