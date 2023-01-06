Cybersecurity
CES 2023: Railroad Industry Needs Cybersecurity Update
Shawn Smith advocated heavily tailored, industry-specific approaches that can address to the unique needs of the rail industry.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2023 – To keep pace with today’s technological innovations and cyberthreats, the railway industry must retool its cybersecurity defenses, said Shawn Smith, vice president of business development of rail cybersecurity company Cylus.
The railway industry is working to patch old vulnerabilities as well as the new ones that have been create by developing technologies, Smith told Broadband Breakfast at the Consumer Electronics Show on Thursday. The need for enhanced cybersecurity has been a recurring theme at the conference, as have the implications of the ever increasing number of devices and technologies now relying on connectivity.
“We’re really fast-tracking an operator’s ability to keep pace with the change in the digital environment that they’re operating in (and) the interconnectivity that they’re seeing,” Smith said, adding that his team works to provide “visibility, threat detection, and response capability to keep pace with the change in their organizations.”
Smith said that many of the large rail players have developed responses for some cybersecurity risks, but lack the automation and planning tools necessary to maximize their effectiveness. He advocated heavily tailored, industry-specific approaches that can address to the unique needs of the industry.
Governments and industry players worldwide have of late been on high alert for cyberthreats, particularly since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Railways, like other infrastructure, are potential targets for nefarious actors, Smith said.
Cybersecurity
CES 2023: Robust Cybersecurity Necessary as Connectivity Grows
The onus of securing devices shouldn’t fall to the consumer, a Homeland Security cyber rep said.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2022 – As connectivity becomes central to ever more facets of life, cybersecurity standards must evolve to protect consumers devices “by design” and “by default,” said Billy Bob Brown, Jr., executive assistant director for emergency communications at Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
The onus of securing devices shouldn’t fall to the consumer, Brown argued Thursday at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023. Industry experts say cybersecurity begins in hardware production – from the microchip level up – as well as software coding. And by pre-configuring devices to protect the user, Brown said, manufacturers can create a still higher degree of protection.
Brown spoke on a panel at which speakers discussed various new ways connectivity can improve life and business in various sectors. Veneeth Iyengar, broadband director of Louisiana, said he is working to make his state attractive to “disruptive” technologies that will benefit industries such as precision agriculture. Once broadband has been made accessible to all Louisianans, Iyengar said the next step is to consider how to “make broadband as an asset platform an enabler to drive Louisiana’s economy, making it even more inclusive.”
Beside precision agriculture and other business technologies, Internet of Things consumer devices – such as smart light bulbs, home security systems, and smart thermostats – are rapidly gaining in popularity. Panelists at an American Enterprise Institute event in November raised concerns that insecure IoT technology could provide to hackers an easy entry to networks.
To ensure the security of consumer devices, Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Nathan Simington in December proposed requiring manufacturers to provide as-needed security updates to their devices for a set period of time.
Cybersecurity
FCC Commissioner Simington Calls for Higher Cybersecurity Standards on Devices
Simington advocated mandating ongoing cybersecurity updates on wireless devices already in consumer hands.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission should require manufacturers to better maintain cybersecurity on their wireless devices, Commissioner Nathan Simington said Thursday, addressing the 40th annual Institute on Telecommunications Policy and Regulation conference.
The FCC in November ended new authorizations for foreign-made devices deemed to pose national security risks, but further regulation of domestically produced devices is necessary, Simington argued. He advocated mandating ongoing, as-needed cybersecurity updates to mitigate risks on wireless devices already in the hands of consumers. Nefarious actors can exploit vulnerable devices to compromise entire networks, a danger that grows as Internet of Things devices proliferate, experts say.
Simington analogized the proposed update regime to recalls of defective physical products, but argued the former poses only minimal compliance burdens on industry and consumers.
To avoid mismanagement by federal regulators, Simington favors a reasonableness standard that relies on industry best practices, he told Broadband Breakfast after the announcement. The commissioner said regulators usually lack the ability to micromanage industry. “We’ve got to be really humble about the extent of the knowledge in the federal government,” he said.
“If a reasonable tech company would have updated under these circumstances, and a tech company chose not to do so simply because of bad design or because of an inadequate threat detection [or] insufficient concern or responsiveness of customers, then we start saying that perhaps they were acting unreasonably,” the commissioner said.
“We’ve got to recognize that a lot of the expertise lies in industry,” he added.
Simington said he hopes the commission will act in the first half of 2023.
Cybersecurity
FCC Halts Authorization of Equipment That Threatens National Security
The FCC’s order prevents future authorizations of equipment on the commission’s “Covered List” of national security threats.
WASHINGTON, November 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission published Friday a modification of certification rules that will bar from United States markets technologies that are considered threats to national security.
The commission’s action seeks to prevent Chinese tech companies deemed to be national security threats – such as Huawei and ZTE – from gathering data on and surveilling American citizens. The Chinese Communist government can force, under law, private companies to hand over data from their products, thus putting Americans at risk, experts and government officials have said.
Friday’s action bars the commission from issuing further authorizations for covered technologies, without which those technologies may not be imported to or marketed in the United States. The action also closes loopholes that would allow certain products to skirt the authorization process.
“That does not make any sense,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. “After all, there is little benefit in having these lists and these bans in place just to leave open other opportunities for this equipment to be present in our networks. So today we are taking action to align our equipment authorization procedures with the rest of our national security policies.”
The FCC already publishes a list of entities and products, on the advice of Public Safety and Homeland Security, that pose national security risks. The commission has long shown skepticism toward such risky technologies, notably disallowing the use of universal service funds to buy certain products in 2019.
The rule covers many types of equipment, including base stations, phones, cameras, and Wi-Fi routers.
With this decision, the FCC has fulfilled a congressional mandate to enact a moratorium on equipment on the covered list within 12 months. The statute followed a notice of proposed rulemaking it issued last year.
Congress in 2017 forbade the Department of Defense from using telecommunications equipment or services from Huawei or ZTE. Building on that effort, Congress the next year expanded prohibitions on federal use of technology from those companies and three others. In 2019, in response to concerns over the integrity of communications networks and supply chains, the White House declared a national emergency.
In March 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed into law the Secure Networks Act, requiring the FCC to prohibit the use of moneys it administers for the acquisition of designated communications equipment. The act promoted the removal of existing compromised equipment through a reimbursement program – called Rip and Replace – and further directed the commission to create and maintain the covered list.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, outspoken on national security issues, celebrated Friday’s decision, but called for further action.
“We must also vigilantly monitor compliance with the rules we’ve established today, including by ensuring that entities do not make an end run around our decision by ‘white labeling’ covered gear – a process that involves putting a benign or front group’s name on equipment that would otherwise be subject to our prohibitions,” Carr said in a statement.
Rosenworcel said in her statement that the order covers “re-branded or ‘white label’ equipment that is developed for the marketplace. In other words, this approach is comprehensive.”
Carr also once again called for federal action against TikTok, the Chinese built social media app. The video-sharing app gathers extensive data on users, and despite protestations to the contrary, the platform routinely feeds Americans’ information to the Chinese government, reports say.
“Secure networks mean little if insecure applications are allowed to run, sweep up much of the same sensitive data, and send it back to Beijing,” Carr said.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
CES 2023: Crypto Protects Privacy and Civil Liberties
CES 2023: Railroad Industry Needs Cybersecurity Update
CES 2023: Robust Cybersecurity Necessary as Connectivity Grows
CES 2023: 5G Will Drive Safer Transportation
ECF Funding, Georgia Broadband Grants, Affordable Broadband Access, Broadband Label Comments
CES 2023: Tech Retail Revenues Will Drop in 2023, Says Consumer Technology Association
CES 2023: Social Media Advertising Should Feel ‘Authentic’
CES 2023: Virtual World to be Consumer, Community Driven
Sean Gonsalves: All States Have Received Broadband Grants, Focus Now on Jan. 13 Map Deadline
FCC Seeking Comments on Licensed Spectrum Allocation for Unmanned Aircraft
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
State Broadband Offices Should Emphasize Adoption and Sustainability
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
High Demand for Spectrum Necessitates Increased Cooperation and New Sharing Programs
Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage
Quantum Technologies on Fiber Will Advance AI, Other Applications: Company Exec
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
As Debate Over 12 GigaHertz Persist, Satellite Companies Jockey for Nearby Spectrum
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
How Long Will it Take Congress to Revamp the Universal Service Fund?
Second FCC Map Data Filing Window, Health Provider Access to USF, NTIA Year-in-Review
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Broadband Breakfast on January 11, 2023 – How to Challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Trending
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
-
Privacy4 weeks ago
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Maryland Bans TikTok on State Network, New Head of Open Technology Institute, UScellular Expands 5G
-
Wireless4 weeks ago
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline