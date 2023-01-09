Broadband Roundup
FCC Breach Notifications, More 6 GHz Testing?, Alaskan Middle Mile Options
FCC looks to strip time to notify and expand definition of breach for telecom reporting.
January 9, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is proposing to modify its breach reporting requirements for telecommunications companies, including expanding definitions for what to disclose and shrinking timelines on when notifications need to be made.
In the proposal released Friday, the commission is proposing to expand the mandatory breach reporting requirement to “inadvertent disclosures,” whereas previously the rule was specific to intentionally access to customers’ personal information.
The proposal also asks whether the commission should eliminate reporting waiting periods. Currently, breaches are reported to law enforcement within seven days of knowledge of the breach; they are then reported to customers after those seven days are up. The proposed rules would require providers to notify law enforcement and affected customers “as soon as practicable” and “without unreasonable delay.”
Comments are due 30 days after the proposal is published in the federal register, with reply comments due 30 days after that.
The proposal comes after telecommunications companies suffered a number of breaches over the years. In 2015, AT&T settled with the FCC to resolve three data breaches at call centers in other countries. In 2017, Verizon confirmed a leak of personal data of six million customers after a security misconfiguration on a cloud server. And in 2021, T-Mobile said that the personal information of over 50 million customers was stolen by hackers.
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million last year.
Wi-Fi Alliance says calls for more 6 GHz unlicensed testing ‘groundless’
The Wi-Fi Alliance is asking the FCC to ignore “groundless requests” asking for the commission to do further testing to validate the opening of the 6 Gigahertz spectrum band for unlicensed use.
In November, the commission approved 13 spectrum coordination systems to test unlicensed devices on the spectrum band, which was opened up by the FCC for unlicensed use in April 2020 and then withstood a legal challenge.
But in a series of letters to the commission, 6 GHz license holders have asked that the FCC conduct field tests to validate unlicensed operations in the band. The National Spectrum Management Association has previously alleged that the opening of the band to a possible one billion portable WiFi devices was done without proper testing.
But in a letter from Thursday, the Wi-Fi Alliance has said that these requested field tests are not required.
“Mandating such testing would disrupt the introduction of new spectrum uses and technology to the market, delaying Americans’ ability to realize their benefits and harming American competitiveness,” the letter said. “The Commission must continue to reject this lose-lose proposition.”
The alliance points to the court’s decision, which did not require field tests for the band.
“Indeed, the Court has routinely upheld other Commission spectrum decision in which potential interference concerns were raised without finding that the Commission was required to conduct testing before making its decision.
“Accordingly, the 6 GHz Incumbents now insist on the Commission satisfying a higher bar than the Court itself has imposed,” the letter added.
Alaska seeking middle mile build options
The trade group Alaska Telecom Association has told the FCC that current options for low earth orbit satellite broadband service in the region are not meeting requirements for the state’s broadband plans.
“Starlink is offering broadband service in Alaska, but the service is being offered exclusively as a retail consumer service and is not available to carriers as middle mile transport,” the group said in a meeting summary letter on Friday.
“It is our understanding that all capacity of the OneWeb constellation in the northern region of Alaska is dedicated to existing contracts, and additional capacity is not available at this time,” the letter said, adding the company is meeting requirements of the contracts it is currently supporting but, “based on performance testing to date, the service is unlikely to meet the performance testing requirements applicable to the Alaska Plan.”
Alaska is known for having rough terrain and cold weather that make some broadband builds difficult. The group said in the letter it continues to seek the construction of on-the-ground middle mile infrastructure “wherever economically possible.”
Broadband Roundup
ECF Funding, Georgia Broadband Grants, Affordable Broadband Access, Broadband Label Comments
The Emergency Connectivity Fund has now committed $6.5 billion to help schools and libraries.
January 5, 2022 — The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday announced it will commit more than $34 million in a new funding round through the Emergency Connectivity Fund to help schools and libraries provide connectivity for off-campus learning.
The $7.1-billion program was established in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and offered schools and libraries three application windows to apply for support. Wednesday’s announcement funds applications from the third window, and will benefit approximately 80,000 students in Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington.
“As we start the new year, we continue our work to make sure kids have the digital tools they need for after-school homework and connecting with teachers,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release. “Today’s funding announcement brings us closer to the goal of closing the Homework Gap.”
The program has now committed $6.5 billion to help schools and libraries across the country support remote learning.
Access to affordable broadband varies significantly by state
There are currently 10 states in the U.S. where less than half of the population has access to a broadband plan that costs under $50 per month, according to new research from BroadbandNow.
The states are Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii and Washington D.C. were found to have achieved 100% availability for low-priced broadband.
The report found that average household income is a strong predictor of broadband pricing, with those in high-income areas paying less on average for broadband than those in low-income areas. Other factors contributing to the disparity may be local economic conditions, state-level infrastructure differences and the urban/rural divide.
Local competition is an important factor that both decreases prices and increases speeds, the report said.
The research was based on more than 2,000 internet service providers’ publicly available plan and coverage data.
Georgia awards $234 million in preliminary broadband grants
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday more than $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the state’s Capital Projects Fund Grant Program.
When combined with capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations that lack high-speed internet access across 28 counties. The state will open a second round of the grant program for the five eligible counties that did not receive an award.
The awardees include 12 different internet service providers comprised of electric membership cooperatives, large telecommunications companies and local companies.
“High-speed internet access is critical for both academic and economic opportunities, as well as overall quality of life,” Kemp said. “These projects announced today will go a long way to helping Georgians in some of the most unserved and underserved parts of the state become better connected.”
Following Kemp’s August announcement of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and the Georgia Technology Authority worked to identify the state’s most unserved and underserved counties. In December, the U.S. Treasury Department approved $250 million in funding for Georgia through the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.
FCC extends comment deadline for broadband label proceeding
The FCC on Wednesday granted a 30-day extension to file comments in its broadband “nutrition” label proceeding.
The comment deadline is now Feb. 16 and reply comments are due March 16.
The extension was granted in response a December request from Free Press and sixteen other groups and individuals, who stated that the additional time “would provide reasonable accommodation for the many public interest advocates, civil rights organizations, researchers, data experts, and consumers whose voices should be heard in this proceeding.”
In November, the FCC ordered internet providers to display machine-readable, easily understandable service data at points of sale, including internet plans’ performance metrics, monthly rates and other information.
The FCC is specifically seeking comments regarding the labels’ accessibility for individuals with disabilities, such as whether to require Braille or a QR code with a tactile indicator at points of sale for visually impaired consumers.
Broadband Roundup
Gigi Sohn Renominated, Social Media Engagement Practices, Median Broadband and Mobile Speeds Up
Sohn’s renomination comes after the Democrats expanded their majority in the Senate, which confirms nominations.
January 4, 2023 – President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Gigi Sohn for the fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission for a five-year term.
“Gigi is a knowledgeable nominee with a long record of commitment to the issues before the FCC and I congratulate her on nomination as a Commissioner at the agency,” said CRTC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement following the nomination. “I look forward to the day we have a full complement of five commissioners.”
Sohn was previously nominated by Biden in October 2021, but has faced a sort of political purgatory since making it out of the Senate commerce committee in March 2022. Up to this point, she had yet to face votes in the Senate to confirm that nomination, as Republicans have worried about her ability to stay impartial on matters the FCC reviews.
But this week’s turnover of lawmakers in Washington after the November midterm elections sees the Democrats remaining in control of the Senate, despite losing the House to team red. That has injected new life into the prospect of Sohn getting to Senate votes and being the fifth and party-tie-breaking commissioner on the panel with two Democrats and two Republicans.
Sohn, a net neutrality advocate, could be an instrumental player in the reintroduction by the FCC of more regulatory power to stop internet service providers from manipulating traffic on their networks.
“Gigi Sohn is a fighter and consumer champion who has a proven track record of working with both Republicans and Democrats on solutions that help connect rural communities and bring more broadband competition to American families, schools and small businesses,” said the internet and competitive networks association INCOMPAS.
“It’s time for the Senate to speed the nomination of Gigi Sohn to help speed the deployment of new faster broadband networks that bring jobs, savings and new opportunities to communities large and small.”
In its own statement, Craig Aaron, co-CEO of advocacy group Free Press Action, said: “The Biden administration just did the best thing it could to ensure media policy actually serves the public: It renominated Gigi Sohn to the FCC,” adding Sohn has faced obstacles in the form of a “smear campaign.”
“No other nominee in the FCC’s history has had to wait so long for a confirmation vote, and none have been better qualified to serve the needs of the public,” Aaron added. “These seemingly endless delays have harmed millions, preventing the deadlocked agency from passing or strengthening crucial policies that would help people connect and communicate.”
Organizations ask FTC to tackle social media engagement strategies targeting minors
The Federal Trade Commission is asking for comments on a petition it received from nearly two dozen advocacy organizations requesting the agency propose a rule “prohibiting the use of certain types of engagement-optimizing design practices” directed at minors under the age of 18.
“When minors go online, they are bombarded by widespread design features that have been carefully crafted and refined for the purpose of maximizing the time users spend online and activities users engage in,” said the organizations, which include the Center for Digital Democracy, Accountable Tech, and a number of groups tackling eating disorders and privacy concerns.
“Design features that maximize time and activity online harm minors emotionally, developmentally, and physically,” the petition alleges, adding the time-sink strategy “conflicts with users’ interest in an online experience that contributes to, rather than detracts from, their overall wellbeing.”
The petition alleges that these features displace sleep and physical activity, exposes minors to potential predators, online bullies and to age-inappropriate content, and harms minors’ self-esteem and increases risks of disordered eating and suicidality.
The petition comes after Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram have come under fire when a whistleblower, leaking internal documents to media, said Facebook allegedly does nothing about the harm its apps do to minors despite knowing about them.
It also comes as Chinese video-sharing app TikTok – already the focus of government-device bans because of security concerns – comes under scrutiny for similar practices. Last year, a coalition of attorneys general from across the nation embarked on an investigation into how the app impacts the mental and physical health of minors.
Late last year, a Quebec court allowed a class action lawsuit to move forward from parents who allege Epic Games’s Fornite video game is so addicting, it causes their children to lose sleep and miss school and meals.
Median mobile and broadband speeds are up, Ookla says
Metrics and speed test company Ookla said Wednesday that global broadband and mobile speeds from November 2021 to November 2022 jumped a fair bit over that period.
In its latest Speedtest Global Index report, the company found broadband and mobile speeds increased 28 and 17 percent respectively, with upload speeds increasing by 30 percent for broadband and nine percent for mobile.
Latency, the measure of information routing from device to network, also decreased for mobile but did not move for broadband.
During this period, the United States ranked eighth in global fixed broadband median download speeds at 134.10 Megabits per second.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Roundup
More Big Tech Regulation, Tim Wu Leaving White House, Microsoft Antitrust Hearing
Legislators from both sides of the aisle are calling for increased regulation of Big Tech.
January 3, 2022 —The coming year will see continued congressional support for increased regulation of Big Tech companies, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
Gallagher voiced his support of the ban of TikTok on government devices included in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress in December, adding that he hoped to see further bans.
TikTok poses a “multi-pronged threat” to the United States, Gallagher said, pointing to potential privacy concerns and lack of transparency about the app’s algorithms.
“But I think what’s more pernicious is the fact that, since a lot of young men and women in America increasingly turn to TikTok to get news, what if they start censoring the news, right?” Gallagher said.
With Republicans officially taking over the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the newly divided Congress is expected to consider a variety of new proposals designed to curb the power of Big Tech.
Although both lawmakers called for increased regulations on tech companies, Klobuchar noted that the Big Tech lobby is “so powerful that you literally can have a bill that got through the Judiciary Committee with strong bipartisan support, you can get promises from leaders that it’s going to be a major end-of-year bill and then within 24 hours, it’s gone.”
Several privacy and antitrust proposals failed to make the final year-end spending bill, despite bipartisan support.
Combatting Big Tech’s influence will require more transparency around algorithms and getting rid of the “archaic” Section 230, Klobuchar said.
“My only concern with the 230 repeal is that it might accidentally increase censorship on social media,” Gallagher said. “In other words, if these platforms are now liable for what people that use them say, would they not just kick people off proactively?”
White House antitrust advisor Tim Wu to step down
White House advisor Tim Wu, a tech expert and law professor who helped to shape the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda, will be stepping down from his role this week, a White House spokesperson said on Friday.
Wu’s responsibilities will be divided between two current White House staffers. Technology policy will be taken over by Elizabeth Kelly, current leader of the National Economic Council’s digital assets work. Competition policy will be taken over by Hannah Garden-Monheit, a member of the NEC who has worked closely with Wu on the issue.
Wu is widely regarded as an aggressive critic of Big Tech and was the key architect behind President Joe Biden’s 2021 executive order on competition policy that included more than 70 initiatives directing federal agencies to improve competition in the tech, healthcare and agriculture industries.
Since his appointment in March 2021, Wu also led the White House’s push for new antitrust legislation targeting tech companies — an effort that was broadly viewed as unsuccessful when two major antitrust measures failed to make it into the year-end omnibus spending bill. Three antitrust measures that less directly targeted Big Tech were included in the bill.
In August, Wu called reports of his potential departure premature and said there was “still a lot of work to do.”
FTC’s case against Microsoft commences
The first pre-trial hearing in the Federal Trade Commission’s case against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard is set to take place on Tuesday, with antitrust experts saying that the FTC faces an uphill battle to block the deal, Reuters reported.
The proposed acquisition would not constitute a horizontal merger because it does not remove one of Microsoft’s direct competitors, and Microsoft has pledged to release Activision’s future games on competing platforms for at least 10 years.
Still, the FTC is concerned about Microsoft’s alleged history of acquiring content to suppress competition, noting in December that “Microsoft would have both the means and motive to harm competition by manipulating Activision’s pricing, degrading Activision’s game quality or player experience on rival consoles and gaming services, changing the terms and timing of access to Activision’s content or withholding content from competitors entirely.”
Microsoft has responded to the attempted block by arguing that the FTC’s structure as an “independent agency that wields significant executive power” violates the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers.
