CES 2023: Virtual World to be Consumer, Community Driven
This year will bring increased “frictionless technology,” which will reduce consumer confusions surrounding new tech, CES heard.
LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2023 – Developers of extended reality – “XR” – media should prioritize accessibility and community building, panelists told an audience at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 on Wednesday.
The year 2023 will bring increased “frictionless technology,” which will reduce consumers’ confusions surrounding new tech, said Brian Weiner, CEO of the advertising and marketing firm the Illusion Factory, echoing a recurring sentiment in the panel discussion. Ever more people are participating in the virtual world, which, according to panelists, is an outlet for entertainment, commerce, health care, and community building.
The industry should “think about the human part of the experience in all of this,” said Mary Hamilton, managing director of tech company Accenture. “Thinking about the human at the core…is what’s really key,” Hamilton added. Speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday, Bryan Reimer, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, advocated innovation that makes sense to consumers and compliments natural human behavioral patterns.
“If you’re a brand, start by being a consumer, think about brands that you really like to engage with,” Weiner said, adding that brands should “keep looking for every opportunity you can to make impressions on a consumer that have value – to build long-term loyalty, to build a relationship – that is what’s going to carry you long term.”
Jon Vlassopulos, CEO of music streaming service Napster, predicted an imminent uptick in communal – rather than isolated – virtual experiences.
“The last 20 years have been fairly solo and individualistic,” he said. “So I think the next 20 years [are going to be] more community driven.”
CES 2023: CTA VP’s View of How Connectivity Will Shape the Future
CTA’s Steve Koenig predicted a diverse wave of technological innovation.
LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2023 – Steve Koenig, vice president of research at the Consumer Technology Association, on Tuesday laid out how connectivity is likely to power the next decade’s technological innovation across industries including business, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, and entertainment.
Industry experts have argued that the Covid-19 pandemic made clear the need for universal broadband, a need they anticipate will grow going forward. Many are also bullish on next-generation 5G technologies, and policymakers are moving to make available the spectrum necessary to sustain them.
In his address to the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, Koenig predicted a diverse wave of technological innovation that will make business safer and more efficient and will help individual consumers lead better, healthier, more entertaining lives.
In warehouses, connectivity can drive efficient management and promote safer working conditions, Koenig said. Precision agriculture technologies, often powered by 5G, monitor environmental conditions and respond to them, making the farming process more efficient. In the transportation sector, Koenig predicted the increasing numbers of autonomous vehicles as well as in-vehicle voice-control and entertainment systems.
Koenig further predicted that use cases will include fitness technologies, telehealth services, and at-home patient monitoring, which will reduce patients’ time in hospitals.
Gaming is already entrenched in American culture, Koenig argued, stating that he United States has 164 million self-described gamers. According to his presentation, about 45 percent – 73.6 million – are mobile gamers, and the average time spent gaming per week is 24 hours.
Koenig argued for robust cybersecurity measures, including measures to protect communications, detect threats, fend off attacks, and much more.
“We used to say, ‘trust but verify,’” Koenig said. “Now we say, ‘zero trust.’”
CES 2023: Smell and Touch Coming Soon to Digital World
Driver-X’s VR gloves simulate the feel of physical matter by applying pressure to the wearer’s hands.
LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2023 – Presenters at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday showcased new products that can add the sensations of touch and smell to the digital world.
Augmented and virtual-reality technologies have rapidly gained in popularity in recent years, driving demand for the higher quality broadband that their use requires. Many systems, like the Meta Quest series, are comprised of headsets and hand controllers, which limits the number senses users can virtually experience.
Japanese hardware startup Driver-X presented a “glove-type VR controller” that allows users to feel as if they are touching objects in a VR space. The gloves simulate the feel of physical matter by applying pressure to the wearer’s hands, and internal sensors translates the wear’s hand movements into the virtual world, the company said.
Following the presentation, Driver-X co-founder Kei Asano told Broadband Breakfast that the gloves vary pressure applied to the wearer’s fingers, simulating the virtual experience of touching hard or soft surfaces through a glove. Asano said that the glove controller is currently being marketed for manufacturing and medical use cases.
Aromajoin, another Japanese startup, announced the AromaPlayer, an application which uses proprietary hardware to combine visual and olfactory media. “After picking up a video from your own library or by using a YouTube link, you can start to create by simply add scent on the timeline to setup the perfect smell, timing, and duration,” Aromajoin’s press release said. Aromajoin’s hardware holds “scent cartridges,” which release various smells into the air on command.
In a subsequent presentation, Steve Koenig, vice president for CES’s host organization, the Consumer Technology Association, predicted increased popularity of immersive technology in the coming years. Koenig touted the products of OVR Technology, another exhibitor at CES, which develops olfactory technology for virtual reality.
A Broadband Breakfast Preview of the Consumer Electronics Show 2023
Broadband Breakfast’s coverage of CES will illuminate cutting-edge technologies.
LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2023 – The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 conference will open Thursday, showcasing the next generation of technological innovation from big players and startups alike.
Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, CES will host innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, privacy, quantum computing, blockchain, virtual reality, digital health, energy, internet of things (IoT), and many other sectors.
Scheduled panels will discuss the future of broadband, tech policy in the 118th Congress, social media, cybersecurity, and more. Confirmed speakers include Federal Communications Commission Commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Nathan Simington, National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Alan Davidson, and Louisiana broadband director Veneeth Iyengar.
Broadband Breakfast will report on the conference on site in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning Tuesday with pre-show media days. Tune in Wednesday, January 4, at 12 Noon ET for a very special Broadband Breakfast Live Online – “Live from Las Vegas for CES” – which will feature CES participants, including CTA Vice President of Regulatory Affairs David Grossman. In addition, Broadband Breakfast will conduct several one-on-one interviews with technologists during the conference week.
Broadband is not itself the end, but the means. “Better broadband, better lives,” signifies that connectivity empowers individuals and industries to improve their own states as well as those of their fellow human beings. Although “broadband” was nonexistent when the first CES was held in 1967 in New York City, today it is the indispensable factor that enables continuous innovation that drives ever-better communication, commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, etc.
As technology develops and increasingly pervades the economy and daily life, policymaking becomes more fraught and complex – for legislators and bureaucrats alike. CES panels featuring policymakers will illuminate the tech-policy plans of various branches and levels of government that will shape America’s technological future.
This week, Broadband Breakfast will document the intersections of connectivity and end-user technologies, of innovation and policy.
