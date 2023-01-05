Social Media
CES 2023: Social Media Advertising Should Feel ‘Authentic’
When the influencer is given freedom to shape the advertisements, her followers will perceive the campaign as authentic.
LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2023 – Brands that advertise in partnership with social media content creators should tailor their advertisements to appeal to those creators’ audiences, experts told an audience Wednesday at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show.
Brands that partner on advertising campaigns with content creators must decide how much creative control to release, the panelists said, noting that campaigns that strictly adhere to a preexisting formula may seem canned and stale. When the influencer is given freedom to shape the advertisements, however, his or her followers are more likely to perceive the campaign as authentic.
“When we see [the advertising process] work really well, it’s because the brand is creating the outline and letting the influencer fill it in with their own personality, with the way they want to show up in market,” said Anthony Iaffaldano, vice president of sales, marketing, and insights at Fandom. “You want that person to have the freedom to express themselves in the way that got them the followers that they have in the first place,” he added.
Ashley Menschner, senior vice president of media at the Ad Council, said her organization has varied its advertising strategy between various social media platforms. “We’ve really leaned into…both micro and macro-influencers – who’s going to resonate with the audiences on those platforms and then build really integrated campaigns that have an authentic voice on those platforms,” Menschner said.
Danielle Johnsen Karr, the head of media company Team Whistle’s MAGNET agency, touted possibilities for “niche” content creation. Karr said that new technologies give creators freedom to tell stories in innovative ways.
Social Media
New FTC Guidelines Proposes to Address Deceptive Endorsement Advertising on Social Media
Lack of enforcement has led to gray area surrounding endorsement advertising, especially from ‘microcelebrities.’
WASHINGTON, December 12, 2022 — The rapidly changing social media landscape has led to significant gray area surrounding endorsement advertising from both well-known household names and internet “microcelebrities,” with widespread deceptive practices being facilitated by vague rules and a lack of enforcement, according to experts on a Center for Data Innovation panel Thursday.
The Federal Trade Commission in July proposed changes to its endorsement guidelines for the first time since 2009, and is currently soliciting public comment on the proposal.
These changes are long overdue, said Christopher Terry, professor at the University of Minnesota’s Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The government would not tolerate the deceptive endorsement practices by influencers “from an endorser in any other medium,” he said.
He said one of the primary challenges with endorsement advertising on social media is disclosing the financial relationship between brands and influencers in a way that will be understood by consumers. Recent research has demonstrated that many people cannot correctly identify sponsored content on social media, Terry said.
Children are particularly susceptible to endorsement advertising, added Irene Ly, policy counsel for Common Sense Media. Although the proposed guidelines’ inclusion of a new section about child-specific advertising is a positive step, she said, there is still a lack of specificity that might cause confusion for advertisers.
Existing legal standard for endorsement disclosure
There are different ways to provide disclosures on various platforms, and it can be difficult for influencers to figure out the best method for each, said Po Yi, a partner at Mannatt, Phelps & Phillips. However, it is broadly understood that paid posts need some form of disclosure, and most influencers are attempting to comply.
According to the FTC’s “Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising,” Section 255.1, “Endorsements must reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experience of the endorser.”
The bigger challenge is that many influencers, especially those with smaller followings and less access to legal resources, don’t realize that their endorsements must be based on personal experience with the product, Yi said.
In November, Google and iHeartMedia had to pay millions after being sued by the FTC for deceptive endorsement advertising. Google provided iHeartMedia with scripts for on-air personalities and celebrities to endorse the Pixel 4 in ads that aired over 11,000 times, despite the fact that none of the endorsers had ever owned the phone.
So far, enforcement agencies have focused on going after companies rather than individual influencers.
Companies should educate influencers on the disclosure and personal experience requirements, but they also need to consistently monitor influencers to ensure continued compliance, Terry said.
There is often confusion about who is ultimately responsible for compliance, Yi said.
“If something goes wrong, the FTC will probably tell you right away, everyone in that chain is responsible, from the influencers to the media company to the agency to the advertiser,” she said.
Another question of liability arises with fake reviews: Should online platforms be responsible for verifying users’ identity, or does that fall to the brands?
Section 230 currently protects social media platforms from liability for fake reviews, Terry said. However, with new content moderation laws on the horizon, this responsibility could soon shift.
Section 230
Tech Groups, Free Expression Advocates Support Twitter in Landmark Content Moderation Case
The Supreme Court’s decision could dramatically alter the content moderation landscape.
WASHINGTON, December 8, 2022 — Holding tech companies liable for the presence of terrorist content on their platforms risks substantially limiting their ability to effectively moderate content without overly restricting speech, according to several industry associations and civil rights organizations.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with seven other tech associations, filed an amicus brief Tuesday emphasizing the vast amount of online content generated on a daily basis and the existing efforts of tech companies to remove harmful content.
A separate coalition of organizations, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy & Technology, also filed an amicus brief.
Supreme Court to hear two social media cases next year
The briefs were filed in support of Twitter as the Supreme Court prepares to hear Twitter v. Taamneh in 2023, alongside the similar case Gonzalez v. Google. The cases, brought by relatives of ISIS attack victims, argue that social media platforms allow groups like ISIS to publish terrorist content, recruit new operatives and coordinate attacks.
Both cases were initially dismissed, but an appeals court in June 2021 overturned the Taamneh dismissal, holding that the case adequately asserted its claim that tech platforms could be held liable for aiding acts of terrorism. The Supreme Court will now decide whether an online service can be held liable for “knowingly” aiding terrorism if it could have taken more aggressive steps to prevent such use of its platform.
The Taamneh case hinges on the Anti-Terrorism Act, which says that liability for terrorist attacks can be placed on “any person who aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance.” The case alleges that Twitter did this by allowing terrorists to utilize its communications infrastructure while knowing that such use was occurring.
Gonzalez is more directly focused on Section 230, a provision under the Communications Decency Act that shields platforms from liability for the content their users publish. The case looks at YouTube’s targeted algorithmic recommendations and the amplification of terrorist content, arguing that online platforms should not be protected by Section 230 immunity when they engage in such actions.
Justice Clarence Thomas tips his hand against Section 230
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in 2020 that the “sweeping immunity” granted by current interpretations of Section 230 could have serious negative consequences, and suggested that the court consider narrowing the statute in a future case.
Experts have long warned that removing Section 230 could have the unintended impact of dramatically increasing the amount of content removed from online platforms, as liability concerns will incentivize companies to err on the side of over-moderation.
Without some form of liability protection, platforms “would be likely to use necessarily blunt content moderation tools to over-restrict speech or to impose blanket bans on certain topics, speakers, or specific types of content,” the EFF and other civil rights organizations argued.
Platforms are already self-motivated to remove harmful content because failing to do so can risk their user base, CCIA and the other tech organizations said.
There is an immense amount of harmful content to be found on online and moderating it is a careful, costly and iterative process, the CCIA brief said, adding that “mistakes and difficult judgement calls will be made given the vast amounts of expression online.”
