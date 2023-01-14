Connect with us

Businesses Should Prepare for More State-Specific Privacy Laws, Attorneys Say

“The privacy landscape in the U.S. is likely to become more complicated before it gets any easier.”

Published

2 hours ago

on

Photos of Joan Stewart, Kathleen Scott and Duane Pozza courtesy of Wiley

WASHINGTON, January 13, 2023 — In the absence of overarching federal legislation, several states are passing or considering their own privacy laws, creating an increasingly disparate legal landscape that may be difficult for national companies to navigate.

“I think the privacy landscape in the U.S. is likely to become more complicated before it gets any easier,” said Joan Stewart, an attorney specializing in privacy, data governance and regulatory compliance, at a webcast hosted by Wiley on Thursday.

New privacy laws in California and Virginia took effect on Jan. 1, and Colorado and Connecticut have privacy laws set to become effective in July. Utah’s privacy law will go into effect at the end of December.

 “We expect to see additional states actively considering both omnibus and targeted privacy laws this year,” Stewart said. “So we encourage businesses to focus now on creating universal privacy programs that can adapt to these new laws in the future.”

Although the various state laws have plenty of overlap, there are also several significant outliers, said Kathleen Scott, a privacy and cybersecurity attorney.

States take different approaches to imposing privacy

For example, the new California Privacy Rights Act — which amends and strengthens California’s existing digital privacy law, already considered the strongest in the country — requires that businesses use specific words to describe the categories of personally identifying information being collected.

“These words are unique to California; they come from the statute, and they don’t always make perfect sense outside of that context,” Scott said.

Another area of difference is the consumer’s right to appeal privacy-related decisions. Virginia, Colorado and Connecticut require businesses to offer a process through which they explain to consumers why a specific request was denied.

While implementing a universal standard make compliance easier for businesses, Scott noted that “processing appeals can be pretty resource intensive, so there may be important reasons not to extend those outlier requirements more broadly to other states.”

Generally speaking, the state privacy laws apply to for-profit businesses and make an exception for nonprofits. However, Colorado’s law applies to for-profit and nonprofit entities that meet certain thresholds, and the Virginia and Connecticut laws carve out select nonprofits as exempt instead of having a blanket exemption.

Other state-to-state differences include specific notices, link requirements and opt-in versus opt-out policies. Even key definitions, such as what qualifies as “sensitive data,” vary from state to state.

Two of the state privacy laws taking effect in 2023 authorize the development of new rules, making it likely that additional expectations are on the horizon.

California will not begin civil and administrative enforcement of the CPRA until July. In the meantime, the state’s new privacy agency is charged with developing rules for its implementation, including specific directives for required notices, automated decision-making and other issues.

“The California rulemaking has been particularly complicated… and the outcome is going to have significant impacts on business practices,” said Duane Pozza, an attorney specializing in privacy, emerging technology and financial practices.

The state’s attorney general is arguing that existing rules require a global opt-out mechanism, but the new law establishes this as optional, Pozza explained. The currently proposed rules would again require a global opt-out.

Colorado’s attorney general is undertaking a similar rulemaking process, revising a previously released draft of the rules in preparation for a February hearing.

Several additional states are expected to propose broad or targeted privacy laws during the coming legislative cycle, according to data published Thursday by the Computer and Communications Industry Association. In addition to comprehensive consumer data privacy legislation, several measures address the collection of biometric information and children’s online safety, the CCIA found.

Reporter Em McPhie studied communication design and writing at Washington University in St. Louis, where she was a managing editor for the student newspaper. In addition to agency and freelance marketing experience, she has reported extensively on Section 230, big tech, and rural broadband access. She is a founding board member of Code Open Sesame, an organization that teaches computer programming skills to underprivileged children.

Privacy

CES 2023: Federal Privacy Standard Needed for Consumer Protection

Federal regulation is needed since companies often renege on voluntarily accepted agreements, argued Public Knowledge head.

Published

5 days ago

on

January 8, 2023

By

Photo of Public Knowledge President and CEO Chris Lewis

LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2023 – Despite certain self-imposed industry standards, a federal privacy law is necessary to ensure consistent compliance and protect consumer rights, said Chris Lewis, president and CEO of advocacy group Public Knowledge, at the Consumer Electronics Show Saturday afternoon.

Many experts and policymakers have called for a comprehensive national privacy law, but, although such a bill gained bipartisan support in 2022 before stalling, Congress has yet to act. Lewis argued that federal regulation is needed since companies often renege on voluntarily accepted privacy standards. “In the era of big data, the harms that come with [violations] are just exacerbated because of how much data is out there, both the harms to consumers and users [and] the harms to competition,” Lewis said.

Later in the panel, Lewis argued that case-by-case enforcement, as attempted by the current Federal Trade Commission, cannot keep pace with innovation. Privacy and data-protection rules would force innovators to consider those issues earlier in the product-design process, he said.

“You go up and you talk to [exhibitors at CES] and ask them things get at consumer-protection harms that could come from their technology or could come from the next iteration of their technology…you can tell that those harms are not front of mind, so we want to see them become more front of mind,” Lewis said.

The absence of federal action has led several states, including California, to pass their own privacy codes. Panelists argued that this “patchwork” of inconsistent state regulations creates uncertainty for consumers and the business community.

Continue Reading

Cybersecurity

CES 2023: Consumers Need to Understand Personal Cybersecurity, Says White House Cyber Official

Consumers must better understand how to weigh risks and protect themselves in the digital world, said Camille Stewart Gloster.

Published

6 days ago

on

January 7, 2023

By

Photo of John Mitchell, Tobin Richardson, Amit Elazari, and Camille Stewart Gloster (left to right)

LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2023 – In addition to building a more robust cybersecurity workforce, policymakers should consider consumer education, said Camille Stewart Gloster, deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem for the White House, speaking Saturday at the Consumer Electronics Show.

CES 2023 has featured numerous discussions of cybersecurity in sectors ranging from transportation to Internet of Things home devices. On Thursday, an official from the Department of Homeland Security argued that manufactures should design and pre-configure devices to be secure, thus reducing the security burden on consumers.

For their own protection, consumers must better understand how to weigh risks and protect themselves in the digital world, Stewart Gloster said Saturday. “The sooner that people understand that their physical security and digital security are inextricably linked the better,” she argued. According to the panel’s moderator, Consumer Technology Association senior manager for government affairs John Mitchell, 82 percent of data breaches in 2021 involved “the human element, stolen credentials, phishing, misuse.”

Stewart Gloster’s team is working on a national cyber-workforce and education strategy, she said, which will address the federal cyber workforce, the national cyber workforce, cyber education, and “digital safety awareness.”

Stewart Gloster said workforce initiatives should promote the participation of “people of a diverse set of backgrounds who are highly skilled and multidisciplinary who can take a look at the problem space, who can apply their lived experiences, apply the things they’ve observed, apply their academic backgrounds to a challenging and ever evolving landscape.”

Continue Reading

Cybersecurity

CES 2023: Cybersecurity for IoT Devices Should be Market-Driven

NIST’s cybersecurity guidelines for IoT prescribe desired outcomes, rather than specific and ‘brittle’ standards.

Published

1 week ago

on

January 6, 2023

By

Michael Bergman (left) and Katerina Megas

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2023 – Cybersecurity protocols for Internet of Things devices should be industry-driven, Katerina Megas, program manager of the Cybersecurity for Internet of Things Program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, said Friday at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023.

The popularization of IoT devices gives cyber-criminals increasing opportunities to breach networks, many say. Network-connected household devices – e.g., lightbulbs and home security devices – can be entry-points if security protocols are lacking. On CES panel on Thursday, a cybersecurity official at the Department of Homeland Security argued that manufacturers should design and preset devices to be safe, shifting much of the burden from the consumer.

“For a long-term, sustainable solution, the best approach really is for demand to be market driven,” she said, adding that NIST is “happy” to support the market when called on. To preserve flexibility, NIST’s cybersecurity guidelines for IoT manufacturers in general prescribed desired outcomes, rather than specific and “brittle” standards, Megas said.

“How you achieve those [outcomes] will vary depending on the maturity of your organization, the architecture of your product, perhaps preferences that you might have for you own internal processes,” she explained.

Megas said manufacturers, who well know their devices’ technical capabilities, often lack an understanding of how consumers actually use their devices. Megas said she has examined how to “help a manufacturer who has no insights into the final contextual use of this product, how can we help them…understand, ‘Here are the risks associated with my device.’”

At an American Enterprise Institute panel held in November, Megas endorsed an “ecosystem approach” to cybersecurity, arguing that network security is also indispensable.

Continue Reading

Trending