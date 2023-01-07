China
CES 2023: Tech Competition with China All About National Security: Sen. Warner
The United States ought to counteract Chinese efforts to dominate international standards-setting bodies for the technology sector, Warner said.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2021 – Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Friday called for increased federal investments in national security–related technologies as well as more rigorous cybersecurity standards.
Addressing the Consumer Electronics Show with colleagues Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., Warner called U.S.–China technological competition, “the issue of our time.” Warner touted his efforts to pass the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which invested heavily in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and advocated new federal investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced engineering, and synthetic biology.
“This technology competition is all about national security,” Warner said. “God forbid we end up in a conflict…it will be over before it starts.”
The United States ought to counteract Chinese efforts to dominate international standards-setting bodies for the technology sector, Warner said, and he further endorsed domestic workforce-building initiatives as well as immigration reform to attract tech-sector workers from abroad.
The senators advocated strengthening cybersecurity protocols in both private and public sector. “The area of cyber that I’m particularly focused on going forward healthcare,” Warner said. “I see…all the new innovation in healthcare, but unless and until we can make sure that cyber protections are actually built [into] healthcare systems rather than bolted on, I don’t think we’re going to get this right.”
12 Days of Broadband
Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns
The Senate recently passed a measure banning the app from government devices.
China
Appeals Court Rejects China Telecom’s Appeal
In 2021, the FCC revoked the company’s authorization to provide telecommunications service in the United States.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2022 – The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday confirmed the Federal Communications Commission’s suspension of China Telecom (Americas) Corporation’s U.S. operations.
In 2021, the FCC revoked the authorization of the Chinese company’s American affiliate to provide telecommunications service in the United States, citing national security concerns. “China Telecom’s susceptibility to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government poses unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks,” the agency wrote in a March 2022 filing.
In November, the FCC halted new approvals for technology deemed to threaten national security, including telecommunications equipment from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE. Commissioner Brendan Carr has routinely called for action against the Chinese-originating social-media platform TikTok. U.S. officials have said TikTok gathers extensive data on users, and despite statements to the contrary, makes that data available the Chinese government.
“I am pleased with today’s ruling, which upholds our decision last year to revoke and terminate China Telecom’s authority to provide communications service in the United States,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Tuesday in a statement. “This action was based on the recommendation of national security agencies that found that China Telecom’s operations in the U.S. provided opportunities for increased Chinese state-sponsored cyber activities, including economic espionage and the disruption and misrouting of U.S. communications traffic.
“There is no higher FCC responsibility than safeguarding our networks, and today’s ruling is a strong affirmation of our authority to do so,” she added.
A public version of the decision has not yet been released.
China
Report Urges States, Local Governments Follow Federal Rules on Prohibited Equipment Purchases
Only a handful of states have crafted their purchasing decisions after federal rules banning certain companies’ equipment.
WASHINGTON, November 14, 2022 – A think tank is recommending state and local governments align their rules on buying technology from companies with federal guidelines that prevent agencies from purchasing certain prohibited foreign technology, such as ones from Chinese companies.
The Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University notified the Federal Communications Commission late last month of a report released that month regarding what it said was a concerning trend of state and local governments having outdated procurement policies that are seeing them purchase equipment banned for federal purchase.
“State and local policymakers should not be expected to independently analyze and address the threats posed by foreign technology, but it would behoove them to align their own procurement practices with the rules set by the federal government,” the report recommends.
The FCC has a list of companies, as required by the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, that it updates on a rolling basis through commission votes that it says pose a national security threat to the country’s networks. It last updated the list in September, when it added Pacific Network Corp. and China Unicom Operations Ltd. to the growing list that already includes Huawei and ZTE.
Chinese companies and following Communist Party directions
U.S. officials and experts have warned that Chinese companies operating anywhere in the world must follow directions of the Chinese Communist Party, which they say could mean anything from surveillance to American data falling into the hands of that government.
The report notes at least six state governments had their networks breached by a state-sponsored Chinese hacking group between May 2021 and February 2022.
The only states that have enacted local regulations aligned with federal provisions are Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and Vermont, the report said. Provisions in Georgia and Texas prohibit private companies from entering into agreements with the covered companies. Vermont, Texas and Florida provisions block state entities from purchasing equipment from countries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria. Louisiana and Georgia provisions ban public-funded schools from buying prohibited technology.
The remaining 45 states do not explicitly target the equipment and services they produce, nor are they directly responsible for following federal provisions, the report said, leaving state entities vulnerable in obtaining equipment from third party contractors that could pose a security risk.
“Many government entities also lack the in-house technical expertise and procedures to understand and address such threats in the first place, and those that do may prioritize addressing immediate threats like ransomware over the more abstract risks posed by foreign ICTS,” the report said.
Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act is one out of four federal provisions addressing the issue, prohibiting federal agencies from using equipment and services from Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Dahua and Hytera as well as working with contractors that use the equipment.
Prohibited products finding their way in
In some cases, the report said, the listed companies will sell their products to third party contractors that are not listed on Section 889 to bypass regulations, according to the report. Due to the low cost of Chinese equipment, public schools and local governments will purchase from the third-party entities that are unknowingly selling prohibited equipment, it added.
“These ‘middle-man’ vendors can mask the origin of their products, which creates major challenges for organizations aiming to keep certain equipment and services off their networks”, the report reads.
“Currently, contractors are responsible for self-certifying that their products and internal networks do not contain covered [products]” and “… inspecting the IT infrastructure—equipment, services, and components – of every contractor that does business with the federal government would require a staggering level of resources, making it difficult for agencies to conduct effective oversight.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
CES 2023: Tech Competition with China All About National Security: Sen. Warner
CES 2023: Congressional Oversight, Digital Equity Priorities for New Mexico Senator
As States Struggle to Challenge FCC Map, Local Communities Can Help Maximize BEAD Funding
CES 2023: Changing Section 230 Would Jeopardize Startup
CES 2023: Cybersecurity for IoT Devices Should be Market-Driven
CES 2023: Crypto Protects Privacy and Civil Liberties
CES 2023: Railroad Industry Needs Cybersecurity Update
CES 2023: Robust Cybersecurity Necessary as Connectivity Grows
CES 2023: 5G Will Drive Safer Transportation
ECF Funding, Georgia Broadband Grants, Affordable Broadband Access, Broadband Label Comments
CES 2023: Tech Retail Revenues Will Drop in 2023, Says Consumer Technology Association
CES 2023: Social Media Advertising Should Feel ‘Authentic’
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
Broadband Industry Grapples With High Inflation and Acute Workforce Shortage
Quantum Technologies on Fiber Will Advance AI, Other Applications: Company Exec
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
FCC Finally Releases Federal Broadband Map, But State Officials Have Doubts
As Debate Over 12 GigaHertz Persist, Satellite Companies Jockey for Nearby Spectrum
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
How Long Will it Take Congress to Revamp the Universal Service Fund?
Second FCC Map Data Filing Window, Health Provider Access to USF, NTIA Year-in-Review
Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?
Map Challenge Concerns, Satellite Players Ask for Spectrum, Multi-Gig in Huber Heights
Circulating Open Letter Urges BEAD Delays Due to Inaccurate Maps and Lack of Challenge Resources
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Broadband Breakfast on January 11, 2023 – How to Challenge the FCC’s Broadband Map
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Trending
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
Senators and Witnesses Criticize Accuracy of FCC’s New Map
-
Social Media4 weeks ago
New FTC Guidelines Proposes to Address Deceptive Endorsement Advertising on Social Media