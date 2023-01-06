Section 230
CES 2023: Changing Section 230 Would Jeopardize Startup
Without Section 230, platforms whose actions are legally justified could be subject to ruinous lawsuits.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2021 – Removing Section 230’s protections for online platforms would expose small startups to crippling legal costs, said Kate Tummarello, executive director of Engine, a non-profit that advocates for startups, speaking on a Friday panel at the Consumer Electronics Show.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which became law in 1996, shields online platforms from civil liability for content posted by third-parties. While proponents say the provision is critical to the existence of platforms, public figures and policymakers on both right and left have, of late, advocated its repeal.
Tummarello argued that Section 230 allows young, resource-poor companies to combat lawsuits more efficiently, noting that a the costs of a full litigation could put a startup out of business. “Defending against a lawsuit over user content, even with 230 in place, still costs tens of thousands of dollars,” Tummarello said. She stated that even platforms whose actions are legally justified benefit from Section 230 since they could be subjected to and ruined by a frivolous lawsuit.
Section 230 will likely soon be subjected to judicial interpretation at the Supreme Court in a pair of cases, Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh. Both cases question whether tech platforms are liable for hosting pro-terrorist third-party content.
Charlotte Slaiman, competition policy director at Public Knowledge, voiced concern over platforms’ content-moderation decisions that, she said, enable online misinformation harassment. However, she argued that directly regulating content moderation is “fraught,” instead calling for “competition-based” reform that will provide alternative services for users.
Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230's Future is Uncertain
The Supreme Court is preparing to hear two cases related to content moderation and platform liability.
Tech Groups, Free Expression Advocates Support Twitter in Landmark Content Moderation Case
The Supreme Court’s decision could dramatically alter the content moderation landscape.
WASHINGTON, December 8, 2022 — Holding tech companies liable for the presence of terrorist content on their platforms risks substantially limiting their ability to effectively moderate content without overly restricting speech, according to several industry associations and civil rights organizations.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with seven other tech associations, filed an amicus brief Tuesday emphasizing the vast amount of online content generated on a daily basis and the existing efforts of tech companies to remove harmful content.
A separate coalition of organizations, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy & Technology, also filed an amicus brief.
Supreme Court to hear two social media cases next year
The briefs were filed in support of Twitter as the Supreme Court prepares to hear Twitter v. Taamneh in 2023, alongside the similar case Gonzalez v. Google. The cases, brought by relatives of ISIS attack victims, argue that social media platforms allow groups like ISIS to publish terrorist content, recruit new operatives and coordinate attacks.
Both cases were initially dismissed, but an appeals court in June 2021 overturned the Taamneh dismissal, holding that the case adequately asserted its claim that tech platforms could be held liable for aiding acts of terrorism. The Supreme Court will now decide whether an online service can be held liable for “knowingly” aiding terrorism if it could have taken more aggressive steps to prevent such use of its platform.
The Taamneh case hinges on the Anti-Terrorism Act, which says that liability for terrorist attacks can be placed on “any person who aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance.” The case alleges that Twitter did this by allowing terrorists to utilize its communications infrastructure while knowing that such use was occurring.
Gonzalez is more directly focused on Section 230, a provision under the Communications Decency Act that shields platforms from liability for the content their users publish. The case looks at YouTube’s targeted algorithmic recommendations and the amplification of terrorist content, arguing that online platforms should not be protected by Section 230 immunity when they engage in such actions.
Justice Clarence Thomas tips his hand against Section 230
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in 2020 that the “sweeping immunity” granted by current interpretations of Section 230 could have serious negative consequences, and suggested that the court consider narrowing the statute in a future case.
Experts have long warned that removing Section 230 could have the unintended impact of dramatically increasing the amount of content removed from online platforms, as liability concerns will incentivize companies to err on the side of over-moderation.
Without some form of liability protection, platforms “would be likely to use necessarily blunt content moderation tools to over-restrict speech or to impose blanket bans on certain topics, speakers, or specific types of content,” the EFF and other civil rights organizations argued.
Platforms are already self-motivated to remove harmful content because failing to do so can risk their user base, CCIA and the other tech organizations said.
There is an immense amount of harmful content to be found on online and moderating it is a careful, costly and iterative process, the CCIA brief said, adding that “mistakes and difficult judgement calls will be made given the vast amounts of expression online.”
Narrow Majority of Supreme Court Blocks Texas Law Regulating Social Media Platforms
The decision resulted in an unusual court split. Justice Kagan sided with Justice Alito but refused to sign his dissent.
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 – On a narrow 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that Republicans had argued would address the “censorship” of conservative voices on social media platforms.
Texas H.B. 20 was written by Texas Republicans to combat perceived bias against conservative viewpoints voiced on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms with at least 50 million active monthly users.
The bill was drafted at least in part as a reaction to President Donald Trump’s ban from social media. Immediately following the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol, Trump was simultaneously banned on several platforms and online retailers, including Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and myriad other websites.
Close decision on First Amendment principles
A brief six-page dissent on the matter was released on Tuesday. Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas dissented, arguing that the law should have been allowed to stand. Justice Elena Kagan also agreed that the law should be allowed to stand, though she did not join Alito’s penned dissent and did not elaborate further.
The decision was on an emergency action to vacate a one-sentence decision of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court had reversed a prior stay by a federal district court. In other words, the, the law passed by the Texas legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott is precluded from going into effect.
Tech lobbying group NetChoice – in addition to many entities in Silicon Valley – argued that the law would prevent social media platforms from moderating and addressing hateful and potentially inflammatory content.
In a statement, Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers said, “We are encouraged that this attack on First Amendment rights has been halted until a court can fully evaluate the repercussions of Texas’s ill-conceived statute.”
“This ruling means that private American companies will have an opportunity to be heard in court before they are forced to disseminate vile, abusive or extremist content under this Texas law. We appreciate the Supreme Court ensuring First Amendment protections, including the right not to be compelled to speak, will be upheld during the legal challenge to Texas’s social media law.”
In a statement, Public Knowledge Legal Director John Bergmayer said, “It is good that the Supreme Court blocked HB 20, the Texas online speech regulation law. But it should have been unanimous. It is alarming that so many policymakers, and even Supreme Court justices, are willing to throw out basic principles of free speech to try to control the power of Big Tech for their own purposes, instead of trying to limit that power through antitrust and other competition policies. Reining in the power of tech giants does not require abandoning the First Amendment.”
In his dissent, Alito pointed out that the plaintiffs argued “HB 20 interferes with their exercise of ‘editorial discretion,’ and they maintain that this interference violates their right ‘not to disseminate speech generated by others.’”
“Under some circumstances, we have recognized the right of organizations to refuse to host the speech of others,” he said, referencing Hurley v. Irish-American Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual Group of Boston, Inc.
“But we have rejected such claims in other circumstances,” he continued, pointing to PruneYard Shopping Center v. Robins.
Will Section 230 be revamped on a full hearing by the Supreme Court?
“It is not at all obvious how our existing precedents, which predate the age of the internet, should apply to large social media companies, but Texas argues that its law is permissible under our case law,” Alito said.
Alito argued that there is a distinction between compelling a platform to host a message and refraining from discriminating against a user’s speech “on the basis of viewpoint.” He said that H.B. 20 adopted the latter approach.
Alito went on, arguing that the bill only applied to “platforms that hold themselves out as ‘open to the public,’” and “neutral forums for the speech of others,” and thus, the targeting platforms are not spreading messages they endorse.
Alito added that because the bill only targets platforms with more than 50 million users, it only targets entities with “some measure of common carrier-like market power and that this power gives them an ‘opportunity to shut out [disfavored] speakers.’”
Justices John Roberts, Stephen Breyer, Sonya Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett all voted affirmatively – siding with NetChoice LLC’s emergency application – to block H.B. 20 from being enforced.
