Digital Inclusion

CES 2023: Congressional Oversight, Digital Equity Priorities for New Mexico Senator

Sen. Lujan once again voiced concern that the FCC’s national broadband map contains major inaccuracies.

Published

8 mins ago

on

Photo of Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., in February 2018 by Keith Mellnick used with permission

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2023 – Sen. Ben Ray Lujan on Friday endorsed “oversight at every level” of executive agencies’ broadband policies and decried service providers that perpetuate digital inequities.

Lujan appeared before an audience at the Consumer Electronics Show with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to preview the tech-policy priorities of the 118th Congress.

Among Washington legislators, Senators had CES 2023 to themselves: Representatives from the House of Representatives were stuck in Washington participating on Friday in the 12th, 13th and 14th votes for House Speaker.

Congress allocated $65 billion to broadband projects in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, the bulk of which, housed in the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, is yet to be disbursed. The IIJA funds are primarily for infrastructure, but billions are also available for digital equity and affordability projects.

Several federal legislators, including Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., have called for close supervision of Washington’s multitude of broadband-related programs. At CES on Friday, Warner argued that previous tranches of broadband funding have been poorly administered, and Lujan once again voiced concern that the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, whose data will be used to allocate BEAD funds, contains major inaccuracies.

Affordable, high-speed broadband is now a necessity, stated Warner. Lujan argued that policy must crafted to ensure all communities have access to connectivity.

“The [Federal Communications Commission] is working on some of the digital equity definitions right now…. I don’t want to see definitions that create loopholes that people can hide behind to not connect communities,” the New Mexico senator said, emphasizing the importance of “the digital literacy to be able take advantage of what this new connection means, so that people can take advantage of what I saw today [at CES].”

At a Senate hearing in December, Lujan grilled executives from industry trade associations over allegations of digital discrimination.

Reporter David B. McGarry hails from sunny Los Angeles. He has written extensively on privacy and tech policy. His work has appeared in such publications as RealClearPolicy and The Center Square.

12 Days of Broadband

Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?

The program is helping low-income households afford internet access, but some experts warn that the fund will soon be depleted.

Published

1 week ago

on

December 29, 2022

By

Graphic courtesy of ST.art / Adobe Stock

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

Some say that people are not enrolling in the Federal Communications Commission’s new subsidy for low-income households, the Affordable Connectivity Program. Others say that at the rate people are subscribing, the fund will soon run out of money.  

At a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Dec. 13, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance warned that the ACP is at risk of being deplenished. “Unless Congress takes action, this vital program will go away in just a few short years,” said the nonprofit’s executive director Angela Siefer at the hearing.

Digital Inclusion

State Broadband Offices Should Emphasize Adoption and Sustainability

Without efforts to drive adoption, federal investment in connectivity will fall short, agreed Brookings panelists.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 23, 2022

By

Screenshot of Brookings panelists

WASHINGTON, December 23, 2022 — As states begin to receive funds from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Act, they need to lay the groundwork for high adoption and fiscal sustainability, said panelists at a Brookings event on December 15.

The majority of the BEAD program’s $42.5 billion in funding has yet to be disbursed, and state allocations are expected by June 2023. But without efforts to drive adoption, the government’s investment in connectivity will fall short, panelists agreed.

“If we make these investments and people don’t see the value in how broadband can improve their lives, both professionally and personally, then frankly it’s a busted investment,” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA. “And so from our perspective, we’re looking at how we can really help drive Louisiana’s economy… which also means driving adoption, digital skills and doing the kinds of things that we need to do to tackle the digital divide.”

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced in August that Louisiana was the first state to receive a planning grant through the Internet for All initiative, amounting to $2.9 million.

Affordability is a big problem for Louisiana broadband

Currently, one out of every three people in Louisiana lacks access to affordable, high-speed internet, and the problem affects both rural and urban areas, Iyengar said. The state’s goal is to get through the iterative planning process and start disseminating the funds by the end of 2023.

One of the biggest barriers to adoption is affordability.

“Overwhelmingly, we know that if you are low income in America, you are less likely to have access to a broadband connection… [It’s] not just about building out these connections — we really do need to be thinking about long term solutions to affordability,” said Kathryn de Wit, project director for the Broadband Access Initiative at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Forty-three percent of adults with an annual household income of under $30,000 have not adopted home broadband, and almost half of them cite cost as the primary barrier, according to Pew data.

Beyond affordability, other barriers to adoption include lack of digital literacy, costs associated with devices and concerns about privacy. These issues need to be addressed now rather than later, said Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

“We have to make sure we have these holistic solutions all at the same time, which is really hard because there’s all this money going to buildout and we want people to also figure out affordability and digital skills and devices — so it’s a huge lift for the states,” Siefer said.

This challenge is exacerbated by the fact that states generally have a very low number of core broadband staff, Iyengar noted.

About half of the 50 state broadband offices were created since 2020, and so staffing and building capacity is an important and ongoing task, de Wit said.

Long-term affordability for consumers will have broad economic benefits

“Part of the reason that we are spending this much money on broadband now is because we have had such low policy goals for so long,” de Wit said. But as states set more ambitious goals, they also need to focus on fiscal sustainability, both in terms of physical network upkeep and long-term affordability.

The Affordable Connectivity Program has been projected to end within the next couple of years, Siefer said. Some of the networks may not be completed by then, meaning that many households might miss out on using the subsidy.

“We have to figure out a long-term sustainability plan for the Affordable Connectivity Program,” she said.

Treating digital equity and access to technology as a priority rather than a “nice-to-have” would have benefits reaching far beyond individual consumers, de Wit said.

“If we want to stay competitive as an American economy… we need to stop treating these things like an ‘other’ and we need to be thinking about technological integration and digital transformation in everything that we do.”

Iyengar pointed to the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many traditional business models, driving innovation in industries from healthcare to grocery delivery. Leveraging broadband as an asset could yield similar innovation as a result of new consumer behavior, he said.

Siefer agreed, pointing out the wide range of industries beyond internet service providers that benefit from developments such as the rise of telehealth.

“Lots of folks benefit when lots of folks are online,” she said.

Digital Inclusion

FCC Proposes Competing ‘Digital Discrimination’ Definitions, Advocates Clash

The FCC requested input on allowing economic and technical feasibility exceptions to the definition.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 21, 2022

By

Photo of Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at Public Knowledge

WASHINGTON, December 21, 2022 – Triggering opposing reactions from advocacy groups, the Federal Communications Commission unanimously sought comment Wednesday on whether the statutory phrase “digital discrimination of access” should be defined to include practices that are non-discriminatory in intent but nonetheless produce disparate outcomes.

According to the order’s draft from Wednesday’s open meeting, the FCC proposed two potential definitions of the phrase, which is found in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. The first definition includes practices that, absent technological or economic constraints, produce differential outcomes for individuals based a series of protected characteristics, including income, race, and religion. The second definition is similar but adds discriminatory intent as a necessary factor.

“We seek comment on whether this definitional approach should depend on whether, and for what reason(s), the provider intended to discriminate on the basis of a protected characteristic,” the draft says. The FCC also requested input on the prudence of allowing economic and technical feasibility exceptions.

Soon after the proposal’s adoption Wednesday, industry advocates clashed.

“In order to fulfil (sic) its congressional intent to end the disproportionate impact of the digital divide on low-income and marginalized communities, we hope that the Commission’s forthcoming rules will hold broadband providers liable for acts that lead to a discriminatory impact,” Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at Public Knowledge.

“It is unnecessary, and likely to be counterproductive to achievement of that worthy objective, for the Commission to adopt a rule which allows discrimination to be proved based on a showing of unintentional ‘disparate impact’ rather than on a showing of intentional discrimination,” said Free State Foundation President Randolph May and Director of Policy Studies Seth Cooper. May and Cooper further argued that is incompatible with the text of the IIJA.

Following the issuance of the FCC’s notice of inquiry on digital discrimination, industry players including ACA Connects, AT&T, and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association opposed the disparate-impact standard.

In May, following FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel‘s commitment to fight digital discrimination as a “top priority for the FCC,” Berin Szoka, president of think tank TechFreedom, cautioned the agency against exceeding its statutory bounds.

“If Congress had wanted the FCC to implement a new civil right law for broadband, it would have legislated a clear prohibition on discrimination – the essential element in all civil rights laws,” Szoka said. “Instead, Congress wrote a law entirely about ‘facilitation.’”

Industry association the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, in a letter to the commission earlier this month, argued that, “any finding of discrimination” should “be based on ‘the totality of the circumstances,’ not just the disparate impact or disparate treatment of a protected class.

Many, however, argue that digital discrimination remains a key roadblock to digital equity. Advocacy group Next Century Cities in November emphasized the need to identify discriminatory patterns and their effects on impacted communities.

The FCC also seeks comment on other anti-digital discrimination measures, including an update to the agency’s consumer complaint process and the adoption of best practices for state and local governments.

