Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?

Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Live from Las Vegas for CES

In this special episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, Broadband Breakfast Reporter David McGarry will be on the ground at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. He and Broadband Breakfast Editor Drew Clark will interview panelists at CES 2023 to discuss connectivity, technology and social media trends as they impact broadband infrastructure for 2023. They will also provide a sneak peek of the hottest trends at the country’s largest tech conference.

J. David Grossman (keynote) serves as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, where he is responsible for representing the association before the FCC, FTC, and other government agencies, with a focus on broadband, spectrum policy, cybersecurity and online competition. David spent nearly a decade in public service, including serving as Chief of Staff to FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, Legislative Director and Senior Advisor for Technology Policy to Rep. Anna Eshoo of Silicon Valley, and as Technology Counsel to the U.S. House Small Business Committee under the leadership of Rep. Nydia Velázquez.

Tom Kamber is the founder and executive director of Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) and Senior Planet. He is a leading expert on aging and technology and is regularly featured in national media. Under his leadership, OATS and Senior Planet have developed award-winning programs for older adults across America and are now charitable affiliates of AARP. Tom has taught courses on technology, urban studies, and philanthropy at Columbia University, is widely published in professional and academic journals, and has presented his work on five continents.

Christian Kurasek is the CFO of both Pronto AI, an autonomous technology company, and Pollen Mobile, a new mobile network that allows anyone to create private, affordable connectivity where they need it. Christian brings with him 20 years of finance experience, having held roles at Guggenheim Partners, Barclays, and Accenture, among others. He also served as a Board Member for the University of Iowa Biomedical Engineering Advisory Council from 2004 – 2013 and was a Co-Founder at Buqoo.com.

Bryan Reimer, Ph.D., is a Research Scientist in the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics where he leads a team focused on finding solutions to the next generation of human factors challenges associated with driver attention management, distraction, automation and the use of advanced driver assistance systems to maximize mobility and safety. He founded and leads the Advanced Vehicle Technology (AVT) consortium an academic industry partnership seeking to understand how drivers use emerging, commercially available vehicle technologies. He is an author on over 250 technical contributions, a Contributor to Forbes, and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a Ph.D. in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering.

David B. McGarry (moderator) is a Broadband Breakfast reporter who who has extensively covered broadband infrastructure, data and mapping. He has closely followed and broken news on the controversies surrounding the national broadband fabric and map. He hails from sunny Los Angeles, and has written extensively on privacy and tech policy.

Drew Clark (host) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

