CES 2023: China Policy Must Account for Trade Concerns, Commissioner Simington Says
Commissioner Simington stated that the commission was in “a little bit of an emergency phase.”
LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2023 – As the Federal Communications Commission regulates to combat foreign cyberthreats, it must remain remain “flexible,” “adaptable,” and “responsive to industry,” Commissioner Nathan Simington told an audience Saturday morning at the Consumer Electronics Show.
Questioned on the FCC’s decision in November to halt its authorizations of foreign communications equipment that is considered dangerous to national security, Simington said that regulators must ensure that America remains open to global technology and trade, even as they strive to protect consumers from foreign surveillance.
The FCC’s action sought to limit U.S.-market access for Chinese technology companies – including Huawei and ZTE – that have been accused of gathering Americans’ data and making them available to the Chinese Communist Party.
“Blanket bans are a tool of limited usefulness,” the commissioner said. “You always give something up when you do a blanket ban – that doesn’t mean it was an inappropriate policy tool at the time it was chosen.” Simington added that the commission should design future initiatives to be maximally permissive while still protecting American security interests.
To secure domestic devices, Simington in December proposed mandating that manufacturers provide iterative updates for their products over a set period of time. The need for robust cybersecurity, particularly since the popularization of Internet of Things devices, has been an oft-occurring theme at CES 2023. On Friday, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., called for increased federal investments in advanced technologies to keep pace with Chinese innovation.
CES 2023: Tech Competition with China All About National Security: Sen. Warner
The United States ought to counteract Chinese efforts to dominate international standards-setting bodies for the technology sector, Warner said.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2021 – Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Friday called for increased federal investments in national security–related technologies as well as more rigorous cybersecurity standards.
Addressing the Consumer Electronics Show with colleagues Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., Warner called U.S.–China technological competition, “the issue of our time.” Warner touted his efforts to pass the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which invested heavily in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and advocated new federal investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced engineering, and synthetic biology.
“This technology competition is all about national security,” Warner said. “God forbid we end up in a conflict…it will be over before it starts.”
The United States ought to counteract Chinese efforts to dominate international standards-setting bodies for the technology sector, Warner said, and he further endorsed domestic workforce-building initiatives as well as immigration reform to attract tech-sector workers from abroad.
The senators advocated strengthening cybersecurity protocols in both private and public sector. “The area of cyber that I’m particularly focused on going forward healthcare,” Warner said. “I see…all the new innovation in healthcare, but unless and until we can make sure that cyber protections are actually built [into] healthcare systems rather than bolted on, I don’t think we’re going to get this right.”
Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns
The Senate recently passed a measure banning the app from government devices.
Appeals Court Rejects China Telecom’s Appeal
In 2021, the FCC revoked the company’s authorization to provide telecommunications service in the United States.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2022 – The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday confirmed the Federal Communications Commission’s suspension of China Telecom (Americas) Corporation’s U.S. operations.
In 2021, the FCC revoked the authorization of the Chinese company’s American affiliate to provide telecommunications service in the United States, citing national security concerns. “China Telecom’s susceptibility to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government poses unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks,” the agency wrote in a March 2022 filing.
In November, the FCC halted new approvals for technology deemed to threaten national security, including telecommunications equipment from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE. Commissioner Brendan Carr has routinely called for action against the Chinese-originating social-media platform TikTok. U.S. officials have said TikTok gathers extensive data on users, and despite statements to the contrary, makes that data available the Chinese government.
“I am pleased with today’s ruling, which upholds our decision last year to revoke and terminate China Telecom’s authority to provide communications service in the United States,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Tuesday in a statement. “This action was based on the recommendation of national security agencies that found that China Telecom’s operations in the U.S. provided opportunities for increased Chinese state-sponsored cyber activities, including economic espionage and the disruption and misrouting of U.S. communications traffic.
“There is no higher FCC responsibility than safeguarding our networks, and today’s ruling is a strong affirmation of our authority to do so,” she added.
A public version of the decision has not yet been released.
