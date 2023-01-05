5G
CES 2023: 5G Will Drive Safer Transportation
More comprehensive data-sharing is made possible by the reduced latency of 5G, CES hears.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2023 – Panelists at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 on Thursday touted the potential for 5G to make transportation safer by enabling information sharing between vehicles and with infrastructure.
5G is expected to expand connectivity by attaching small cell connectivity equipment on various city infrastructure, including traffic lights and bus shelters.
More comprehensive data-sharing is made possible by the reduced latency of 5G, said Aruna Anand, president and CEO of Continental Automotive Systems Inc., referring to connectivity communications times. Anand argued that making relevant information available to multiple vehicles is key to improving safety.
“We give more information about the surroundings of the vehicle to the car to enable [it] to make better decisions,” Anand said.
Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager for cellular modems and infrastructure at chip maker Qualcomm, described a 5G-enabled “true ubiquitous data space solution” in which vehicles and smart infrastructure – e.g., traffic lights and stop signs – communicate with one another.
Asked for predictions, Malladi forecasted an increased “blend” of communications and artificial intelligence technologies. Anand said 6G is expected to emerge by 2028 and make its way to vehicle technology by 2031.
Both realized and predicted innovations in 5G-enabled technologies have driven calls for expanded spectrum access, from private and public sectors alike. The Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the respective overseers of non-federally and federally-used spectrum, in August agreed to an updated memorandum of understanding on spectrum management
Although relatively new, this agreement has already been touted by officials.
The FCC, whose spectrum auction authority Congress extended in December, made several moves last year to expand spectrum access.
5G
FCC Permit ‘Shot Clocks’ Provides ‘Predictability’ to Wireless Infrastructure Builds: T-Mobile
Shot clocks are important to industry players, argued T-Mobile’s Tim Halinski.
WASHINGTON, November 8, 2022 – Panelists on a Federal Communications Bar Association web panel discussed Monday whether benefits of the Federal Communications Commission’s “shot clocks,” which limit how long states and local governments can review wireless infrastructure applications, outweigh the increased pressures they place on state and local governments.
A shot clock’s deadline puts pressure on city officials’ negotiations with providers over the terms of infrastructure projects, said Nancy Werner, partner at Bradley Werner, LLC, a telecommunications legal and consulting firm. They also “put a lot of pressure on local governments…to make sure (they) have a reason to deny” a provider’s application if an agreement cannot be readily reached, Werner added.
Tim Halinski, corporate counsel for T-Mobile, argued Monday that shot clocks are important to industry players, although he acknowledged the validity of Werner’s concerns. T-Mobile and other providers benefit from expeditious permitting processes, as they look to accelerate the build out of 5G wireless technology.
“There’s no one size fits all,” Halinski said, “But it’s at least the starting point and provides that predictability in deployment that we need.”
The comments come as the FCC fields comments on new standards that would streamline the division of costs between third party attachers and pole owners. Critics say the financial and time delay burden in getting access to these poles have slowed and will slow the expansion of broadband in the country.
In 2018, the FCC instituted shortened shot clocks for small wireless infrastructure projects: “60 days for review of an application for collocation…using a preexisting structure and 90 days for review of an application for attachment…using a new structure.” The commission said the new, limited timeframes would facilitate the deployment of wireless infrastructure.
The FCC’s revised shot clocks for small wireless deployments was but one portion of the agency’s so-called “Small Cell Order” of 2018, which aimed to promote the expansion of 5G. To accomplish this goal, however, the order sought to eliminate regulatory roadblocks by limiting state and local governments’ authorities over wireless infrastructure permitting and their own rights of way. This tactic drew criticisms from many experts and local officials.
Nonetheless, in August 2020, the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld the order in City of Portland v. United States.
“(The Ninth Circuit’s) decision is a massive victory for U.S. leadership in 5G, our nation’s economy and American consumers,” said then–FCC Chairman Ajit Pai shortly after the ruling. “The court rightly affirmed the FCC’s efforts to ensure that infrastructure deployment critical to 5G…is not impeded by exorbitant fees imposed by state and local governments.”
5G
5G Demand Needs More Fiber Infrastructure, Conference Hears
‘We’re in the early innings now of this 5G evolution and really the fourth industrial revolution,’ said a Verizon partner.
DENVER, October 26, 2022 – More fiber deployment is “critical” to meet increasing demands for 5G, said a telecom executive at the 2022 INCOMPAS Show.
“[Fiber]’s where the industry is shifting and you’re going to have to shift with the industry,” Curtis Heffelfinger, vice president of wholesale sales at telecom Brightspeed, said on a Monday panel.
5G wireless builds will use fiber to many cell sites to deliver on the promise of ubiquitous connectivity in many areas. 5G technology promises faster cell speeds and lower latency – the time it takes for a communication to be sent from a device to a network and back.
“Today we’re in the early innings now of this 5G evolution and really the fourth industrial revolution,” said Jeff Hulse, vice president of Verizon Partner Solutions.
Industry incumbents are moving toward rapid expansion of fiber builds. Just last week, Bloomberg reported AT&T is in talks to initiate an eight-figure fiber-deployment project.
Hulse said his company is “thinking big about big bandwidth,” and although Verizon has “a ton of legacy products out there on copper wires,” the telecom giant is working to transition networks towards the future. Heffelfinger said Brightspeed is modernizing as well, although it also still owns many “aged assets.”
The INCOMPAS Show is a communications industry event that facilitates networking and business deals. The 2020 show, held in Denver, featured executives from Verizon, DISH, FiberLight, and other industry players, as well as officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and state broadband offices.
5G
Johnny Kampis: Wireless Survey Shows 5G’s Role in Closing Digital Divide
5G has experienced a quantum leap in growth since it first began rolling out in 2018.
There was universal consensus that 5G wireless technology would be a game changer for closing the digital divide. The question was whether or not private investment would be enough to deploy the needed infrastructure. A new report shows that capital expenditures from wireless providers reached a record high in 2021, as 5G saw tremendous growth and will continue to help connect households now unserved by broadband.
CTIA’s 2022 Annual Wireless Industry Survey shows that wireless providers invested $35 billion into growing and improving their networks, the fourth consecutive year of industry growth.
CTIA said this is “a powerful trend that emphasizes the societal importance of wireless connectivity and underlines the industry’s commitment to building a robust platform for innovation that connects all communities.”
5G has experienced a quantum leap in growth since it first began rolling out in 2018, as infrastructure reforms that eased deployment barriers have resulted in 5G growing twice as fast as 4G. Since the Federal Communications Commission and state legislatures worked to modernize key siting regulations that could have stymied the technology’s growth, wireless providers have added 70,000 active cell sites. There are now nearly 420,000 operational cell sites across the U.S.
As CTIA notes, “More cell sites enhance coverage, encouraging adoptions and helping to close the digital divide.”
Clearly consumers want faster mobile internet speeds as the number of connective 5G devices grew more than a whopping 500 percent this past year from 14 million to Accenture 85 million. About one-third of American now possess an active 5G device.
CTIA points out that the number of connections that require wireless technology is helping fuel the growth – everything from smart watches to medical sensors. Such data-only devices represent about 42 percent of all wireless connections.
Wireless providers have invested nearly $121 billion into their networks since the launch of 5G.
CTIA notes that in an age of incredible inflation, the wireless industry’s investment, combined with increased market competition, has led to lower prices, “providing a welcome contrast to an economy where consumers have faced priced increases for 94 percent of tracked goods and services nationwide.”
Since 2010, the cost of unlimited data plans has declined 43 percent while wireless speeds have increased 85-fold over the same period.
Investment and competition have also led to new innovations such as 5G for home broadband and 5G fixed wireless. The latter is particularly useful in connecting rural areas where it’s hard to make a business case for fiber due to the cost of the last-mile connections. CTIA notes that 5G home broadband is available in more than 40 million households, providing home connections via spectrum with high capacity and low latency rather than a wired connection.
The report also points out that 5G is helping mitigate the impacts of climate change by creating green jobs in key industries. Accenture has found that 5G-enabled use cases should delivers 20 percent of the U.S.’s emission reduction targets by 2025.
5G is clearly helping usher in a new age of connectivity in this country. CTIA’s statistics are encouraging signs that the latest wireless technology is helping make broadband access available to more Americans than ever before. The best part of this growth is that taxpayer dollars are not being spent.
Johnny Kampis is director of telecom policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
CES 2023: Crypto Protects Privacy and Civil Liberties
CES 2023: Railroad Industry Needs Cybersecurity Update
CES 2023: Robust Cybersecurity Necessary as Connectivity Grows
CES 2023: 5G Will Drive Safer Transportation
ECF Funding, Georgia Broadband Grants, Affordable Broadband Access, Broadband Label Comments
CES 2023: Tech Retail Revenues Will Drop in 2023, Says Consumer Technology Association
CES 2023: Social Media Advertising Should Feel ‘Authentic’
CES 2023: Virtual World to be Consumer, Community Driven
Sean Gonsalves: All States Have Received Broadband Grants, Focus Now on Jan. 13 Map Deadline
FCC Seeking Comments on Licensed Spectrum Allocation for Unmanned Aircraft
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
State Broadband Offices Should Emphasize Adoption and Sustainability
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage
Quantum Technologies on Fiber Will Advance AI, Other Applications: Company Exec
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
As Debate Over 12 GigaHertz Persist, Satellite Companies Jockey for Nearby Spectrum
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
How Long Will it Take Congress to Revamp the Universal Service Fund?
Second FCC Map Data Filing Window, Health Provider Access to USF, NTIA Year-in-Review
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Broadband Breakfast on January 11, 2023 – How to Challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Trending
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
-
Privacy4 weeks ago
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Maryland Bans TikTok on State Network, New Head of Open Technology Institute, UScellular Expands 5G
-
Wireless4 weeks ago
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline