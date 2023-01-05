Innovation
CES 2023: Tech Retail Revenues Will Drop in 2023, Says Consumer Technology Association
Inflation and ‘looming recession’ blamed for drop to $485 billion in 2023, down $12 billion from 2022 and $27 billion from 2021.
LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2023 – United States technology retail revenues will slide to $485 billion in 2023, down $12 billion from 2022 and $27 billion from the 2021 peak of $512 billion, according to new research from the Consumer Technology Association.
CTA announced its findings Tuesday night as it prepares to open its Consumer Electronics Show on Thursday. The organization attributed projected falling revenues to inflation and a “looming recession,” though it noted its forecast would still exceed 2019’s revenues of $435 billion. The Covid-19 pandemic, along with stay-at-home orders, drove massive consumer demand for connectivity and technology.
The overall dip notwithstanding, CTA predicted that consumer spending will rise in the sectors of “consumer services” – e.g., audio, apps, gaming, and video – automotive technologies, and health and fitness technologies. “Portable gaming consoles will generate $1.5 billion in 2023, up 41% over 2022,” the CTA press release stated.
“Leaders in Washington can help American entrepreneurs by advocating for a proactive and pro-innovation approach to trade,” said CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro in a statement. “We need to eliminate tariffs that amount to taxes on U.S. businesses, and spur exports by striking new trade deals with our friends and allies.” Shapiro touted the technology industry as a driver of economic efficiency and a “deflationary force in the global economy.”
In the broadband world, some players have called on regulators to waive “Build America, Buy America” provisions, which require federally funded infrastructure projects to use domestically manufactured materials. Critics say Build America, Buy America raises costs for builders who could otherwise source foreign-made goods more cheaply. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has proposed waiving the requirement for its Middle Mile grant program, and many have called for similar relief for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
CES 2023: Virtual World to be Consumer, Community Driven
This year will bring increased “frictionless technology,” which will reduce consumer confusions surrounding new tech, CES heard.
LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2023 – Developers of extended reality – “XR” – media should prioritize accessibility and community building, panelists told an audience at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 on Wednesday.
The year 2023 will bring increased “frictionless technology,” which will reduce consumers’ confusions surrounding new tech, said Brian Weiner, CEO of the advertising and marketing firm the Illusion Factory, echoing a recurring sentiment in the panel discussion. Ever more people are participating in the virtual world, which, according to panelists, is an outlet for entertainment, commerce, health care, and community building.
The industry should “think about the human part of the experience in all of this,” said Mary Hamilton, managing director of tech company Accenture. “Thinking about the human at the core…is what’s really key,” Hamilton added. Speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday, Bryan Reimer, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, advocated innovation that makes sense to consumers and compliments natural human behavioral patterns.
“If you’re a brand, start by being a consumer, think about brands that you really like to engage with,” Weiner said, adding that brands should “keep looking for every opportunity you can to make impressions on a consumer that have value – to build long-term loyalty, to build a relationship – that is what’s going to carry you long term.”
Jon Vlassopulos, CEO of music streaming service Napster, predicted an imminent uptick in communal – rather than isolated – virtual experiences.
“The last 20 years have been fairly solo and individualistic,” he said. “So I think the next 20 years [are going to be] more community driven.”
CES 2023: CTA VP’s View of How Connectivity Will Shape the Future
CTA’s Steve Koenig predicted a diverse wave of technological innovation.
LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2023 – Steve Koenig, vice president of research at the Consumer Technology Association, on Tuesday laid out how connectivity is likely to power the next decade’s technological innovation across industries including business, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, and entertainment.
Industry experts have argued that the Covid-19 pandemic made clear the need for universal broadband, a need they anticipate will grow going forward. Many are also bullish on next-generation 5G technologies, and policymakers are moving to make available the spectrum necessary to sustain them.
In his address to the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, Koenig predicted a diverse wave of technological innovation that will make business safer and more efficient and will help individual consumers lead better, healthier, more entertaining lives.
In warehouses, connectivity can drive efficient management and promote safer working conditions, Koenig said. Precision agriculture technologies, often powered by 5G, monitor environmental conditions and respond to them, making the farming process more efficient. In the transportation sector, Koenig predicted the increasing numbers of autonomous vehicles as well as in-vehicle voice-control and entertainment systems.
Koenig further predicted that use cases will include fitness technologies, telehealth services, and at-home patient monitoring, which will reduce patients’ time in hospitals.
Gaming is already entrenched in American culture, Koenig argued, stating that he United States has 164 million self-described gamers. According to his presentation, about 45 percent – 73.6 million – are mobile gamers, and the average time spent gaming per week is 24 hours.
Koenig argued for robust cybersecurity measures, including measures to protect communications, detect threats, fend off attacks, and much more.
“We used to say, ‘trust but verify,’” Koenig said. “Now we say, ‘zero trust.’”
CES 2023: Smell and Touch Coming Soon to Digital World
Driver-X’s VR gloves simulate the feel of physical matter by applying pressure to the wearer’s hands.
LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2023 – Presenters at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday showcased new products that can add the sensations of touch and smell to the digital world.
Augmented and virtual-reality technologies have rapidly gained in popularity in recent years, driving demand for the higher quality broadband that their use requires. Many systems, like the Meta Quest series, are comprised of headsets and hand controllers, which limits the number senses users can virtually experience.
Japanese hardware startup Driver-X presented a “glove-type VR controller” that allows users to feel as if they are touching objects in a VR space. The gloves simulate the feel of physical matter by applying pressure to the wearer’s hands, and internal sensors translates the wear’s hand movements into the virtual world, the company said.
Following the presentation, Driver-X co-founder Kei Asano told Broadband Breakfast that the gloves vary pressure applied to the wearer’s fingers, simulating the virtual experience of touching hard or soft surfaces through a glove. Asano said that the glove controller is currently being marketed for manufacturing and medical use cases.
Aromajoin, another Japanese startup, announced the AromaPlayer, an application which uses proprietary hardware to combine visual and olfactory media. “After picking up a video from your own library or by using a YouTube link, you can start to create by simply add scent on the timeline to setup the perfect smell, timing, and duration,” Aromajoin’s press release said. Aromajoin’s hardware holds “scent cartridges,” which release various smells into the air on command.
In a subsequent presentation, Steve Koenig, vice president for CES’s host organization, the Consumer Technology Association, predicted increased popularity of immersive technology in the coming years. Koenig touted the products of OVR Technology, another exhibitor at CES, which develops olfactory technology for virtual reality.
