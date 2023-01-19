#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will soon hear two blockbuster cases asking if tech companies can be held liable for terrorist content on their platforms.
Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will soon hear two blockbuster cases involving Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act: Gonzalez v. Google on February 21, and Twitter v. Taamneh on February 22. Both of these cases ask if tech companies can be held liable for terrorist content on their platforms. Also in play: Laws in Florida and in Texas (both on hold during the course of litigation) that would limit online platforms’ ability to moderate content. In a recent brief, Google argued that deny’s Section 230 protections for platforms “could have devastating spillover effects.” In advance of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9, this Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will consider Section 230 and the Supreme Court.
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Experts have warned that the BABA mandate raises the cost of broadband deployment.
Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 12 Noon ET – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s guidelines for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program mandate compliance with the Build America, Buy America Act, which favors domestic manufacturing. Many industry experts have warned that this raises prices on goods necessary for broadband deployment, and are urging the NTIA to not only follow through on its proposal to waive the requirement for the Middle Mile grant program but extend that waiver to the BEAD program. Whether or not this happens, what will the Build America, Buy America Act’s impact be on the country’s digital infrastructure?
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Will Congress have anything new to say about infrastructure investment, wireless communication or net neutrality?
Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 12 Noon ET – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Hampered by a new partisan divide, what will the 118th Congress be able to accomplish in terms of broadband and technology policy? In particular, what do broadband and technology industry groups see as realistic policy priorities under divided government? Many members of Congress want to sharply curb the power of Big Tech, including through a potential national TikTok ban. Another issue left unresolved from last Congress was the state of information privacy legislation. These developments take place against a backdrop of the largest federal investment in broadband ever. Will Congress have anything new to say about infrastructure investment, wireless communication or network neutrality?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
How will the power struggle over information technology and policy play out in the coming year?
Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Tensions between the U.S. and China are continuing to grow, and the battle over information technology and policy often appears to be at the heart of the conflict. Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei has been effectively barred from the U.S. market for over a year, and the Federal Communications Commission recently tightened restrictions with a new rule that will keep Huawei, ZTE and other companies from surveilling American citizens. Meanwhile, ByteDance’s TikTok has been banned from U.S. government devices, and some politicians argue that it also should be banned from the devices of its 100 million U.S. users. How will this power struggle play out over the coming year, and what are the implications of both countries’ decisions?
Panelists:
- Dr. Yangyang Cheng, Research Scholar in Law and Fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center
- Kate Kaye, Independent Tech Journalist and Writer
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns, Broadband Breakfast, December 30, 2022
- Will nationalism end the golden age of global AI collaboration?, By Kate Kaye, Protocol, November 1, 2022
Dr. Yangyang Cheng is a Research Scholar in Law and Fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center, where her work focuses on the development of science and technology in China and US‒China relations. Her essays on these and related topics have appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Atlantic, WIRED, MIT Technology Review, and many other publications. Trained as a particle physicist, she worked on the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for over a decade, most recently at Cornell University and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.
Kate Kaye is a tech journalist who tells deeply-reported stories with words and sound. Her work has been published in Protocol, MIT Technology Review, CityLab, OneZero, Fast Company, and many other outlets, and it’s been heard on NPR, American Public Media’s Marketplace and other radio programs and podcasts. Kate covered AI and data as senior reporter for Protocol until the publication suddenly shut down in November 2022.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
