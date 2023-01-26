Digital Inclusion
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Digital Equity provisions are central to state broadband offices’ plans to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Digital Equity provisions are central to state broadband offices’ plans to implement the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
In this interview with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, Michael Baker International Broadband Planning Consultants Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel go into detail about the role of Digital Equity Act plans in state broadband programs.
Michael Baker International, a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including geospatial, design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management, has been solving the world’s most complex challenges for over 80 years.
Its legacy of expertise, experience, innovation and integrity is proving essential in helping numerous federal, state and local navigate their broadband programs with the goal of solving the Digital Divide.
The broadband team at Michael Baker is filling a need that has existed since the internet became publicly available. Essentially, Internet Service Providers have historically made expansions to new areas based on profitability, not actual need. And pricing has been determined by market competition without real concern for those who cannot afford service.
In the video interview, Snerling and Garfinkel discuss how, with Michael Baker’s help, the federal government is encourage more equitable internet expansion through specific programs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The company guides clients to incorporate all considerations, not just profitability, into the project: Compliance with new policies, societal impact metrics and sustainability plans are baked into the Michael Baker consultant solution so that, over time, these projects will have a tremendous positive impact.
Digital Inclusion
Historically Underrepresented Communities Urged to Take Advantage of BEAD Planning
BEAD requirements a unique opportunity for underrepresented communities to be involved in broadband builds.
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2023 – Underrepresented communities are being urged to take advantage of the opportunity brought by the billions in funding coming from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by actively planning for the money being allocated by June 30.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is a unique opportunity for historically underrepresented communities to be heard in critical digital equity conversations, said experts at a United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday.
“For once, they are being included in the implementation process,” said Mara Reardon, the NTIA’s deputy director of public engagement, adding this is a “unique opportunity.” It is essential that communities take advantage of this by approaching state broadband offices, drafting broadband expansion plans, and showing up in commenting processes, Reardon urged.
Furthermore, historically underrepresented communities can make themselves available as contractors by subscribing to state mailing lists, being aware of requests going out, and participating in the state bidding process, said Reardon.
The notice of funding outlines several requirements for inclusion of historically underrepresented groups in the planning process, Reardon reiterated. Specifically, it mandates that eligible entities include underrepresented stakeholders in the process of developing their required five-year plans. This type of requirement is unique to federal infrastructure grants, said Reardon.
Due to the nature of the grant requirements, states must take necessary affirmative steps to ensure diverse groups are used in contracting and planning, added Lynn Follansbee of telecom trade association USTelecom. This means that projects will be outsourced to various providers and suppliers and that the work will be broken into pieces to involve as many groups as possible, said Follansbee.
The NTIA is making an effort to ensure that all community members are heard in critical issues, even establishing the office of public engagement for that purpose. It also said it has awarded $304 million in planning grants for broadband infrastructure builds to all states and Washington D.C. by the end of 2022.
Digital Inclusion
CES 2023: Congressional Oversight, Digital Equity Priorities for New Mexico Senator
Sen. Lujan once again voiced concern that the FCC’s national broadband map contains major inaccuracies.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2023 – Sen. Ben Ray Lujan on Friday endorsed “oversight at every level” of executive agencies’ broadband policies and decried service providers that perpetuate digital inequities.
Lujan appeared before an audience at the Consumer Electronics Show with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to preview the tech-policy priorities of the 118th Congress.
Among Washington legislators, Senators had CES 2023 to themselves: Representatives from the House of Representatives were stuck in Washington participating on Friday in the 12th, 13th and 14th votes for House Speaker.
Congress allocated $65 billion to broadband projects in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, the bulk of which, housed in the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, is yet to be disbursed. The IIJA funds are primarily for infrastructure, but billions are also available for digital equity and affordability projects.
Several federal legislators, including Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., have called for close supervision of Washington’s multitude of broadband-related programs. At CES on Friday, Warner argued that previous tranches of broadband funding have been poorly administered, and Lujan once again voiced concern that the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, whose data will be used to allocate BEAD funds, contains major inaccuracies.
Affordable, high-speed broadband is now a necessity, stated Warner. Lujan argued that policy must crafted to ensure all communities have access to connectivity.
“The [Federal Communications Commission] is working on some of the digital equity definitions right now…. I don’t want to see definitions that create loopholes that people can hide behind to not connect communities,” the New Mexico senator said, emphasizing the importance of “the digital literacy to be able take advantage of what this new connection means, so that people can take advantage of what I saw today [at CES].”
At a Senate hearing in December, Lujan grilled executives from industry trade associations over allegations of digital discrimination.
12 Days of Broadband
Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?
The program is helping low-income households afford internet access, but some experts warn that the fund will soon be depleted.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
FCC Proposes Notification Rules for 988 Suicide Hotline Lifeline Outages
FCC Eliminates Use of Urban-Rural Database for Healthcare Telecom Subsidies
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Meta Restores Trump’s Accounts, Alaska Uses AI for Mapping, Public Interest Model for Spectrum Policy
Dae-Keun Cho: Demystifying Interconnection and Cost Recovery in South Korea
FCC Orders Robocall Traffic Cutoff, Internet Lacking for Civil Society, Comcast Promotion
Section 230 Interpretation Debate Heats Up Ahead of Landmark Supreme Court Case
Historically Underrepresented Communities Urged to Take Advantage of BEAD Planning
Justice Department Sues Google, Big Tech’s White House Ties, TCPA Compliance Deadline
Supreme Court Seeks Biden Administration’s Input on Texas and Florida Social Media Laws
Utilities Coalition Warns Against Shifting Cost of Replacing Poles
NTIA Maintains June 30 BEAD Target, T-Mobile Breach, FCC Allocates $40M from ECF
Broadband Breakfast Announces Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Jessica Dine: Broadband Networks Are Doing Well, Time to Shift to Adoption Gap
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Chris Mitchell: After Friday the 13th, a Failed Broadband Mapping Challenge Process
Google Defends Section 230 in Supreme Court Terror Case
Regulation, Reporting Requirements and Oversight Can Make a Difference in Grant Applications
Eric Yaverbaum: Can a New CEO Besides Elon Musk Prevent the Fall of Twitter?
Businesses Should Prepare for More State-Specific Privacy Laws, Attorneys Say
Key Republican: Anticompetitive Practices of Big Tech Present a Threat to Innovation
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
FCC Proposes $62 Million Fine, SCOTUS Urged to Keep Section 230, TikTok Bans Extending
Metaverse Technologies Could Present Unprecedented Risk to Children’s Digital Privacy
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Broadband Breakfast on January 11, 2023 – How to Challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Trending
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
As States Struggle to Challenge FCC Map, Local Communities Can Help Maximize BEAD Funding
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Circulating Open Letter Urges BEAD Delays Due to Inaccurate Maps and Lack of Challenge Resources
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns
-
Big Tech1 week ago
Broadband Breakfast Announces Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 11, 2023 – How to Challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map