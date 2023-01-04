Connect with us

CES 2023: CTA VP’s View of How Connectivity Will Shape the Future

CTA’s Steve Koenig predicted a diverse wave of technological innovation.

4 mins ago

Photo of Steve Koenig, vice president of research at CTA

LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2022 – Steve Koenig, vice president of research at the Consumer Technology Association, on Tuesday laid out how connectivity is likely to power the next decade’s technological innovation across industries including business, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, and entertainment.

Industry experts have argued that the Covid-19 pandemic made clear the need for universal broadband, a need they anticipate will grow going forward. Many are also bullish on next-generation 5G technologies, and policymakers are moving to make available the spectrum necessary to sustain them.

In his address to the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, Koenig predicted a diverse wave of technological innovation that will make business safer and more efficient and will help individual consumers lead better, healthier, more entertaining lives.

In warehouses, connectivity can drive efficient management and promote safer working conditions, Koenig said. Precision agriculture technologies, often powered by 5G, monitor environmental conditions and respond to them, making the farming process more efficient. In the transportation sector, Koenig predicted the increasing numbers of autonomous vehicles as well as in-vehicle voice-control and entertainment systems.

Koenig further predicted that use cases will include fitness technologies, telehealth services, and at-home patient monitoring, which will reduce patients’ time in hospitals.

Gaming is already entrenched in American culture, Koenig argued, stating that he United States has 164 million self-described gamers. According to his presentation, about 45 percent – 73.6 million – are mobile gamers, and the average time spent gaming per week is 24 hours.

Koenig argued for robust cybersecurity measures, including measures to protect communications, detect threats, fend off attacks, and much more.

“We used to say, ‘trust but verify,’” Koenig said. “Now we say, ‘zero trust.’”

Reporter David B. McGarry hails from sunny Los Angeles. He has written extensively on privacy and tech policy. His work has appeared in such publications as RealClearPolicy and The Center Square.

CES 2023: Smell and Touch Coming Soon to Digital World

Driver-X’s VR gloves simulate the feel of physical matter by applying pressure to the wearer’s hands.

11 hours ago

January 3, 2023

Photo of Driver-X co-founder Kei Asano

LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2023 – Presenters at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday showcased new products that can add the sensations of touch and smell to the digital world.

Augmented and virtual-reality technologies have rapidly gained in popularity in recent years, driving demand for the higher quality broadband that their use requires. Many systems, like the Meta Quest series, are comprised of headsets and hand controllers, which limits the number senses users can virtually experience.

Japanese hardware startup Driver-X presented a “glove-type VR controller” that allows users to feel as if they are touching objects in a VR space. The gloves simulate the feel of physical matter by applying pressure to the wearer’s hands, and internal sensors translates the wear’s hand movements into the virtual world, the company said.

Following the presentation, Driver-X co-founder Kei Asano told Broadband Breakfast that the gloves vary pressure applied to the wearer’s fingers, simulating the virtual experience of touching hard or soft surfaces through a glove. Asano said that the glove controller is currently being marketed for manufacturing and medical use cases.

Aromajoin, another Japanese startup, announced the AromaPlayer, an application which uses proprietary hardware to combine visual and olfactory media. “After picking up a video from your own library or by using a YouTube link, you can start to create by simply add scent on the timeline to setup the perfect smell, timing, and duration,” Aromajoin’s press release said. Aromajoin’s hardware holds “scent cartridges,” which release various smells into the air on command.

In a subsequent presentation, Steve Koenig, vice president for CES’s host organization, the Consumer Technology Association, predicted increased popularity of immersive technology in the coming years. Koenig touted the products of OVR Technology, another exhibitor at CES, which develops olfactory technology for virtual reality.

A Broadband Breakfast Preview of the Consumer Electronics Show 2023

Broadband Breakfast’s coverage of CES will illuminate cutting-edge technologies.

18 hours ago

January 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2023 – The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 conference will open Thursday, showcasing the next generation of technological innovation from big players and startups alike.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, CES will host innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, privacy, quantum computing, blockchain, virtual reality, digital health, energy, internet of things (IoT), and many other sectors.

Scheduled panels will discuss the future of broadband, tech policy in the 118th Congress, social media, cybersecurity, and more. Confirmed speakers include Federal Communications Commission Commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Nathan Simington, National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Alan Davidson, and Louisiana broadband director Veneeth Iyengar.

Broadband Breakfast will report on the conference on site in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning Tuesday with pre-show media days. Tune in Wednesday, January 4, at 12 Noon ET for a very special Broadband Breakfast Live Online – “Live from Las Vegas for CES” – which will feature CES participants, including CTA Vice President of Regulatory Affairs David Grossman. In addition, Broadband Breakfast will conduct several one-on-one interviews with technologists during the conference week.

Broadband is not itself the end, but the means. “Better broadband, better lives,” signifies that connectivity empowers individuals and industries to improve their own states as well as those of their fellow human beings. Although “broadband” was nonexistent when the first CES was held in 1967 in New York City, today it is the indispensable factor that enables continuous innovation that drives ever-better communication, commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, etc.

As technology develops and increasingly pervades the economy and daily life, policymaking becomes more fraught and complex – for legislators and bureaucrats alike. CES panels featuring policymakers will illuminate the tech-policy plans of various branches and levels of government that will shape America’s technological future.

This week, Broadband Breakfast will document the intersections of connectivity and end-user technologies, of innovation and policy.

Quantum Technologies on Fiber Will Advance AI, Other Applications: Company Exec

Quantum technology is not merely a stepwise improvement on current technologies, but a seismic leap, said Qubitekk’s Duncan Earl.

1 week ago

December 27, 2022

Photo of Duncan Earl, president and chief technology officer of Qubitekk

WASHINGTON, December 27, 2022 – The new technology of quantum networking, run over fiber infrastructure, can enable advances in technologies, including artificial intelligence and virtual reality, according to an executive at a quantum computing company.

Quantum technologies will likely enable a range of highly advanced technologies, including many related to artificial intelligence, said Qubitekk chief technology officer Duncan Earl at a Fiber Broadband Association web event. He suggested quantum could be used to enhanced language translation tools and enhanced virtual reality.

But those quantum networks will need to operate over fiber, according to FBA President Gary Bolton.

Quantum technology is not merely be a stepwise improvement on current technologies, Earl said, but a seismic leap. Quantum computing is “…billions and billions of times more powerful on certain types of problems, problems that we can’t solve today, even if…the whole world was covered in super computers,” he said.

Quantum deals with tiny particles, and it relies heavily on two concepts, “superposition” and “entanglement.” Superposition is the ability of particles to exist in multiple places at once. Entangled particles are distinct particles that behave as a single particle – even if they are far apart.

Quantum networks, like traditional networks, transmit information between nodes. Instead of sending classical bits, however, quantum networks send quantum bits – or qubits – each of which is comprised of a single photon, Earl said. Unlike the classical binary bit, which is limited to a “1” or a “0”, a qubit has unlimited values.

“The biggest difference is the signal type,” Earl added later in his presentation, comparing traditional fiber and quantum networks. “Instead of sending an optical pulse with billions and billions of photons down the fiber, you’re sending just a single photon and so the detection of that is going to be quite a bit different and the preservation of that information is quite a bit different.”

Quantum computers, operating systems, and networks currently in development are likely to rapidly spread into markets, according to Earl. In November, the City of Chattanooga’s EPB announced a partnership with Qubitekk to launch a quantum network. A long-standing network innovator, Chattanooga in 2010 announced the availability of 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) speeds and in 2015 launched speeds of 10 Gbps.

