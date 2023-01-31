#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
What are states focusing on in order to maximize the amount and impact of their federal broadband funding?
Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12 Noon ET – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
For the past year, state broadband offices have been hard at work to prepare for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Now that a key map challenge deadline has passed — for better or for worse — what are states focusing on in order to maximize the amount and impact of their federal broadband funding? Which states have come out ahead in BEAD funding allocation, and which are struggling? What other IIJA programs and projects are states working on, and what are the biggest hurdles to their completion?
Panelists
Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Summit moderators will set the stage for timely discussions on content moderation, privacy and competition.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
With one week left to go before Broadband Breakfast’s live in-person Big Tech & Speech Summit, the conference moderators will present a preview of what to expect at the event. We’ll go over the newest developments in the world of Big Tech — including the recent opening arguments in Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh — and set the stage for timely discussions on content moderation, privacy and competition. Attendees will have the chance to shape the discussion at the summit by letting moderators know in advance what burning questions are on their minds.
This FREE Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will feature insights from the exclusive Broadband Breakfast Club report for the month of March. Access the full report by registering here.
Panelists
Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Discuss the state of the broadband workforce, what is being done to develop it and what challenges still lie ahead.
Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Issues
Several states are using funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to implement new broadband curriculums and apprenticeship programs in order to grow the dwindling telecom workforce. These programs are key for ensuring a future workforce that is robust, resilient, and has the training and experience required to support the future of broadband. But will these measures be enough to fend off the approaching labor shortage that some experts have warned will risk states’ ability to maintain adequate internet coverage? Join industry leaders at this live online event to check in with the state of the broadband workforce, what is being done to develop it and what challenges still lie ahead.
Panelists
Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will soon hear two blockbuster cases asking if tech companies can be held liable for terrorist content on their platforms.
See Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules, Broadband Breakfast, January 30, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will soon hear two blockbuster cases involving Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act: Gonzalez v. Google on February 21, and Twitter v. Taamneh on February 22. Both of these cases ask if tech companies can be held liable for terrorist content on their platforms. Also in play: Laws in Florida and in Texas (both on hold during the course of litigation) that would limit online platforms’ ability to moderate content. In a recent brief, Google argued that denying Section 230 protections for platforms “could have devastating spillover effects.” In advance of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9, this Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will consider Section 230 and the Supreme Court.
Panelists:
- Chris Marchese, Counsel, NetChoice
- Ari Cohn, Free Speech Counsel, TechFreedom
- Jessica Dheere, Director, Ranking Digital Rights
- Ali Sternburg, Vice President of Information Policy, Computer & Communications Industry Association
- Marshall Van Alstyne, Questrom Chair Professor, Boston University
Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Reynaldo Gonzalez, et. al, v. Google, Supreme Court Docket 21-1333
- Twitter v. Mehier Taamneh, et al., Supreme Court Docket 21-1496
- NetChoice v. Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas, Supreme Court Docket 22-555
- Ashley Moody, Attorney General of Florida, et al., v. NetChoice, Supreme Court Docket 22-277
- Free Speech, Platforms & The Fake News Problem, Marshall Van Alstyne, December 31, 2021
- The Big Tech Scorecard, Ranking Digital Rights, 2022
- “It’s the Business Model: How Big Tech’s Profit Machine is Distorting the Public Sphere and Threatening Democracy” Report Series, Ranking Digital Rights, 2020
- Supreme Court Seeks Biden Administration’s Input on Texas and Florida Social Media Laws, Broadband Breakfast, January 24, 2023
- Google Defends Section 230 in Supreme Court Terror Case, Broadband Breakfast, January 13, 2023
- Changing Section 230 Would Jeopardize Startup, Broadband Breakfast, January 6, 2023
- Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain, Broadband Breakfast’s 12 Days of Broadband, December 20, 2023
- Tech Groups, Free Expression Advocates Support Twitter in Landmark Content Moderation Case, Broadband Breakfast, December 8, 2023
Chris Marchese analyzes technology-related legislative and regulatory issues at both the federal and state level. His portfolio includes monitoring and analyzing proposals to amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, antitrust enforcement, and potential barriers to free speech and free enterprise on the internet. Before joining NetChoice in 2019, Chris worked as a law clerk at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center, where he analyzed legal issues relevant to the business community, including state-court decisions that threatened traditional liability rules.
Ari Cohn is Free Speech Counsel at TechFreedom. A nationally recognized expert in First Amendment law, he was previously the Director of the Individual Rights Defense Program at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), and has worked in private practice at Mayer Brown LLP and as a solo practitioner, and was an attorney with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Ari graduated cum laude from Cornell Law School, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Jessica Dheere is the director of Ranking Digital Rights, and co-authored RDR’s spring 2020 report “Getting to the Source of Infodemics: It’s the Business Model.” An affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, she is also founder, former executive director, and board member of the Arab digital rights organization SMEX, and in 2019, she launched the CYRILLA Collaborative, which catalogs global digital rights law and case law. She is a graduate of Princeton University and the New School.
Ali Sternburg is Vice President of Information Policy at the Computer & Communications Industry Association, where she focuses on intermediary liability, copyright, and other areas of intellectual property. Ali joined CCIA during law school in 2011, and previously served as Senior Policy Counsel, Policy Counsel, and Legal Fellow. She is also an Inaugural Fellow at the Internet Law & Policy Foundry.
Marshall Van Alstyne (@InfoEcon) is the Questrom Chair Professor at Boston University. His work explores how IT affects firms, innovation, and society with an emphasis on business platforms. He co-authored the international best seller Platform Revolution and his research influence ranks among the top 2% of all scientists globally.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
