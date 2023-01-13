Expert Opinion
Eric Yaverbaum: Can a New CEO Besides Elon Musk Prevent the Fall of Twitter?
If a determined CEO not beholden to Elon Musk were named, it’s still possible to turn this ship around.
Elon Musk’s tenure as CEO of Twitter has been anything but typical. Within months, the billionaire allowed rampant, dangerous hate speech on the platform, led multiple company stock prices to sink for the small price of an $8 blue checkmark, dismantled Twitter’s workplace culture into an employee hellscape, received lawsuit after lawsuit and reinstated previously banned extremists and other dangerous accounts.
Musk didn’t just destroy the reputation of the once proclaimed digital town square, he took some tough losses himself along the way. Tesla’s stock rapidly depleted, he lost his title as the world’s richest person and he became the first person ever to lose $200 billion dollars.
Needless to say, Musk’s reign as CEO has had a sweeping negative impact, on Twitter, its employees, advertisers, users, and on Tesla and Musk himself. And with an ever increasing decline in popularity, Musk put out a Twitter poll asking users if he should resign. About 57% of the voters supported him stepping down. In response, Musk said he would in fact resign—that is, as soon as he found a successor.
Yet, even if Musk does resign, would the next CEO be able to claw the platform out of its present cycle of crisis after crisis? The short answer: they could… but they probably won’t. Or put another way, a good CEO could turn things around for Twitter, but Musk is unlikely to pick the right person for the job.
Twitter has a short list of potential successors mentioned publicly, from tech investor Jason Calacanis to the Andreessen Horowitz general partner and former Twitter product executive Sriram Krishnan to the investor and former technology executive David Sacks. Unfortunately, the most likely contenders seem to have one critical thing in common: they’re tight with Musk, making sweeping changes and an investment in crisis preparedness unlikely. The future CEO of Twitter being in Musk’s inner circle makes it easier for Musk to maintain his influence, and it’s likely that they’d therefore take a similar approach to the business and to crisis response (i.e., act first and do nothing at all to actually fix the reputational fallout). Regardless of how friendly the successor is with Musk, Musk will still own the company and seems to want to continue to be involved. That’s going to make it hard for any CEO to make the drastic changes Twitter needs to thrive.
Already, most of the replacements for former Twitter executives who quit upon Musk taking the reins are from his inner circle, further entrenching Musk’s influence no matter who the next CEO is. Given the mark Musk has left on the operations of the platform, it isn’t looking like there will be any sort of overhaul anytime soon, resignation or not.
It’s not over until it’s over though, and if a determined CEO not beholden to Musk were named, it’s still possible to turn this ship around. No brand reputation is irreparable. Take Abercrombie and Fitch’s comeback, for example. The company was able to repair itself from a culture of body shaming and prejudice to being seen as an accessible and accepting clothing brand.
If a new CEO came in and committed to revitalizing Twitter, the first order of business would be admitting and apologizing for what went wrong. A sincere apology and ownership of wrongdoing can go a long way to earning public forgiveness. In cases like these, it can even be an opportunity to improve and demonstrate your commitment to improving.
The next immediate step would be making the major course corrections and overhauls needed to get Twitter on the right track.
The new leader must also quickly get to work putting together crisis plans for anything and everything that could go wrong. Musk is perfect proof that, no matter who you are, no amount of money or power makes you immune to the court of public opinion. The next Twitter CEO should take crisis planning seriously, creating detailed strategies to execute if and when a crisis arises. This will be particularly critical as long as Musk, who has a habit of saying whatever he pleases, is still Twitter’s owner; Twitter will need to be made Musk-proof.
The new CEO should commit to knowing every single one of Twitter’s audiences and what they want out of the platform. Significant changes do need to be made, but still remaining authentic is crucial as well. It’s okay to innovate and take risks, but to bring Twitter into the future, it’ll be crucial not to lose what made the platform special in the first place.
There’s plenty still up in the air for Twitter, and we can’t really say for sure what the future holds. All we can do is hope that whoever comes in next leads Twitter with the care, respect and passion it deserves.
Eric Yaverbaum, CEO of Ericho Communications, is a communications, media, and public relations expert with over 41 years in the industry. Eric is also a bestselling author who literally wrote the book on public relations — the industry-standard bestseller, PR for Dummies — as well as six other titles, including Leadership Secrets of the World’s Most Successful CEOS. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Doug Dawson: Will the FCC Maps Get Better?
The amount of funding to each state is based upon the FCC maps — which are clearly flawed.
It is unfortunate timing that the new FCC maps were issued in the middle of the process of trying to determine the BEAD grant funding. Congress said that the amount of funding that will go to each state must be based upon the FCC maps — and the first draft of the FCC maps is clearly flawed.
The FCC maps whiffed in many cases in counting the location of homes and business, and too many ISPs have clearly exaggerated both the coverage and the broadband speeds that are available to customers. This really bollixes the BEAD grant allocations, but I don’t know anybody who thought the first version of the new maps would have any merit.
Assuming that that grant funding question gets resolved somehow, there remains the bigger issue of whether the new FCC maps will ever accurately portray broadband availability. Is there any hope for these maps to get better? Getting better maps requires improving the three basic flaws of the new FCC maps — the mapping fabric that defines the location of possible customers, the claimed coverage that defines where broadband is available and the broadband speeds available to customers.
The mapping fabric will get better over time if state and local governments decide this is something that is important to fix. Local folks understand the location of homes and businesses far better than CostQuest. But there are two reasons why the fabric might never be fixed.
First, many rural counties do not have the staff or resources to tackle trying to fix the mapping fabric. There are still a lot of counties that don’t have a GIS mapping system that shows the details of every home, business, land plot, etc. But counties with GIS systems are not easily able to count broadband passings. Questions like how to count cabins or farm buildings are always going to be vexing. One of the flaws of asking local governments to fix the maps is that local governments don’t spy on citizens to see which homes are occupied or how many months a year somebody uses a cabin.
State and local governments will quickly lose interest in the mapping fabric
My bet is that once the BEAD funding has been allocated that state and local governments will quickly lose interest in the FCC mapping fabric. I expect a lot of counties will refuse to spend the time and money needed to fix a federal database.
The FCC has held out hope that the coverage areas claimed by ISPs will become more accurate over time. One of the new aspects of the FCC maps is an individual challenge by any homeowner who disputes that a given ISP can deliver broadband to their home. If Comcast incorrectly claims a home can get broadband, the homeowner can challenge this in the FCC map — and if the homeowner is correct, Comcast must fix its mapping claim.
But I have to wonder how many homeowners will ever bother to tackle a broadband challenge. The real kicker is that there is no big benefit to a homeowner to make the challenge. Using this example, Comcast would fix the map, but that doesn’t mean that Comcast is likely to offer broadband to the homeowner who challenged the map — it just means the map gets fixed. Once folks realize that a challenge doesn’t change anything, I’m not sure how many people other than the broadband diehards will care much.
The coverage challenge is only going to get better if ISPs report honestly. Using this same example, there would not be much improvement in the FCC map if Comcast were to fix a false speed claim for a specific homeowner challenge unless Comcast was to fix the maps for neighboring homes — something that a challenge does not require.
The issue that most people care about is broadband speeds. Unfortunately, the new maps are as badly flawed on this issue as the old ones — maybe worse. ISPs are still allowed to claim marketing speeds instead of some approximation of actual speeds — and an ISP gets to define what it means by marketing speeds. For example, it’s hard to dispute a marketing speed if it’s something the ISP displays on its website.
There is another way to fix the FCC’s broadband mapping problems
Other than the challenge process, there is another possible remedy for fixing mapping problems. The Broadband Deployment, Accuracy, and Technology Availability (DATA) Act that created the new maps gives the FCC the ability to levy fines against ISPs that knowingly or recklessly submit inaccurate mapping data.
But does anybody really think that the FCC is going to fine some small local WISP that exaggerates broadband speeds? I have a hard time thinking that the FCC will ever wade into the issue of disputing claims of marketing speeds versus actual speeds. Doing so would just highlight the fact that reporting marketing speeds is acceptable under the FCC rules.
The State of Vermont reacted quickly to the new FCC maps and showed the extent of the problems. The State sent a challenge letter to the FCC saying that 11% of the locations in the FCC mapping fabric don’t exist. Worse, Vermont says that 22% of locations are missing from the FCC map.
Vermont also said the speeds portrayed in the new maps don’t align with its own local mapping effort. The new FCC map shows that over 95% of Vermont homes have access to broadband of at least 100/20 Mbps. The State’s broadband maps show that only 71% of homes in the state can receive broadband at 100 Mbps or faster at the end of 2021.
I really hate to say this, but I doubt that the new maps will ever be significantly better than the old ones. I don’t enjoy being pessimistic, and I should probably let the various challenge processes run the course before complaining too loudly. I think after the flurry associated with allocating the BEAD grant funding ends that most people and local governments will quickly lose interest in the map challenge process. I can’t think of any reason why ISPs won’t continue to misreport broadband speed and coverage if they think it somehow benefits them. And I’m doubtful that the FCC will take any meaningful steps to make the maps better.
Doug Dawson, president of CCG Consulting, has worked in the telecom industry since 1978 and has both a consulting and an operational background. He and CCG specialize in helping clients launch new broadband markets, develop new products and finance new ventures. Dawson also writes the daily blog potsandpansbyccg.com, which covers a wide range of topics for broadband and related subjects. This piece was previously posted on January 10, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Expert Opinion
Richard Brandon: We’re Ready for Broadband Funding to be Invested in Modern Infrastructure
Government funding should be invested in new, modern infrastructure that provides reliable broadband at a lower cost to more people.
When the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, $65 billion was dedicated to broadband. Various programs were designated to distribute the funding, the largest of which being the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
Governmental broadband programs certainly have important missions. For example, BEAD aims to expand high-speed internet access in all 50 states by allocating federal funding to support infrastructure planning, deployment, mapping, equity, and adoption projects and activities.
However, for over two decades, federal programs have pursued the same approach to their broadband buildouts. They haven’t taken advantage of the innovative technologies that have been made available in the past few years — and as a result, underserved communities aren’t getting the most out of taxpayers’ money.
One of the main reasons behind this is because of the current, consolidated, slow-to-change telecom vendors. In recent years, several larger suppliers pursuing legacy approaches have taken over the industry, and carriers have been left with only a few sources for technology — particularly since they can no longer rely on China for low-cost tech that’s also secure.
Fortunately, 2023 is a fresh start. It’s time to ensure the telco industry is evolving, and that government broadband initiatives are taking advantage of new opportunities and investing in modern infrastructure.
The disaggregated revolution
Recently, progress in ‘merchant-silicon,’ or chipsets developed by independent, third-party companies, has forged a path for a new generation of open telco hardware and switches — changing the industry’s entire approach to building networks. Disaggregation breaks the bond between hardware and software, giving carriers control and flexibility to select the most cost-effective and power efficient products. Top carriers are already deploying a disaggregated approach in certain areas, including the network core, fixed edge and mobile RAN.
Additionally, disaggregated networks are surpassing traditional networks when it comes to reliability — from high-speed route convergence, to sub-second failovers during line breaks. As consumers continue demanding faster speeds and greater reliability from their broadband providers in 2023, the telco industry will increase its adoption of disaggregation.
A new vendor landscape
So, what does this revolution mean for vendors? Companies have previously needed expensive, purpose-built silicon to meet the demands of modern networks. As a result, entry into the industry has been difficult, and big-name vendors have been able to dominate.
Now, thanks to the development of off-the-shelf silicon that’s suitable for various network applications, new vendors like EdgeCore, UfiSpace, RtBrick, Drivenets and more are bringing innovative, open hardware and software to the telco space.
What’s next?
While it’s great to see the amount of government funding that’s being dedicated to broadband buildouts today, it shouldn’t be put towards legacy approaches and solutions. The telco industry’s recent evolution has enabled low-cost, high-performance, and efficient broadband rollout — similar to how large cloud-IT providers innovated and improved their operations for building and managing their data centers years ago.
2023 is a new year, so let’s invest government programs in a new, modern infrastructure that provides reliable broadband at a lower cost to more people.
Richard Brandon is Vice President of Strategy at RtBrick. He is a strategic and operational IT marketeer with experience within the networking, telecoms and TV industries. He was listed by Informa Tech, Omdia and Light Reading on their list of Top 50 influencers in the broadband industry. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Expert Opinion
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
Sleeper issue could derail a state’s ability to spend its broadband infrastructure allocation effectively
States have a lot to think about as they determine how to prioritize investing federal broadband dollars. Efficiently connecting every unserved and underserved home and business will take priority, but other considerations, like workforce development, advancing 5G, service to libraries and other anchor institutions, and increasing broadband adoption, will also be critical.
Even with the largest federal investment in broadband expansion ever, hard choices abound on how states will spend their federal broadband dollars to close broadband access and equity gaps.
Every state that receives federal funding via the Infrastructure Act’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program should have the flexibility to design and implement a plan that meets its policy prerogatives – just as Congress envisioned. However, there is a sleeper issue not receiving much attention that could derail a state’s ability to spend its BEAD allocation effectively.
It’s called the “Extremely High Cost Per Location Threshold,” and if states are not careful, this wonky issue could hamstring their ability to maximize the impact of federal broadband funding.
You won’t find the term in the statute, but the BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity requires states to propose, and NTIA to approve, an extremely high-cost threshold – a minimum cost-per-location-passed below which states cannot consider a non-fiber alternative, regardless of the cost differential.
Why does the ‘Extremely High-Cost Per Location Threshold’ matter?
Some have called for this threshold to be set as high as possible so that fiber is virtually guaranteed to win every time. This is a mistake. If a state sets the threshold too high, it could be forced to allocate all of its funds for a limited number of fiber deployments, likely to the exclusion of alternative high-speed technologies and other state priorities. That doesn’t make sense for several reasons.
First, let’s recognize that choosing a non-fiber alternative does not mean providing a second-class service. Quite the contrary. Fixed wireless to the home is a reliable, high-speed, affordable alternative to fiber, and it is much faster to deploy. In fact, fixed wireless broadband is the fastest growing broadband service to the home in the marketplace today, with multiple providers delivering blazing fast service to millions of Americans.
In the third quarter of 2022, the top two fixed wireless providers alone added over 900,000 new subscribers, compared to a net loss of nearly 100,000 subscribers for the top cable and wireline ISPs. Another carrier recently announced it is doubling its FWA subscriber base every 18 months. Nearly ten million homes are expected to be using fixed wireless at the end of 2022. With consumers flocking towards fixed wireless, why create an unnecessary barrier to further deployment of this growing technology?
Second, rural fixed wireless offers an important additional benefit – mobile 5G. The right mix of spectrum and technology often enables the same radios and antennas being deployed for fixed wireless to also expand access to mobile broadband service in remote areas.
Third, states are faced with the challenge of designing a bidding process that results in reasonable subsidy levels to sufficiently stretch limited federal funds. Experts are already starting to do the math, and there will be significant variation in terms of which states receive enough funding to connect the unserved and still have additional dollars to address other issues. At the initial program design stage, states will presumably have no way of accurately predicting provider deployment and operating costs, and continued inflation and potential supply chain shortages make determining reasonable per-project subsidy amounts difficult. Why set a threshold so high that it precludes even the consideration of lower-cost alternatives?
Fourth, some states are big and topographically diverse, resulting in systematic broadband deployment cost differences. A high threshold in the eastern part of a state might ensure that all homes there get fiber, but in the process consume the vast majority of BEAD funds, leaving fewer options for the entire western region, even if the state’s goal is to ensure a regionally diverse mix of projects. Thus, it would make sense to set the threshold relatively lower, not higher.
Finally, in addition to physical infrastructure buildout, BEAD dollars can be used for digital literacy and equity programs, workforce development, telehealth facilities, and even device subsidies. Set the threshold too high, and the state may not have enough money for important non-deployment priorities. In fact, some states are likely to receive BEAD allocations large enough relative to their unserved location needs that they could technically “afford” to pay shockingly high amounts to reach their very last unserved locations with fiber. Is that the best use of funds?
How might this play out?
A state could set the extremely high-cost threshold so high, let’s say $50,000 per location, that it would effectively mean all of the state’s money goes to fiber projects. Don’t believe me? Federal funds have already been approved to fund fiber projects at over $200,000 per location! For example, a fiber builder could bid $4.9 million to serve 100 unserved locations at $49,000 per location. In that same area, a competing provider could propose a fixed wireless network to serve the same 100 unserved locations for $500,000 at $5,000 per location. In that case, the state would be required to select the fiber proposal, even though it is nearly 10 times more expensive, regardless of the network’s speed/capacity, deployment schedule, or ability to enable mobile service in the same area.
Setting the threshold sufficiently low will give a state maximum flexibility to decide how to spend its money. For one state, that priority might be as much fiber as possible. For another state, it could be getting everyone served as quickly as possible or to lower deployment costs to ensure significant funds remain available for critical non-deployment uses.
Bottom-line conclusion
This is not a battle between technologies. Fiber and fixed wireless are both incredible technologies that will make sense for a state to deploy in different areas. But states should not unnecessarily tie their own hands by setting an overly high threshold. Instead, states should allow themselves the opportunity to choose the right mix of technology to meet their deployment and non-deployment policy objectives.
Patrick Halley is the President and CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, which represents more than 140 companies that develop, build, own and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure and is the leading authority on all things wireless. Halley joined WIA in August of 2022, and previously was Senior Vice President of Policy & Advocacy and General Counsel at US Telecom – The Broadband Association. He also served at the Federal Communications Commission as a legal advisor to the FCC Chairman and two Bureau Chiefs, as Associate Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and Acting Director of the Commission’s Office of Legislative Affairs. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
