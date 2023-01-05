CES 2023: Tech Retail Revenues Will Drop in 2023, Says Consumer Technology Association

LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2023 – United States technology retail revenues will slide to $485 billion in 2023, down $12 billion from 2022 and $27 billion from the 2021 peak of $512 billion, according to new research from the Consumer Technology Association.

CTA announced its findings Tuesday night as it prepares to open its Consumer Electronics Show on Thursday. The organization attributed projected falling revenues to inflation and a “looming recession,” though it noted its forecast would still exceed 2019’s revenues of $435 billion. The Covid-19 pandemic, along with stay-at-home orders, drove massive consumer demand for connectivity and technology.

The overall dip notwithstanding, CTA predicted that consumer spending will rise in the sectors of “consumer services” – e.g., audio, apps, gaming, and video – automotive technologies, and health and fitness technologies. “Portable gaming consoles will generate $1.5 billion in 2023, up 41% over 2022,” the CTA press release stated.

“Leaders in Washington can help American entrepreneurs by advocating for a proactive and pro-innovation approach to trade,” said CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro in a statement. “We need to eliminate tariffs that amount to taxes on U.S. businesses, and spur exports by striking new trade deals with our friends and allies.” Shapiro touted the technology industry as a driver of economic efficiency and a “deflationary force in the global economy.”

In the broadband world, some players have called on regulators to waive “Build America, Buy America” provisions, which require federally funded infrastructure projects to use domestically manufactured materials. Critics say Build America, Buy America raises costs for builders who could otherwise source foreign-made goods more cheaply. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has proposed waiving the requirement for its Middle Mile grant program, and many have called for similar relief for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.