ECF Funding, Georgia Broadband Grants, Affordable Broadband Access, Broadband Label Comments
The Emergency Connectivity Fund has now committed $6.5 billion to help schools and libraries.
January 5, 2022 — The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday announced it will commit more than $34 million in a new funding round through the Emergency Connectivity Fund to help schools and libraries provide connectivity for off-campus learning.
The $7.1-billion program was established in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and offered schools and libraries three application windows to apply for support. Wednesday’s announcement funds applications from the third window, and will benefit approximately 80,000 students in Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington.
“As we start the new year, we continue our work to make sure kids have the digital tools they need for after-school homework and connecting with teachers,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release. “Today’s funding announcement brings us closer to the goal of closing the Homework Gap.”
The program has now committed $6.5 billion to help schools and libraries across the country support remote learning.
Access to affordable broadband varies significantly by state
There are currently 10 states in the U.S. where less than half of the population has access to a broadband plan that costs under $50 per month, according to new research from BroadbandNow.
The states are Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii and Washington D.C. were found to have achieved 100% availability for low-priced broadband.
The report found that average household income is a strong predictor of broadband pricing, with those in high-income areas paying less on average for broadband than those in low-income areas. Other factors contributing to the disparity may be local economic conditions, state-level infrastructure differences and the urban/rural divide.
Local competition is an important factor that both decreases prices and increases speeds, the report said.
The research was based on more than 2,000 internet service providers’ publicly available plan and coverage data.
Georgia awards $234 million in preliminary broadband grants
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday more than $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the state’s Capital Projects Fund Grant Program.
When combined with capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations that lack high-speed internet access across 28 counties. The state will open a second round of the grant program for the five eligible counties that did not receive an award.
The awardees include 12 different internet service providers comprised of electric membership cooperatives, large telecommunications companies and local companies.
“High-speed internet access is critical for both academic and economic opportunities, as well as overall quality of life,” Kemp said. “These projects announced today will go a long way to helping Georgians in some of the most unserved and underserved parts of the state become better connected.”
Following Kemp’s August announcement of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and the Georgia Technology Authority worked to identify the state’s most unserved and underserved counties. In December, the U.S. Treasury Department approved $250 million in funding for Georgia through the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.
FCC extends comment deadline for broadband label proceeding
The FCC on Wednesday granted a 30-day extension to file comments in its broadband “nutrition” label proceeding.
The comment deadline is now Feb. 16 and reply comments are due March 16.
The extension was granted in response a December request from Free Press and sixteen other groups and individuals, who stated that the additional time “would provide reasonable accommodation for the many public interest advocates, civil rights organizations, researchers, data experts, and consumers whose voices should be heard in this proceeding.”
In November, the FCC ordered internet providers to display machine-readable, easily understandable service data at points of sale, including internet plans’ performance metrics, monthly rates and other information.
The FCC is specifically seeking comments regarding the labels’ accessibility for individuals with disabilities, such as whether to require Braille or a QR code with a tactile indicator at points of sale for visually impaired consumers.
Gigi Sohn Renominated, Social Media Engagement Practices, Median Broadband and Mobile Speeds Up
Sohn’s renomination comes after the Democrats expanded their majority in the Senate, which confirms nominations.
January 4, 2023 – President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Gigi Sohn for the fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission for a five-year term.
“Gigi is a knowledgeable nominee with a long record of commitment to the issues before the FCC and I congratulate her on nomination as a Commissioner at the agency,” said CRTC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement following the nomination. “I look forward to the day we have a full complement of five commissioners.”
Sohn was previously nominated by Biden in October 2021, but has faced a sort of political purgatory since making it out of the Senate commerce committee in March 2022. Up to this point, she had yet to face votes in the Senate to confirm that nomination, as Republicans have worried about her ability to stay impartial on matters the FCC reviews.
But this week’s turnover of lawmakers in Washington after the November midterm elections sees the Democrats remaining in control of the Senate, despite losing the House to team red. That has injected new life into the prospect of Sohn getting to Senate votes and being the fifth and party-tie-breaking commissioner on the panel with two Democrats and two Republicans.
Sohn, a net neutrality advocate, could be an instrumental player in the reintroduction by the FCC of more regulatory power to stop internet service providers from manipulating traffic on their networks.
“Gigi Sohn is a fighter and consumer champion who has a proven track record of working with both Republicans and Democrats on solutions that help connect rural communities and bring more broadband competition to American families, schools and small businesses,” said the internet and competitive networks association INCOMPAS.
“It’s time for the Senate to speed the nomination of Gigi Sohn to help speed the deployment of new faster broadband networks that bring jobs, savings and new opportunities to communities large and small.”
In its own statement, Craig Aaron, co-CEO of advocacy group Free Press Action, said: “The Biden administration just did the best thing it could to ensure media policy actually serves the public: It renominated Gigi Sohn to the FCC,” adding Sohn has faced obstacles in the form of a “smear campaign.”
“No other nominee in the FCC’s history has had to wait so long for a confirmation vote, and none have been better qualified to serve the needs of the public,” Aaron added. “These seemingly endless delays have harmed millions, preventing the deadlocked agency from passing or strengthening crucial policies that would help people connect and communicate.”
Organizations ask FTC to tackle social media engagement strategies targeting minors
The Federal Trade Commission is asking for comments on a petition it received from nearly two dozen advocacy organizations requesting the agency propose a rule “prohibiting the use of certain types of engagement-optimizing design practices” directed at minors under the age of 18.
“When minors go online, they are bombarded by widespread design features that have been carefully crafted and refined for the purpose of maximizing the time users spend online and activities users engage in,” said the organizations, which include the Center for Digital Democracy, Accountable Tech, and a number of groups tackling eating disorders and privacy concerns.
“Design features that maximize time and activity online harm minors emotionally, developmentally, and physically,” the petition alleges, adding the time-sink strategy “conflicts with users’ interest in an online experience that contributes to, rather than detracts from, their overall wellbeing.”
The petition alleges that these features displace sleep and physical activity, exposes minors to potential predators, online bullies and to age-inappropriate content, and harms minors’ self-esteem and increases risks of disordered eating and suicidality.
The petition comes after Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram have come under fire when a whistleblower, leaking internal documents to media, said Facebook allegedly does nothing about the harm its apps do to minors despite knowing about them.
It also comes as Chinese video-sharing app TikTok – already the focus of government-device bans because of security concerns – comes under scrutiny for similar practices. Last year, a coalition of attorneys general from across the nation embarked on an investigation into how the app impacts the mental and physical health of minors.
Late last year, a Quebec court allowed a class action lawsuit to move forward from parents who allege Epic Games’s Fornite video game is so addicting, it causes their children to lose sleep and miss school and meals.
Median mobile and broadband speeds are up, Ookla says
Metrics and speed test company Ookla said Wednesday that global broadband and mobile speeds from November 2021 to November 2022 jumped a fair bit over that period.
In its latest Speedtest Global Index report, the company found broadband and mobile speeds increased 28 and 17 percent respectively, with upload speeds increasing by 30 percent for broadband and nine percent for mobile.
Latency, the measure of information routing from device to network, also decreased for mobile but did not move for broadband.
During this period, the United States ranked eighth in global fixed broadband median download speeds at 134.10 Megabits per second.
More Big Tech Regulation, Tim Wu Leaving White House, Microsoft Antitrust Hearing
Legislators from both sides of the aisle are calling for increased regulation of Big Tech.
January 3, 2022 —The coming year will see continued congressional support for increased regulation of Big Tech companies, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
Gallagher voiced his support of the ban of TikTok on government devices included in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress in December, adding that he hoped to see further bans.
TikTok poses a “multi-pronged threat” to the United States, Gallagher said, pointing to potential privacy concerns and lack of transparency about the app’s algorithms.
“But I think what’s more pernicious is the fact that, since a lot of young men and women in America increasingly turn to TikTok to get news, what if they start censoring the news, right?” Gallagher said.
With Republicans officially taking over the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the newly divided Congress is expected to consider a variety of new proposals designed to curb the power of Big Tech.
Although both lawmakers called for increased regulations on tech companies, Klobuchar noted that the Big Tech lobby is “so powerful that you literally can have a bill that got through the Judiciary Committee with strong bipartisan support, you can get promises from leaders that it’s going to be a major end-of-year bill and then within 24 hours, it’s gone.”
Several privacy and antitrust proposals failed to make the final year-end spending bill, despite bipartisan support.
Combatting Big Tech’s influence will require more transparency around algorithms and getting rid of the “archaic” Section 230, Klobuchar said.
“My only concern with the 230 repeal is that it might accidentally increase censorship on social media,” Gallagher said. “In other words, if these platforms are now liable for what people that use them say, would they not just kick people off proactively?”
White House antitrust advisor Tim Wu to step down
White House advisor Tim Wu, a tech expert and law professor who helped to shape the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda, will be stepping down from his role this week, a White House spokesperson said on Friday.
Wu’s responsibilities will be divided between two current White House staffers. Technology policy will be taken over by Elizabeth Kelly, current leader of the National Economic Council’s digital assets work. Competition policy will be taken over by Hannah Garden-Monheit, a member of the NEC who has worked closely with Wu on the issue.
Wu is widely regarded as an aggressive critic of Big Tech and was the key architect behind President Joe Biden’s 2021 executive order on competition policy that included more than 70 initiatives directing federal agencies to improve competition in the tech, healthcare and agriculture industries.
Since his appointment in March 2021, Wu also led the White House’s push for new antitrust legislation targeting tech companies — an effort that was broadly viewed as unsuccessful when two major antitrust measures failed to make it into the year-end omnibus spending bill. Three antitrust measures that less directly targeted Big Tech were included in the bill.
In August, Wu called reports of his potential departure premature and said there was “still a lot of work to do.”
FTC’s case against Microsoft commences
The first pre-trial hearing in the Federal Trade Commission’s case against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard is set to take place on Tuesday, with antitrust experts saying that the FTC faces an uphill battle to block the deal, Reuters reported.
The proposed acquisition would not constitute a horizontal merger because it does not remove one of Microsoft’s direct competitors, and Microsoft has pledged to release Activision’s future games on competing platforms for at least 10 years.
Still, the FTC is concerned about Microsoft’s alleged history of acquiring content to suppress competition, noting in December that “Microsoft would have both the means and motive to harm competition by manipulating Activision’s pricing, degrading Activision’s game quality or player experience on rival consoles and gaming services, changing the terms and timing of access to Activision’s content or withholding content from competitors entirely.”
Microsoft has responded to the attempted block by arguing that the FTC’s structure as an “independent agency that wields significant executive power” violates the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers.
Map Challenge Concerns, Satellite Players Ask for Spectrum, Multi-Gig in Huber Heights
The CRS report references a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event held in October.
December 29, 2022 – A new report released Tuesday by the Congressional Research Service highlights barriers that may prevent the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map from being adequately corrected before its data is used to calculate grants from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
The report raises concerns that some state broadband offices lack the resources to participate fully in the challenge process, which the FCC instituted to correct errors in its preliminary map released in November. Although the FCC will accept challenges on an ongoing basis, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which administers BEAD for distribution in the first half of next year, has said challenges should be submitted by January 13 to be considered for that funding.
“For example, according to a local news article, New Mexico State Broadband Director Kelly Schlegel stated, ‘the broadband division has found a number of errors in the FCC map of New Mexico detailing broadband access,’ and ‘the division, right now, probably doesn’t have enough staff to fix it by the program’s mid-January [2023] target date,’ which ‘could cause New Mexico to miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars,’” the report says. CRS further suggests that some service providers could bring legal action to dispute the FCC’s adjudication of challenges.
Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA, recently expressed concern about the challenge due date, saying it made him feel “incredibly uncomfortable.”
The report references a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event held in October, at which Adam Carpenter, chief data officer of the State of Montana, said his state is barred from submitting location challenges by contracts with its mapping vendor, LightBox (which sponsors Broadband Breakfast). If Montana submitted LightBox’s mapping data in a challenge, Carpenter explained, that data could then, per FCC licensing agreements, be accessed for commercial use by CostQuest Associates, the FCC’s mapping vendor and a LightBox competitor. James Stegeman, President and CEO of CostQuest, said on a panel at another Broadband Breakfast event that this conflict “is a concern.”
Satellite broadband players push FCC for access to the 17 GHz band
Touting the benefits of satellite broadband, Starlink parent company SpaceX and Amazon subsidiary Project Kuiper on Tuesday urged the FCC to allow non-geostationary satellite orbit systems access to the 17 GigaHertz band.
The companies submitted separate comments on FCC proceedings that would open the 17.3–17.8 GHz band to non-geostationary orbit “space-to-earth” operations. Both argued that increased spectrum access would boost the burgeoning satellite broadband industry, which, they say, now suffers from a spectrum shortage.
“A downlink allocation in the 17 GHz band for next-generation satellite systems would benefit American consumers and businesses everywhere, including those American living and working in underserved and unserved areas, by providing critical spectrum resources to meet the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency broadband,” SpaceX wrote.
About 5,000 satellite have been launched into orbit in the last two years, Kuiper stated. “Amazon plans to launch the first of its Kuiper System satellites for testing and demonstration purposes early next year,” the company added.
Multi-gig fiber access for Huber Heights
Fiber provider Metronet announced Wednesday citizens of Huber Heights, Ohio, can now access multi-gigabit, symmetrical speeds.
Metronet offers symmetrical residential speeds of up to two Gigabits per second (Gbps) and symmetrical businesses speeds of up to 10 Gpbs, where previously it offered 1 Gbps service, according to a press release. The company and its affiliates operate in more than 250 communities across 16 states.
“With multi-gigabit speeds now available to residents and businesses throughout Huber Heights, our customers now have the opportunity to experience the fastest speeds available, improving the way they live online,” said John Autry, Metronet’s regional sales manager. “We are proud to continue providing Huber Heights with accelerated, reliable multi-gigabit service that is sure to make a positive impact on for residents and businesses alike.”
