China

CES 2023: Tech Competition with China All About National Security: Sen. Warner

The United States ought to counteract Chinese efforts to dominate international standards-setting bodies for the technology sector, Warner said.

Published

19 mins ago

on

Photo of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in May 2018 used with permission

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2021 – Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Friday called for increased federal investments in national security–related technologies as well as more rigorous cybersecurity standards.

Addressing the Consumer Electronics Show with colleagues Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., Warner called U.S.–China technological competition, “the issue of our time.” Warner touted his efforts to pass the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which invested heavily in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and advocated new federal investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced engineering, and synthetic biology.

“This technology competition is all about national security,” Warner said. “God forbid we end up in a conflict…it will be over before it starts.”

The United States ought to counteract Chinese efforts to dominate international standards-setting bodies for the technology sector, Warner said, and he further endorsed domestic workforce-building initiatives as well as immigration reform to attract tech-sector workers from abroad.

The senators advocated strengthening cybersecurity protocols in both private and public sector. “The area of cyber that I’m particularly focused on going forward healthcare,” Warner said. “I see…all the new innovation in healthcare, but unless and until we can make sure that cyber protections are actually built [into] healthcare systems rather than bolted on, I don’t think we’re going to get this right.”

Reporter David B. McGarry hails from sunny Los Angeles. He has written extensively on privacy and tech policy. His work has appeared in such publications as RealClearPolicy and The Center Square.

12 Days of Broadband

Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns

The Senate recently passed a measure banning the app from government devices.

Published

1 week ago

on

December 30, 2022

By

Graphic courtesy of Paitoonpati / Adobe Stock

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

Year by year, tensions between the U.S. and China continue to grow. And in this Cold War 2.0, the battle over information technology and policy often appears to be at the heart of the conflict.

Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei has been effectively barred from the U.S. market for well over a year. But the constraints are tightening. And while Huawei has been central to China’s global communications aspirations, disputes over technology are now affecting all sorts of Chinese-owned companies. Even ByteDance’s TikTok, arguably the world’s hottest social media company with more than 100 million U.S. users, now appears in jeopardy.

China

Appeals Court Rejects China Telecom’s Appeal

In 2021, the FCC revoked the company’s authorization to provide telecommunications service in the United States.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 20, 2022

By

Photo of FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

WASHINGTON, December 20, 2022 – The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday confirmed the Federal Communications Commission’s suspension of China Telecom (Americas) Corporation’s U.S. operations.

In 2021, the FCC revoked the authorization of the Chinese company’s American affiliate to provide telecommunications service in the United States, citing national security concerns. “China Telecom’s susceptibility to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government poses unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks,” the agency wrote in a March 2022 filing.

In November, the FCC halted new approvals for technology deemed to threaten national security, including telecommunications equipment from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE. Commissioner Brendan Carr has routinely called for action against the Chinese-originating social-media platform TikTok. U.S. officials have said TikTok gathers extensive data on users, and despite statements to the contrary, makes that data available the Chinese government.

“I am pleased with today’s ruling, which upholds our decision last year to revoke and terminate China Telecom’s authority to provide communications service in the United States,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Tuesday in a statement. “This action was based on the recommendation of national security agencies that found that China Telecom’s operations in the U.S. provided opportunities for increased Chinese state-sponsored cyber activities, including economic espionage and the disruption and misrouting of U.S. communications traffic.

“There is no higher FCC responsibility than safeguarding our networks, and today’s ruling is a strong affirmation of our authority to do so,” she added.

A public version of the decision has not yet been released. 

China

Report Urges States, Local Governments Follow Federal Rules on Prohibited Equipment Purchases

Only a handful of states have crafted their purchasing decisions after federal rules banning certain companies’ equipment.

Published

2 months ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

Members of the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University

WASHINGTON, November 14, 2022 – A think tank is recommending state and local governments align their rules on buying technology from companies with federal guidelines that prevent agencies from purchasing certain prohibited foreign technology, such as ones from Chinese companies.

The Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University notified the Federal Communications Commission late last month of a report released that month regarding what it said was a concerning trend of state and local governments having outdated procurement policies that are seeing them purchase equipment banned for federal purchase.

“State and local policymakers should not be expected to independently analyze and address the threats posed by foreign technology, but it would behoove them to align their own procurement practices with the rules set by the federal government,” the report recommends.

The FCC has a list of companies, as required by the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, that it updates on a rolling basis through commission votes that it says pose a national security threat to the country’s networks. It last updated the list in September, when it added Pacific Network Corp. and China Unicom Operations Ltd. to the growing list that already includes Huawei and ZTE.

Chinese companies and following Communist Party directions

U.S. officials and experts have warned that Chinese companies operating anywhere in the world must follow directions of the Chinese Communist Party, which they say could mean anything from surveillance to American data falling into the hands of that government.

The report notes at least six state governments had their networks breached by a state-sponsored Chinese hacking group between May 2021 and February 2022.

The only states that have enacted local regulations aligned with federal provisions are Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and Vermont, the report said. Provisions in Georgia and Texas prohibit private companies from entering into agreements with the covered companies. Vermont, Texas and Florida provisions block state entities from purchasing equipment from countries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria. Louisiana and Georgia provisions ban public-funded schools from buying prohibited technology.

The remaining 45 states do not explicitly target the equipment and services they produce, nor are they directly responsible for following federal provisions, the report said, leaving state entities vulnerable in obtaining equipment from third party contractors that could pose a security risk.

“Many government entities also lack the in-house technical expertise and procedures to understand and address such threats in the first place, and those that do may prioritize addressing immediate threats like ransomware over the more abstract risks posed by foreign ICTS,” the report said.

Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act is one out of four federal provisions addressing the issue, prohibiting federal agencies from using equipment and services from Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Dahua and Hytera as well as working with contractors that use the equipment.

Prohibited products finding their way in

In some cases, the report said, the listed companies will sell their products to third party contractors that are not listed on Section 889 to bypass regulations, according to the report. Due to the low cost of Chinese equipment, public schools and local governments will purchase from the third-party entities that are unknowingly selling prohibited equipment, it added.

“These ‘middle-man’ vendors can mask the origin of their products, which creates major challenges for organizations aiming to keep certain equipment and services off their networks”, the report reads.

“Currently, contractors are responsible for self-certifying that their products and internal networks do not contain covered [products]” and “… inspecting the IT infrastructure—equipment, services, and components – of every contractor that does business with the federal government would require a staggering level of resources, making it difficult for agencies to conduct effective oversight.”

