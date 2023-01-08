Funding
CES 2023: NTIA to Address Broadband, Spectrum, and Privacy, Says Alan Davidson
Alan Davidson asserted that marginalized communities are harmed disproportionately by privacy violations.
LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s 2023 priorities will include the funding and facilitation of states’ broadband deployment programs, the development of a national spectrum policy, and actions to protect the privacy of marginalized groups, said Administrator Alan Davidson at the Consumer Electronics Show on Saturday.
The NTIA’s most high-profile task is to oversee the operations of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a $42.45 billion slush fund for broadband-infrastructure deployments which will be divided among the governments of states and U.S. territories. Those governments will administer final distribution of the BEAD funds in accordance with the NTIA’s guidelines.
“This is our generation’s big infrastructure moment,” Davidson said. “This is our chance to connect everybody in the country with what they need to thrive in the modern digital economy, and we are going to do it.”
Davidson reiterated his agency’s stated intention to develop a comprehensive national spectrum strategy to facilitate the various spectrum interests of government and private industry. To allocate spectrum in a manner that fulfills federal needs and stimulates the growth of innovators, largely in the sector of 5G, the NTIA – the administrator of federally used spectrum – must coordinate with the Federal Communications Commission – the administrator of other spectrum.
Calling for a national privacy law, Davidson asserted that marginalized communities are harmed disproportionately by privacy violations. He stated that the NTIA will, possibly within weeks, request public comment on “civil rights and privacy.”
12 Days of Broadband
State Broadband Offices Face Major Challenges With Limited Resources
State officials are responsible for the disbursal of federal broadband infrastructure funds, but many offices are understaffed.
12 Days of Broadband
Commerce Department’s NTIA Preparing to Distribute IIJA Broadband Funding
State allocations of BEAD funding will likely be announced by June 2023.
Funding
BEAD Funding Aims to Bolster Skilled, Diverse Broadband Workforce
One of the biggest challenges in creating training programs is finding experienced trainers to lead them.
WASHINGTON, December 9, 2022 — States should use funding from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program to build a skilled and diverse telecommunications workforce, experts said at a Fiber Broadband Association event Wednesday.
The BEAD program provides $42 billion in federal funding for deploying and upgrading internet services, facilitating workforce training, and implementing adoption and digital equity programs.
The broadband industry is approaching a labor shortage that will likely risk states’ ability to maintain and improve internet services. Job training programs are an important eligible use of BEAD funding, said Lucy Moore, special policy advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
However, one of the biggest challenges in creating these programs is finding experienced trainers to lead them.
Each state can define its own skilled workforce requirements and guidance, but they need to be able to build a competitive workforce that is prepared to meet the challenges of high-speed internet implementation.
Many states are not yet meeting this goal, and the existing workforce is aging, said Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association.
In order for states to address this issue, Moore suggested that they think beyond the current telecommunications workforce landscape, which is overwhelmingly made up of white men, and work to target outreach toward women and people of color. Working with community-based organizations to recruit and retain workers from historically underrepresented groups could be a key part of ending the workforce shortage.
By investing in high-speed internet, the NTIA is committed to creating jobs that offer fair compensation, a safe workplace and equitable access, Moore said.
At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event in November, panelists discussed other strategies for building the broadband workforce, including an emphasis on long-term career advancement opportunities and wage growth.
