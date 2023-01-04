Innovation
CES 2023: Smell and Touch Coming Soon to Digital World
Driver-X’s VR gloves simulate the feel of physical matter by applying pressure to the wearer’s hands.
LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2023 – Presenters at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday showcased new products that can add the sensations of touch and smell to the digital world.
Augmented and virtual-reality technologies have rapidly gained in popularity in recent years, driving demand for the higher quality broadband that their use requires. Many systems, like the Meta Quest series, are comprised of headsets and hand controllers, which limits the number senses users can virtually experience.
Japanese hardware startup Driver-X presented a “glove-type VR controller” that allows users to feel as if they are touching objects in a VR space. The gloves simulate the feel of physical matter by applying pressure to the wearer’s hands, and internal sensors translates the wear’s hand movements into the virtual world, the company said.
Following the presentation, Driver-X co-founder Kei Asano told Broadband Breakfast that the gloves vary pressure applied to the wearer’s fingers, simulating the virtual experience of touching hard or soft surfaces through a glove. Asano said that the glove controller is currently being marketed for manufacturing and medical use cases.
Aromajoin, another Japanese startup, announced the AromaPlayer, an application which uses proprietary hardware to combine visual and olfactory media. “After picking up a video from your own library or by using a YouTube link, you can start to create by simply add scent on the timeline to setup the perfect smell, timing, and duration,” Aromajoin’s press release said. Aromajoin’s hardware holds “scent cartridges,” which release various smells into the air on command.
In a subsequent presentation, Steve Koenig, vice president for CES’s host organization, the Consumer Technology Association, predicted increased popularity of immersive technology in the coming years. Koenig touted the products of OVR Technology, another exhibitor at CES, which develops olfactory technology for virtual reality.
Innovation
A Broadband Breakfast Preview of the Consumer Electronics Show 2023
Broadband Breakfast’s coverage of CES will illuminate cutting-edge technologies.
LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2023 – The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 conference will open Thursday, showcasing the next generation of technological innovation from big players and startups alike.
Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, CES will host innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, privacy, quantum computing, blockchain, virtual reality, digital health, energy, internet of things (IoT), and many other sectors.
Scheduled panels will discuss the future of broadband, tech policy in the 118th Congress, social media, cybersecurity, and more. Confirmed speakers include Federal Communications Commission Commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Nathan Simington, National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Alan Davidson, and Louisiana broadband director Veneeth Iyengar.
Broadband Breakfast will report on the conference on site in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning Tuesday with pre-show media days. Tune in Wednesday, January 4, at 12 Noon ET for a very special Broadband Breakfast Live Online – “Live from Las Vegas for CES” – which will feature CES participants, including CTA Vice President of Regulatory Affairs David Grossman. In addition, Broadband Breakfast will conduct several one-on-one interviews with technologists during the conference week.
Broadband is not itself the end, but the means. “Better broadband, better lives,” signifies that connectivity empowers individuals and industries to improve their own states as well as those of their fellow human beings. Although “broadband” was nonexistent when the first CES was held in 1967 in New York City, today it is the indispensable factor that enables continuous innovation that drives ever-better communication, commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, etc.
As technology develops and increasingly pervades the economy and daily life, policymaking becomes more fraught and complex – for legislators and bureaucrats alike. CES panels featuring policymakers will illuminate the tech-policy plans of various branches and levels of government that will shape America’s technological future.
This week, Broadband Breakfast will document the intersections of connectivity and end-user technologies, of innovation and policy.
Innovation
Quantum Technologies on Fiber Will Advance AI, Other Applications: Company Exec
Quantum technology is not merely a stepwise improvement on current technologies, but a seismic leap, said Qubitekk’s Duncan Earl.
WASHINGTON, December 27, 2022 – The new technology of quantum networking, run over fiber infrastructure, can enable advances in technologies, including artificial intelligence and virtual reality, according to an executive at a quantum computing company.
Quantum technologies will likely enable a range of highly advanced technologies, including many related to artificial intelligence, said Qubitekk chief technology officer Duncan Earl at a Fiber Broadband Association web event. He suggested quantum could be used to enhanced language translation tools and enhanced virtual reality.
But those quantum networks will need to operate over fiber, according to FBA President Gary Bolton.
Quantum technology is not merely be a stepwise improvement on current technologies, Earl said, but a seismic leap. Quantum computing is “…billions and billions of times more powerful on certain types of problems, problems that we can’t solve today, even if…the whole world was covered in super computers,” he said.
Quantum deals with tiny particles, and it relies heavily on two concepts, “superposition” and “entanglement.” Superposition is the ability of particles to exist in multiple places at once. Entangled particles are distinct particles that behave as a single particle – even if they are far apart.
Quantum networks, like traditional networks, transmit information between nodes. Instead of sending classical bits, however, quantum networks send quantum bits – or qubits – each of which is comprised of a single photon, Earl said. Unlike the classical binary bit, which is limited to a “1” or a “0”, a qubit has unlimited values.
“The biggest difference is the signal type,” Earl added later in his presentation, comparing traditional fiber and quantum networks. “Instead of sending an optical pulse with billions and billions of photons down the fiber, you’re sending just a single photon and so the detection of that is going to be quite a bit different and the preservation of that information is quite a bit different.”
Quantum computers, operating systems, and networks currently in development are likely to rapidly spread into markets, according to Earl. In November, the City of Chattanooga’s EPB announced a partnership with Qubitekk to launch a quantum network. A long-standing network innovator, Chattanooga in 2010 announced the availability of 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) speeds and in 2015 launched speeds of 10 Gbps.
Crypto
Brookings Panelists Debate the Future of Crypto
Some crypto skeptics say that regulating the digital coin is a mistake since it would provide legitimacy to the industry.
December 20, 2022 – Academics discussed the potential usefulness of crypto-related technologies and how they should be regulated at a web event hosted Tuesday by The Brookings Institution.
The prices of digital assets have fluctuated wildly in the last year, driving calls for the institution of a crypto-specific regulatory framework. The price of Bitcoin, for instance, plummeted from $64,400 in November 2021 to less than $17,000 early Tuesday afternoon. The downfall of prominent Crypto exchange FTX, allegedly due to massive fraud, has provided further rhetorical fodder to would-be regulators.
Some crypto skeptics say that regulating crypto is a mistake, however, since it would provide legitimacy to the industry. “Legitimizing [crypto] is simply going to drain creative resources from productive activities,” argued Stephen Cecchetti, Rosen Family Chair in International Finance at the Brandeis International Business School. “In economic terms, this would be like subsidizing a dead-weight loss.”
Cecchetti argued that a new regulatory regime would push crypto into the traditional financial world. “Imagine where we would be if leveraged financial intermediaries had been holding crypto in November of 2021, before the plunge in value,” Cecchetti. “So if we need any new rules, they’re rules to prohibit exposure of traditional leveraged intermediaries – prohibit banks, dealers, insurers, pension funds – from holding this stuff and from accepting it as collateral.”
Peter Conti-Brown, professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and nonresident fellow at The Brookings Institution, argued that crypto, even without a dedicated regulatory framework, has already been established a significant foothold. Policymakers should clarify how crypto assets fit into existing regulatory structures, Conti-Brown argued. Due to similarities of various types of crypto to elements of traditional finance, he said, the absence of crypto regulation is a “declaration of a prosecutorial non-enforcement of existing laws.”
Regulators should make clear that “if you’re going to act and smell and quack like a bank, you need to charter, and if you’re going to hawk securities, you need to register,” Conti-Brown argued later in the conversation.
Crypto: Useful or useless?
While crypto’s biggest proponents argue that it, along with its underlying technology, blockchain, are revolutionary innovations, many don’t agree. At a recent Senate hearing held Wednesday on the FTX collapse, a law professor from the American University Washington College of Law advocated banning crypto outright. One senator advocated instituting a “pause” on crypto at a hearing held two weeks prior.
Cecchetti voice skepticism as well. “I don’t think crypto is the future of anything” he said, adding that it is, in his opinion, “utterly without redeeming social value.”
Conti-Brown said some crypto-related innovations may prove useful. He further argued that the very possibility of blockchain-driven innovations threatens incumbent industry – e.g., traditional financial technology firms – and will likely drive innovation.
“Every major payments player is…following blockchain developments, and thinking about where this might represent both opportunity and challenge,” Conti-Brown said. Crypto solutions may be “inchoate, (but) are not non sequiturs,” he added.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
CES 2023: Smell and Touch Coming Soon to Digital World
A Broadband Breakfast Preview of the Consumer Electronics Show 2023
More Big Tech Regulation, Tim Wu Leaving White House, Microsoft Antitrust Hearing
State Broadband Offices Face Major Challenges With Limited Resources
Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns
Circulating Open Letter Urges BEAD Delays Due to Inaccurate Maps and Lack of Challenge Resources
Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?
Map Challenge Concerns, Satellite Players Ask for Spectrum, Multi-Gig in Huber Heights
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
Anchor Institutions Spreading Connectivity, SHLB Web Audience Hears
Bill to Ban TikTok, Microsoft-Viasat Broadband Plan, NY Fiber for 5G
FCC Commissioners Tout 5G, Spectrum and Permitting Reform
GOP Senator Pushes Back Against Crypto Skeptics, Calls for Consumer Protections
Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Trending
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Privacy4 weeks ago
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Maryland Bans TikTok on State Network, New Head of Open Technology Institute, UScellular Expands 5G
-
Wireless4 weeks ago
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs