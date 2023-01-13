Connect with us

Section 230

Google Defends Section 230 in Supreme Court Terror Case

‘Section 230 is critical to enabling the digital sector’s efforts to respond to extremist[s],’ said a tech industry supporter.

Published

42 mins ago

on

Photo of ISIS supporter by HatabKhurasani from Wikipedia

WASHINGTON, January 13, 2023 – The Supreme Court could trigger a cascade of internet-altering effects that will encourage the proliferation of offensive speech and the suppression of speech and create a “litigation minefield” if it decides Google is liable for the results of terrorist attacks by entities publishing on its YouTube platform, the search engine company argued Thursday.

The high court will hear the case of an America family whose daughter Reynaldo Gonzalez was killed in an ISIS terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. The family sued Google under the AntiTerrorism Act for the death, alleging YouTube participated as a publisher of ISIS recruitment videos when it hosted them and its algorithm shared them on the video platform.

But in a brief to the court on Thursday, Google said it is not liable for the content published by third parties on its website according to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and that deciding otherwise would effectively gut platform protection provision and “upend the internet.”

Denying the provision’s protections for platforms “could have devastating spillover effects,” Google argued in the brief. “Websites like Google and Etsy depend on algorithms to sift through mountains of user-created content and display content likely relevant to each user. If plaintiffs could evade Section 230(c)(1) by targeting how websites sort content or trying to hold users liable for liking or sharing articles, the internet would devolve into a disorganized mess and a litigation minefield.”

It would also “perversely encourage both wide-ranging suppression of speech and the proliferation of more offensive speech,” it added in the brief. “Sites with the resources to take down objectionable content could become beholden to heckler’s vetoes, removing anything anyone found objectionable.

“Other sites, by contrast, could take the see-no-evil approach, disabling all filtering to avoid any inference of constructive knowledge of third-party content,” Google added. “Still other sites could vanish altogether.”

Google rejected the argument that recommendations by its algorithms conveys an “implicit message,” arguing that in such a world, “any organized display [as algorithms do] of content ‘implicitly’ recommends that content and could be actionable.”

The Supreme Court is also hearing a similar case simultaneously in Twitter v. Taamneh.

The Section 230 scrutiny has loomed large since former President Donald Trump was banned from social media platforms for allegedly inciting the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021. Trump and conservatives called for rules limited that protection in light of the suspensions and bans, while the Democrats have not shied away from introducing legislation limited the provision if certain content continued to flourish on those platforms.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas early last year issued a statement calling for a reexamination of tech platform immunity protections following a Texas Supreme Court decision that said Facebook was shielded from liability in a trafficking case.

Meanwhile, startups and internet associations have argued for the preservation of the provision.

“These cases underscore how important it is that digital services have the resources and the legal certainty to deal with dangerous content online,” Matt Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, said in a statement when the Supreme Court decided in October to hear the Gonzalez case.

“Section 230 is critical to enabling the digital sector’s efforts to respond to extremist and violent rhetoric online,” he added, “and these cases illustrate why it is essential that those efforts continue.”

Related Topics:

Managing Editor Ahmad Hathout has spent the last half-decade reporting on the Canadian telecommunications and media industries for leading publications. He started the scoop-driven news site downup.io to make Canadian telecom news more accessible and digestible. Follow him on Twitter @ackmet.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Section 230

CES 2023: Changing Section 230 Would Jeopardize Startup

Without Section 230, platforms whose actions are legally justified could be subject to ruinous lawsuits.

Published

7 days ago

on

January 6, 2023

By

Photo of Kate Tummarello, executive director of Engine

LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2021 – Removing Section 230’s protections for online platforms would expose small startups to crippling legal costs, said Kate Tummarello, executive director of Engine, a non-profit that advocates for startups, speaking on a Friday panel at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which became law in 1996, shields online platforms from civil liability for content posted by third-parties. While proponents say the provision is critical to the existence of platforms, public figures and policymakers on both right and left have, of late, advocated its repeal.

Tummarello argued that Section 230 allows young, resource-poor companies to combat lawsuits more efficiently, noting that a the costs of a full litigation could put a startup out of business. “Defending against a lawsuit over user content, even with 230 in place, still costs tens of thousands of dollars,” Tummarello said. She stated that even platforms whose actions are legally justified benefit from Section 230 since they could be subjected to and ruined by a frivolous lawsuit.

Section 230 will likely soon be subjected to judicial interpretation at the Supreme Court in a pair of cases, Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh. Both cases question whether tech platforms are liable for hosting pro-terrorist third-party content.

Charlotte Slaiman, competition policy director at Public Knowledge, voiced concern over platforms’ content-moderation decisions that, she said, enable online misinformation harassment. However, she argued that directly regulating content moderation is “fraught,” instead calling for “competition-based” reform that will provide alternative services for users.

Continue Reading

12 Days of Broadband

Amid Big Tech Controversies, Section 230’s Future is Uncertain

The Supreme Court is preparing to hear two cases related to content moderation and platform liability.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 20, 2022

By

Graphic courtesy of Ellagrin Graphic

From the 12 Days of Broadband:

The past year has seen many controversial decisions from big tech platforms, but 2022 might end up being the last year that such decisions are shielded by the liability protections of Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act.

Many actors are now calling for the statue’s repeal or reformulation. Conservative populists on the right argue that it enables social media giants to silence conservative speech. Progressives on the left believe it allows platforms to shirk responsibility for moderating hate speech and misinformation.

Access Premium content for Broadband Breakfast Club members. Login to your account below. Or visit Broadband Breakfast Club to signup.

Join the Broadband Breakfast Club and get the complete January 2023 exclusive report

Continue Reading

Section 230

Tech Groups, Free Expression Advocates Support Twitter in Landmark Content Moderation Case

The Supreme Court’s decision could dramatically alter the content moderation landscape.

Published

1 month ago

on

December 8, 2022

By

Photo of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas courtesy of Stetson University

WASHINGTON, December 8, 2022 — Holding tech companies liable for the presence of terrorist content on their platforms risks substantially limiting their ability to effectively moderate content without overly restricting speech, according to several industry associations and civil rights organizations.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, along with seven other tech associations, filed an amicus brief Tuesday emphasizing the vast amount of online content generated on a daily basis and the existing efforts of tech companies to remove harmful content.

A separate coalition of organizations, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy & Technology, also filed an amicus brief.

Supreme Court to hear two social media cases next year

The briefs were filed in support of Twitter as the Supreme Court prepares to hear Twitter v. Taamneh in 2023, alongside the similar case Gonzalez v. Google. The cases, brought by relatives of ISIS attack victims, argue that social media platforms allow groups like ISIS to publish terrorist content, recruit new operatives and coordinate attacks.

Both cases were initially dismissed, but an appeals court in June 2021 overturned the Taamneh dismissal, holding that the case adequately asserted its claim that tech platforms could be held liable for aiding acts of terrorism. The Supreme Court will now decide whether an online service can be held liable for “knowingly” aiding terrorism if it could have taken more aggressive steps to prevent such use of its platform.

The Taamneh case hinges on the Anti-Terrorism Act, which says that liability for terrorist attacks can be placed on “any person who aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance.” The case alleges that Twitter did this by allowing terrorists to utilize its communications infrastructure while knowing that such use was occurring.

Gonzalez is more directly focused on Section 230, a provision under the Communications Decency Act that shields platforms from liability for the content their users publish. The case looks at YouTube’s targeted algorithmic recommendations and the amplification of terrorist content, arguing that online platforms should not be protected by Section 230 immunity when they engage in such actions.

Justice Clarence Thomas tips his hand against Section 230

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in 2020 that the “sweeping immunity” granted by current interpretations of Section 230 could have serious negative consequences, and suggested that the court consider narrowing the statute in a future case.

Experts have long warned that removing Section 230 could have the unintended impact of dramatically increasing the amount of content removed from online platforms, as liability concerns will incentivize companies to err on the side of over-moderation.

Without some form of liability protection, platforms “would be likely to use necessarily blunt content moderation tools to over-restrict speech or to impose blanket bans on certain topics, speakers, or specific types of content,” the EFF and other civil rights organizations argued.

Platforms are already self-motivated to remove harmful content because failing to do so can risk their user base, CCIA and the other tech organizations said.

There is an immense amount of harmful content to be found on online and moderating it is a careful, costly and iterative process, the CCIA brief said, adding that “mistakes and difficult judgement calls will be made given the vast amounts of expression online.”

Continue Reading

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts
* = required field

Broadband Breakfast Research Partner

BroadbandNow: Internet Provider Search and research on the digital divide

Trending